Player Page

Roster

Anton Khudobin | Goalie | #35

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 7 (206) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Anton Khudobin has been placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins.
Khudobin has struggled in the backup role this season, posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.06 GAA, and .885 save percentage in eight contests. Whether he's cleared or claimed, there's a good chance that Zane McIntyre will take over as Tuukka Rask's understudy. Jan 4 - 12:24 PM
Source: Chris Johnston on Twitter
More Anton Khudobin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
8451151233.06200177.8850
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2009MIN269200001.874847.9790
2010BOS41892100151.598681.9421
2011BOS1601000011.004544.9780
2012BOS1480394010312.32388357.9201
2013CAR3620841914015802.301076996.9261
2014CAR341920817066872.72874787.9001
2015ANA935633000162.70175159.9091
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 2@ NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23@ CAR163000032.862320.8700
Dec 22@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20NYI132000011.881615.9380
Dec 18LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15ANA158010044.142723.8520
Dec 14@ PIT0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Noel Acciari
4Anton Blidh
5Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
 

 