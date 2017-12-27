Riley Nash | Center | #20

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over Columbus. Bergeron also had five shots on goal in the contest. The Bruins center has generated eight goals and 22 points in 26 games this campaign.

2 David Krejci I.L.

David Krejci (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's contest. It will be Krejci's fourth straight game on the sidelines. He will be joining the Bruins on their upcoming three-game road trip though.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly potted the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas. Kuraly scored his first goal of the season near the midway mark of the third period. He has contributed three points in 11 contests.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

The Boston Bruins will welcome Ryan Spooner back to the lineup this afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings. Spooner missed Boston's last game against the Jets because of an illness. He has eight points in 13 games but needs to stay healthy in order to warrant fantasy consideration.

5 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash scored twice and added an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Nash hasn't had a three-point night in four years, but he did tonight against the Ottawa Senators. He assisted on the game's opening goal from Kevan Miller, before scoring twice in the second period. The Bruins also got goals from Danton Heinen and David Backes in the victory. Nash isn't the most enticing fantasy option, but he now has four goals and 15 points in 34 games played.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored a goal and picked up two assists in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. David Backes, David Pastrnak and Marchand combined beautifully on a tic-tac-toe play that allowed Marchand to open the scoring midway through the first period. Marchand then picked up an assist on Patrice Bergeron's game-winning goal in the third period and another assist on Bergeron's empty netter with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game. The trio of Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak have to be in the discussion as one of the best lines in hockey. Marchand is now up to 15 goals and 32 points in 26 games this season.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. DeBrusk opened the scoring at the 10:14 mark of the second period when he beat Buffalo's Robin Lehner with a great wrist shot. The goal proved to be the game-winner. The rookie now has eight goals and 18 points in 28 games this season. He's now found the back of the net in back-to-back games. David Backes and Tim Schaller also scored for Boston.

3 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller potted his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Buffalo. Schaller and David Backes scored empty-netters to seal Boston's victory in the final minutes of the third period. Schaller has contributed eight points in 32 contests this season.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators. Vatrano has played just two games in the month of December for the Bruins and has just two goals in 20 games on the season. He will be joined in the press box by fellow healthy scratch Paul Postma.

5 Peter Cehlarik I.L.

Peter Cehlarik (leg) will travel with the Bruins when they begin their road trip on Thursday. Cehlarik will stay on the sidelines Wednesday night though. He's missed a month so far due to the leg injury.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

The top line of the Bruins, featuring David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, has combined for 40 percent of the team's goal-scoring. They have registered 40 of the 101 goals scored by the Bruins this season. Pastrnak, who leads the club with 33 points in 34 games, is currently on pace to surpass the 40-goal plateau for the first time. He had 34 markers and 70 points in 75 appearances last year.

2 Anders Bjork Active

Anders Bjork got a chance to play Monday against Columbus because of an injury to David Krejci. Bjork, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, was expected to be in the press box again Monday before Krejci was ruled prior to puck drop due to an upper-body injury. He recorded an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in 10:51 of ice time, while playing alongside Ryan Spooner and Jake DeBrusk on the second line.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen will take a four-game point streak into Thursday's game against Winnipeg. Heinen has two goals and five assists during his scoring spree. The rookie forward has emerged from under the radar as a productive player for the Bruins. He has eight goals and 22 points in 28 games.

4 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari was back in the lineup on Wednesday versus Detroit. Acciari didn't play Saturday because of an upper-body injury. He scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings. Acciari also had two hits in 10:50 of ice time.

5 David Backes Active

David Backes registered a pair of assists on Saturday despite being sleep deprived. Backes' wife gave birth to their son about 12 hours before the start of Saturday's contest. "I got about four hours two nights ago and about three hours last night. After what I saw my wife go through birthing that baby, I figured I could come on a few hours of sleep earlier today and get it done," Backes said. "So [it was] quite a 24 hours for us here, and good little family time for the holidays. Looking forward to [the holiday break] and two points in a game here, another great win by our team. It’s been a good stretch and we are going to enjoy the holidays." Backes ended up playing a big role in Boston's 3-1 win over Detroit. In addition to his two assists, he logged 19:07 minutes, which makes this the third time this season he's surpassed the 19-minute mark. Congratulations to Backes and his growing family!

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug scored a goal in a 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets. Krug sent a powerful slap shot in behind Connor Hellebuyck with the help of a nice screen from forward Noel Acciari. Krug has now picked up six goals and 20 points in 29 games this season. His current 54-point pace would eclipse his career high of 51 set last season. The shootout winner was scored by Charlie McAvoy in the fourth round.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy posted a Gordie Howe hat trick on Monday night versus Columbus. McAvoy had a power-play goal, an assist and his first NHL fight when he dropped the gloves with fellow rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Bruins blueliner finished with seven penalty minutes and four hits in the match. McAvoy has 18 points in 31 games this season.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo put a lot of the blame for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto on himself. Carlo was minus-two and took a hooking penalty that led to a Maple Leafs' goal. "I was kinda the Achilles Heel tonight with my mistakes. If I didn’t make those we probably would be ahead in those areas. It’s unfortunate, but maybe next time we’ll get a good balance and my mistakes will be covered," said Carlo. "I had a bad night. I don’t know really what to say about that. I just tried to make plays and they didn’t really work out. [They] ended up in the back of the net. Those things can’t really happen all the time." Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't as hard on Carlo and believes that the defenseman will bounce back. Carlo has three assists and a plus-four rating in 16 games this season.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara scored the game winner Thursday night versus Los Angeles. Chara fired the puck into the net just as a penalty to Kings center Anze Kopitar expired. He gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the 13:16 mark of the second period and that was the final goal of the contest. It was Chara's second goal of the season and his sixth point through 18 games.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid has recovered from his leg injury. Despite that, the Bruins don't plan on using McQuaid in Wednesday's game. He last played on Oct. 19.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller (personal) is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday night. Miller remained in Boston Wednesday to be his wife, Haley, after she gave birth to a baby Tuesday night. Paul Postma suited up in Miller's place against Detroit.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk has been called up by Boston. Grzelcyk will take part in Tuesday's practice and travel with the team to New Jersey for Wednesday's contest versus the Devils. He has four assists and a plus-4 rating in 14 games with Providence of the AHL this year. Grzelcyk hasn't played for Boston since the team's regular-season opener.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. O'Gara has no points and a minus-4 rating in four games this season. Brad Marchand will miss the game due to injury.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask made 25 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Rask has been on fire for the Boston Bruins and is now 8-0-1 during the month of December. The netminder's overall record for the season is 12-8-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a. 920 save percentage.