C 1 Paul Stastny Sidelined

Paul Stastny is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He was injured early in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Colorado. Stastny has 18 goals and 22 assists in 66 games this season.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arizona. With his 22nd marker of the season, Berglund has matched the career high he set back in 2010-11. He has 33 points in 76 games.

3 Jori Lehtera Sidelined

Jori Lehtera (upper body) has been dealing with concussion symptoms. He has sat out the last five games and there is nothing new on his status.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak, Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will be scratched against the Jets on Friday. Brodziak has posted seven goals and 11 points along with 27 PIMs and 42 hits over 51 games this season. Jaskin meanwhile has but 10 points and 85 hits in 43 games.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev scored on his lone shot during a 3-2 loss to Calgary Saturday night. Barbashev opened up scoring for the Blues Saturday night with the only goal of the second period. Barbashev’s goal was assisted by (D) Colton Parayko and (W) Nail Yakupov. This was his fourth goal since his NHL debut in January. Five of his eight points have come during the month of March as he is on a three-game point streak

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen snapped his nine-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. The marker gives him 15 goals and 50 points through 72 games this season. It's the fifth time in his career that he's scored at least 50 points in a campaign, each have come with the Blues.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz stayed hot, picking up a helper in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. He has produced 14 points in the past 16 matches. Through 74 games this season Schwartz has posted 18 goals and 52 points.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Well the Blues' worst fears were realized. Fabbri was St. Louis' third leading scorer and his absence is a huge blow to their playoff hopes. If you own Fabbri, look for a replacement immediately. The Blues have recalled Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from AHL Chicago to compensate for Fabbri's loss.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron racked up a trio of points in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. With a goal and two assists, is was his most productive outing since Nov. 12 when he had three helpers against Columbus. Through 78 games this season, Perron has posted 17 goals and 44 points.

5 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford has three points in four games with the Blues. He notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado. Sanford had three points in 26 appearances with the Capitals prior to being traded to St. Louis.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has played well for the Blues down the stretch. He has accounted for four goals and seven points in the last 10 contests. "It's definitely my best push so far with the Blues," Paajarvi said. "I don't know if I can put my finger on a single thing, but my confidence is high. I got a goal the first game I came up, and that gave me a boost right away. Been riding since, I feel like. Trying to keep pushing it and attacking the net." He has been skating on the second line with Patrik Berglund and David Perron.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Given the goal-scoring streak he's on, Vladimir Tarasenko is definitely surging towards his second straight 40-goal campaign. Tarasenko scored his 37th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. He has goals in three of his last four games and he has added two assists during that span.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin will return to action in place of Nail Yakupov on Sunday against the Predators. This will be Jaskin's first game since March 13th due to an upper body injury. He's posted a goal and 10 points with 94 hits in 47 games so far this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov is slated to play for a fourth straight game on Wednesday. This will be just the third time this season that Yakupov has been in the lineup for four contests in a row. He has earned an assist in each of his previous three outings. Yakupov has been playing well on the third line with Ivan Barbashev and Zach Sanford.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall has been credited with the Blues' second goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over Colorado. The NHL changed the scoring play as it originally belonged to Kyle Brodziak. Upshall now has seven goals on the season and Brodziak has seven as well.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves scored the only goal for the Blues in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Reaves was standing in front and managed to tip Scottie Upshall's shot from the boards passed Pickard 12:29 into the first period. It's Reaves' 5th goal of the year, one shy of his career high of six set during the 2014-15 season. He is nothing more than a 4th liner and has no business being on any fantasy teams.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo picked up a helper in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. It's the 31st assist and 43rd point of the season for the Blues captain. Pietrangelo has amassed 12 points in the last 16 games.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko expects to play in Monday's match with the Kings. Parayko has been everything and more for the Blues this season. He's scored four goals and 30 points with 68 hits and 99 blocks in 66 games thus far.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his first point since Feb. 11 on Friday. Bouwmeester has a goal and 11 points in 65 games this season. There was a time when he was a significant offensive defenseman, but his contributions are primarily defensive at this stage of his career and that's unlikely to stage.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson picked up his third goal of the campaign during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. In 67 games last season, he posted one goal and nine points and over 65 games during his sophomore season he has registered 15 points.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Sidelined

Carl Gunnarsson has sat out the last two games with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day and probably won't be available to play on Sunday against Nashville.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Sidelined

Robert Bortuzzo suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado. He was hurt in the second period after taking a hit from Anton Lindholm. Bortuzzo did not return to the game. He's considered day-to-day at this point.

7 Petteri Lindbohm Active

Petteri Lindbohm will pair with Jordan Schmaltz on Sunday against the Predators. Lindbohm has no points in five games with the Blues this season, he does however, have three points in 38 career NHL games. In 47 games this season with AHL Chicago, he has seven goals and 15 points with 52 PIMs.

8 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz picked up his first NHL point in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado. It took Schmaltz four games to pick up his first NHL point. He helped set up Ryan Reaves' goal in the opening period. The former-first round pick won't have any fantasy value this season, but he could develop some over the next couple of years as he becomes a regular on the blue line.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen outdueled Juuse Saros in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Predators. Allen is now 5-0-2 with just nine goals against since his last regulation loss. He has posted an overall mark of 31-19-5 on the season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA.