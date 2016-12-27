Player Page

Mikael Backlund | Center | #11

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/17/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 199
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (24) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for the Flames in a 3-1 loss to Anaheim on Thursday night.
Backlund's goal was his 10th goal of the year and fourth in the last three games. He filled up the rest of the score sheet as well with two shots on net, three hits and a couple of minutes in the box. The former first round draft pick is looking as comfortable offensively as he has ever has in his professional career. He has 23 points in 38 games. Dec 30 - 12:21 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
37913223123303291.099
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008CAL100000000001.000
2009CAL231910560000047.021
2010CAL7310152541822011144.069
2011CAL414711-13162100285.047
2012CAL328816-6292200188.091
2013CAL7618213943256403178.101
2014CAL5210172741401202103.097
2015CAL82212647102836314155.135
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27@ COL1213300000121.000
Dec 23VAN112322010003.333
Dec 20@ SJ1000-20000003.000
Dec 19@ ARI110110100005.200
Dec 16CLM1000-10000000.000
Dec 14TB1000-20000000.000
Dec 10WPG112320100006.167
Dec 8@ ARI100010000001.000
Dec 6@ DAL1000-10000003.000
Dec 4ANA101102010002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Matt Stajan
4Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Sam Bennett
3Matthew Tkachuk
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Micheal Ferland
6Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Ladislav Smid
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Deryk Engelland
8Brett Kulak
9Tyler Wotherspoon
G1Chad Johnson
2Brian Elliott
 

 