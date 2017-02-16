Brendan Smith | Defenseman | #2

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan picked up his 31st assist of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. He's now up to 43 points through 62 games thus far. Stepan is knocking on the door of his fifth 50-point season in the last six years.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad snapped his 15-game goal drought in dramatic fashion during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils. After getting bailed out twice by Antti Raanta to begin his shift, Zibanejad was able to freeze and then score through the five-hole on Cory Schneider for the game winner in the extra frame. Tack on his assist earlier in the game, and he has eight goals and 24 points in 36 games.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored once and assisted on another in the Rangers 3-2 win Monday. The 24-year-old potted his 15th of the season and now has 42 points, six more than last seasons. He is only three behind his career mark set in the 2014-15 season and has been particularly hot of late with two goals and seven points in his last four games. He is a nice pickup in most leagues if available, at this time.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri will tag in for Pavel Buchnevich against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. This will be the 25-year-old's first game of the month, having not played the last nine games as a healthy scratch. Through 48 games he has eight goals and 16 points.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg picked up his fourth goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win past the Devils. It was a beauty too as he redirected the feed past Cory Schneider like he was Phil Kessel. Mark is now 12 points in 44 games for the youngster.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash picked up his 18th goal of the year as the Rangers fell 5-2 to the Blue Jackets on Sunday. He now has two goals and three points over his last five games. For the season Nash is up to 31 points in 50 games.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider is about to set a new career high in points. He scored both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win past the Devils. He now has 23 goals and 42 points, sitting just four points shy of matching his career best.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner has feasted on the Blue Jackets this season. He has produced five of the Rangers' 11 goals in three games against Columbus this season. Grabner also has four goals and two assists over a four-game point streak.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puemple will be scratched against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Through 19 games so far this season with the Rangers the youngster Puemple has posted six goals and seven points along with 13 hits.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey picked up his 24th point of the season as the Rangers fell 5-2 to the Blue Jackets on Sunday. It was a beauty of a no-look cross-ice pass to Rick Nash, who did the rest. Vesey has recorded 10 assists on the year through 61 games. All things considered, not too shabby for a rookie.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello is inching towards his career high in assists, as he picked up his 32nd of the year in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win past the Devils. He now sits just eight shy of matching his career high. With 44 points in 61 games, Zuccarello continues to be a consistent force in New York's offense.

2 J.T. Miller Active

It looks like every team wanting to make a blockbuster deal with the Rangers is asking about J.T. Miller according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. According to Brooks, the answer has been no. Miller is having an outstanding season with 19 goals and 47 points in 61 games, already surpassing his career best of 43 set last season. At age 24, it looks like Miller is on an upward trend for a few more years at least. He should be owned in all formats of fantasy hockey.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Thanks to the goal he scored in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, Jesper Fast now has points in three of his last four games. It was Fast's fifth goal of the season, giving him 20 points through 58 games. Through 206 career games he has 21 goals and 64 points.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich and Matt Puempel will be scratched against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Mark it now six in a row on the pine for Buchnevich, who has posted six goals and 15 points over 26 games this season. Puempel meanwhile has six goals and seven points in 19 games.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh snapped his 21-game goal drought during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. The Captain picked up a dozen helpers in that span, so it's not as though he's been unable to contribute to the Rangers' success. He also blocked five shots in the game. For the season McDonagh has three goals and 33 points.

2 Dan Girardi Sidelined

Dan Girardi (ankle) is projected to be out for 10-14 days. The Rangers obtained Brendan Smith from Detroit on Tuesday and he should be able to step as a replacement. Girardi has 12 points, 52 shots and a plus-8 rating in 56 games this year.

3 Kevin Klein Sidelined

Kevin Klein won't be available to the Rangers this weekend against the Devils and Blue Jackets due to "pretty bad back spasms", per coach Alain Vigneault. That's a tough break for the Rangers as their defensive depth is not particularly good. Be that as it may, Adam Clendening figures to remain in the lineup in his stead until further notice. Klein is considered day-to-day, for now.

4 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith has been dealt to the New York Rangers in exchange for a couple of draft picks. Detroit receives a second-round selection in 2018 and a third rounder in 2017 in the deal. Smith has five points and 34 penalty minutes in 33 games this season. He can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

5 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (flu) will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Staal feels ready to play after recovering from the flu. Staal has six points and a plus-11 rating in 43 matches this season.

6 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

7 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening pounded home his second goal of the year during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils. The well-traveled blue liner now has nine points this season through 23 games.

8 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

9 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei is racking up the points. The rookie defender picked up an assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils. It was the primary tally to Mika Zibanejad's winner as well. Skjei now has 27 assists and 29 points in 60 games, including four assists over his last five games.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist just couldn't handle the Blue Jackets' charge on Sunday. He made just 21 of 26 stops during the 5-2 loss, including four of five on special teams. The loss drops his record to 28-15-2 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA.