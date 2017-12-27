Player Page

Riley Nash | Center | #20

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
College: Cornell
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (21) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Riley Nash scored twice and added an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.
Nash hasn't had a three-point night in four years, but he did tonight against the Ottawa Senators. He assisted on the game's opening goal from Kevan Miller, before scoring twice in the second period. The Bruins also got goals from Danton Heinen and David Backes in the victory. Nash isn't the most enticing fantasy option, but he now has four goals and 15 points in 34 games played. Dec 27 - 9:37 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3321012080100056.036
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CAR501112000002.000
2012CAR32459-480000036.111
2013CAR731014240291201386.116
2014CAR6881725-10121500094.085
2015CAR6491322-5182400176.118
2016BOS8171017-11400122125.056
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23DET100000000000.000
Dec 21WPG000000000000.000
Dec 19@ BUF101110000001.000
Dec 18CLM100002000000.000
Dec 16NYR1000-10000000.000
Dec 14WAS100000000001.000
Dec 13@ DET100000000002.000
Dec 9NYI1000-10000001.000
Dec 7ARI102230000006.000
Dec 4@ NAS1011-20000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Ryan Spooner
5Riley Nash
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Tim Schaller
4Frank Vatrano
5Peter Cehlarik
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3Danton Heinen
4Noel Acciari
5David Backes
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Rob O'Gara
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 