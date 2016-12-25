Anton Khudobin | Goalie | #35

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron is heating up. The mighty Bruin scored his second goal in as many games during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres, bringing him up to seven goals and 12 points in 36 games thus far. Hopefully this mini-streak is a sign of things to come.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci has been playing some good hockey since the end of the Christmas break. He underwent hip surgery in the off-season and has been slowly getting on track. Krejci has picked up a goal and an assist in each of Boston's two games. It's the first time all season that he's posted back-to-back multi-point efforts.

3 David Backes Sidelined

David Backes could be out of action for a while. The concussion he sustained Thursday night, which was not his first, does not seem like a mild one as Backes has been instructed by doctors not to watch TV or look at computer screens and not to text. If these simple tasks lead to symptoms, it could be long-term recovery from the feisty center.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner has been playing some of his best hockey of late. Spooner scored two goals in Thursday's win over Buffalo and head coach Claude Julien has been pleased with his effort. "Ryan Spooner, give him credit," said Claude Julien. "He’s been good lately. There have been times when we’ve been hard on him and I think rightfully so, but when he plays well, he deserves the accolades and Ryan Spooner’s been a good player for us lately. You hope he continues to grow." The 24-year-old is currently riding a four-game point streak. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 37 games this season.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik is getting second power-play ice time with the Bruins. Boston's first power-play unit features Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner. Czarnik is getting the chance to skate on the second team with David Krejci, David Backes, Frank Vatrano and Colin Miller. Although he has only registered nine points in 35 games thus far, Czarnik has offensive potential as evidenced by his 61-point season with Providence in 2015-16. Keep an eye on him.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller scored his fifth goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Coming into the season Schaller had two goals and five points in 35 games with the Sabres. This season, he's up to 11 points in 33 games. Amazing what can happen when a guy gets a shot, and feels comfortable.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand maintained his scoring ways by potting another helper in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Marchand is now up to 21 assists and 31 points in 39 games this season, and he needs just eight more to set a new single-season high in the hol' helpers department.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey (knee) is expected to sit out another two weeks. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 because of a knee injury and was given a six-week timetable for his return. Beleskey has two goals and three assists in 24 matches this campaign.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Columbus. This will be Acciari's third consecutive game as a scratch. The 25-year-old has just two assists in 18 games this season. He has no fantasy value going forward. Tim Schaller and Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. With the Bruins trailing 3-0 in the third period, Blidh got his team on the board. Fellow rookie Brandon Carlo and goalie Anton Khudobin picked up the assists on the goal. Blidh has one goal and one assist in seven games this season.

5 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. The kid is now up to four points in five games to kick off his second twirl through the NHL. If he's still available, consider picking him up.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak has not registered a point in seven straight games. Coach Claude Julien is confident that Pastrnak will start scoring again soon and he isn't worried about the young scorer's ability to battle through his recent skid. Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 19 goals in 33 games this season.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes is a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils. He's now been a healthy scratch in two of Boston's last three contests. The 27-year-old has had a disappointing season so far, as he's picked up just two goals and one assist in 33 games. Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug extended his point streak to five games with an assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Krug has picked up seven points, all helpers, during the span as well. With 20 assists and 21 points this season, we'd say the phenom has certainly figured out a way to be offensively effective without putting the puck in the net directly.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara picked up his ninth point of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Chara is now up to seven helpers as well. Chara hasn't failed to hit double-digits in both assists and points since 2000-01, when he was with the Islanders.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid picked up 17 PIMs in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. He fought William Carrier late in the first period for injuring David Backes earlier, and picked up both an instigator and game misconduct on top. Tack on his his pair of hits and those who benefit from such ruffian conduct is surely a happy camper.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo leads all rookies in average ice time per game at 22:16. Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev is just behind him with 22:03 of average playing time. Carlo is being groomed for a shutdown role alongside veteran Zdeno Chara, but he has contributed two goals and six assists in 36 contests as well.

5 John-Michael Liles Sidelined

John-Michael Liles (concussion) feels that he's making progress. Liles has been skating with the Boston Bruins. "I’ve been feeling good, just trying to take a half-step forward every day, and not get myself in trouble. That’s kind of all I’m trying to do," he said. Liles last played on Nov. 27. There's no timetable for his return.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller has not posted a point in 18 games this season, but he isn't concerned. "I'm not a big points guy," said Miller. "I mean, you want to contribute anywhere you can. It just hasn't gone in for me. If anything, I feel I've been more offensive this year than last year. The pucks just haven't gone in. Sometimes the bounces go in and some times they don't. Last year, they did at times. Right now, not just with me but the whole team, the bounces don't seem to be going our way." Miller had 18 points in 71 games in 2015-16.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller has dressed for the Bruins' last five contests and appears to be gaining confidence in his game. Miller, who is also getting second power-play ice time ahead of Zdeno Chara, has taken 11 shots on goal in his last four games. We recommend you keep an eye on MIller if you need a depth defenseman.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is a healthy scratch on Thursday. This will be the eighth straight game that Morrow hasn't participated in. He has an assist in 13 contests in 2016-17.