Artem Anisimov | Center | #15

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 198
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (54) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Artem Anisimov (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night.
He took part in the morning skate on a line between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin. Anisimov missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury. Dec 27 - 12:53 PM
Source: Mark Lazerus on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3214132712183300655.255
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008NYR100000000001.000
2009NYR82121628-23211002124.097
2010NYR8218264432035002190.095
2011NYR79162036123440101132.121
2012CLM3511718-6121000368.162
2013CLM81221739-22033205162.136
2014CLM5272027-680403288.080
2015CHI7720224281255311121.165
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23COL000000000000.000
Dec 20OTT000000000000.000
Dec 18SJ000000000000.000
Dec 17@ STL100000000000.000
Dec 15@ NYI1101-10100003.333
Dec 13@ NYR111210000013.333
Dec 11DAL110110000013.333
Dec 9NYR100000000002.000
Dec 6ARI1101001000111.000
Dec 4WPG100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 