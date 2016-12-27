Mikael Backlund | Center | #11

All Positions

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan scored a goal on the powerplay in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. After a slow start to the season, Monahan has been red hot lately. The goal pushes his point streak to nine games, totalling 11 points during that span. He now has 10 goals on the season, with his latest tally being assisted by Kris Versteeg and Johnny Gaudreau. If someone dropped Monahan in your league after his slow start, we highly recommend picking him up off the waiver wire.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for the Flames in a 3-1 loss to Anaheim on Thursday night. Backlund's goal was his 10th goal of the year and fourth in the last three games. He filled up the rest of the score sheet as well with two shots on net, three hits and a couple of minutes in the box. The former first round draft pick is looking as comfortable offensively as he has ever has in his professional career. He has 23 points in 38 games.

3 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan had a goal and two assists Sunday in an 8-3 win over Anaheim. Stajan has not been a point producer but is up to three goals and 10 points this season with a plus-five rating in 28 games. He should not be on your radar.

4 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. This is the 10th consecutive time that he'll watch his team play from the press box. Hamilton has one goal, a minuns-1 rating and six penalty minutes in 16 games this season. Tyler Wotherspoon will also be scratched, while Troy Brouwer sits out because of a hand injury.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals and had one assist Tuesday night as the Calgary Flames doubled down with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Gaudreau’s first goal of the night was a strange one that ricocheted off the back glass, over the net, and off Calvin Pickard’s shoulder at the 11:45 minute mark of the second. He scored again at 10:22 in the third for his ninth goal of the season. He earned his 16th assist on Kris Versteeg’s 14:28-minute power play goal. Gaudreau snapped a brief two-game point less streak, but he has now earned points in nine of his last 11.

2 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett scored the only goal for the Calgary Flames as they lost a 4-1 contest to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Bennett’s goal came early in the third period as the Flames already faced a four-goal deficit and it briefly gave the team a little hope. Matthew Tkachuk earned his 12th assist with Dennis Wideman getting his seventh helper on this goal. The most positive aspect of this goal was that is snapped a three-game point-less streak for Bennett.

3 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk's rookie campaign has been impressive. Tkachuk has been logging a modest 14:24 minutes per contest, but he's been productive with that time. Through 32 games he has seven goals, 19 points, and 62 penalty minutes. So far he ranks sixth among rookies in points and first in terms of PIM. He's got a lot of upside as a power forward, making him very desirable in keeper leagues that reward penalty minutes.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma, Freddie Hamilton and Jyrki Jokipakka will be scratched against the Canucks on Friday night. Bouma has posted just three points and 49 hits in 18 games thus far. Hamilton has a point and 25 hits in 16 games to his credit. Jokipakka meanwhile has five points with 14 hits and 20 blocks in his 24 games.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik contributed a pair of assists in a 4-1 win versus the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. He didn't have a point in nine straight games going into Friday's meeting with the Canucks. Frolik has compiled six goals and 17 points through 36 matches.

2 Troy Brouwer Sidelined

Troy Brouwer is considered week-to-week with a broken finger. He had surgery recently and is expected to be out long-term. Brouwer was injured last Friday when he was hit by the puck in a game against Colorado.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg admitted he was "rattled" after hit shot injured teammate Troy Brouwer. Versteeg struck Brouwer in the hand with a slap shot in the final game before the Christmas break. The Flames announced that Brouwer will be out week-to-week. "It’s a buddy on your team. It was definitely in my head the rest of the night and kind of rattled me," Versteeg said. "Thankfully we got the win. I talked to him right when it happened, and the day after, and the day after that just to see what was going on."

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson replaced Troy Brouwer on the Flames' power play on Tuesday. With Brouwer out for multiple weeks, it looks like Chiasson will get the first crack at filling that void on the man-advantage. Chiasson might be able to increase his production slightly, but this "promotion" still doesn't make him relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

5 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland skated on Calgary's top line during Tuesday's game against Colorado. He played with Sean Monahan and Kris Versteeg. He failed to pick up a point in the victory, but he got 12:49 of ice time, which is two minutes more than his season average. It's a nice opportunity for Ferland, but don't expect this move to make him relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

6 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway is expected to return to the Flames' lineup on Friday. Hathaway was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's contest. He has a goal and four points in 15 contests this season.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Giordano made a great play for his second goal of the game, crashing the net and batting the rebound from Michael Frolik's shot out of the air and into the back of the net. Although his point totals have dropped this year, Giordano's defensive play continues to be excellent. He now has five goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie registered two assists in the Flames' 6-3 win on Tuesday. Brodie has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has three goals and 13 points in 37 contests, but unfortunately he's also been plagued with a minus-18 rating.

3 Dougie Hamilton Sidelined

Dougie Hamilton was a late scratch on Thursday due to an illness. Hamilton had been hot recently with four points in his last four games. The Flames will play next on Saturday, so we'll have to see if he recovers in time for that contest.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman will tag in for Jyrki Jokipakka against the Rangers on Saturday. This will be the veteran defender's first game since Nov. 1st. Wideman has four points with eight hits and nine blocks thus far in only eight games.

5 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

6 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka and Mark Jankowski will be scratched against the Bruins on Friday. Jokipakka has played just once over the last two weeks, giving his 13 games and three points total for the season. Meanwhile, Jankowski has three goals and 12 points in 13 games for AHL Stockton.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

8 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. Kulak has been scratched in five consecutive games now. The 22-year-old has three assists in 15 games this season. Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box.

9 Tyler Wotherspoon Active

Tyler Wotherspoon got into the lineup on Friday after he was recalled from the minors earlier this week. He made his season debut against Vancouver and logged 12:34 of ice time. Wotherspoon has contributed five assists in 27 career NHL appearances.

G 1 Chad Johnson Active

Chad Johnson allowed three goals on 25 shots in Calgary's 3-1 loss to Anaheim on Thursday night. That is four straight losses for Johnson personally who hadn't started since Dec. 10. He didn't play awful with two of the Ducks goals on the power-play that he had little chance on. Still, with Brian Elliot looking like he's back on track, Johnson is likely in a time share for the Calgary net despite his strong play earlier this season.