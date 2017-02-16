Player Page

Brendan Smith | Defenseman | #2

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (27) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Brendan Smith has been dealt to the New York Rangers in exchange for a couple of draft picks.
Detroit receives a second-round selection in 2018 and a third rounder in 2017 in the deal. Smith has five points and 34 penalty minutes in 33 games this season. He can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. Feb 28 - 12:50 PM
Source: Detroit Red Wngs on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
33235-1341200139.051
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011DET141673130100013.077
2012DET340881360200033.000
2013DET7151419-2681000090.056
2014DET764913-2680200188.045
2015DET63312151621000082.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21NYI1000-20000000.000
Feb 19@ PIT100020000000.000
Feb 18WAS100000000001.000
Feb 15STL100002000002.000
Feb 12@ MIN100020000000.000
Feb 11@ CLM1000-20000000.000
Feb 9@ WAS100012000001.000
Feb 7CLM1000-22000001.000
Feb 4@ NAS100002000002.000
Feb 3NYI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Brendan Smith
5Marc Staal
6Nick Holden
7Adam Clendening
8Steven Kampfer
9Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 