David Perron | Winger | #57

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (26) / STL
Contract: view contract details
David Perron racked up a trio of points in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
With a goal and two assists, is was his most productive outing since Nov. 12 when he had three helpers against Columbus. Through 78 games this season, Perron has posted 17 goals and 44 points. Apr 2 - 7:42 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
77162541-35239103140.114
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007STL6213142716383200168.191
2008STL811535501350411003161.093
2009STL82202747-106058112166.120
2010STL105277120001029.172
2011STL57212142192855114114.184
2012STL481015250442400284.119
2013EDM78282957-169085102220.127
2014PIT81172441-256236002196.087
2015ANA71122436-16248001147.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 31@ COL100000000001.000
Mar 29@ ARI110110100004.250
Mar 27ARI1000-10000002.000
Mar 25CAL100000000000.000
Mar 23VAN100012000003.000
Mar 21@ COL102220000001.000
Mar 18@ ARI1101100010011.000
Mar 16@ SJ100000000001.000
Mar 15@ ANA1000-10000000.000
Mar 13@ LA110110000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Zach Sanford
6Magnus Paajarvi
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Petteri Lindbohm
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 