All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Toews opened the scoring with a power play goal in the second period. Artemi Panarin and Richard Panik picked up the assists on Chicago's only goal. Toews' marker snapped his 13-game goalless drought. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating, seven shots on goal and one hit in 24:32 of ice time. Toews is up to five goals and 10 assists in 27 games in 2016-17.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. He took part in the morning skate on a line between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin. Anisimov missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury.

3 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger moved up to the second line Tuesday between Marian Hossa and Ryan Hartman. "I like playing in the offensive zone more, but I don't worry too much about it," said Kruger, who normally is deployed in defensive situations. "I try to play the same game no matter what line I'm on. We want to play better than this past weekend." He has accounted for two goals and seven points in 28 games this year.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza will play after all in Friday's match with Colorado. The youngster sure do heal up quickly from being sick. Through the first 33 games of his career, including 26 played this season, he has eight points with 16 blocks and 17 hits.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin will be an restricted free agent following the end of the 2016-17 season. The Blackhawks will have to pony up for Panarin, one of the most exciting players in the NHL today, if they want to keep him happy. The problem for the Hawks is that the team is always right up against the salary cap and have to either trade players or let talented young players go elsewhere. We will see what the plan will be with Panarin.

2 Tyler Motte Active

It's true, Tyler Motte will indeed play Sunday against the Sharks. Through the first 26 games the rookie has posted three goals, six points, 14 PIMs, 19 blocks, and 21 hits.

3 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be the fourth time in the last six games that Desjardins has been scratched. The 30-year-old has no points and four penalty minutes in seven games this season. Michal Kempny, who has two assists in 19 games, will also be scratched.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane has found the back of the net in each of his last two contests. He didn't have a goal in nine straight matches prior to that. Kane has amassed 10 goals and 22 helpers in 34 games this campaign.

2 Marian Hossa I.L.

Marian Hossa (upper body) is hopeful to play in the Winter Classic next Monday. However, he won't play this Tuesday against Winnipeg and he isn't expected to play Thursday and Friday either. Hossa will be going on injured reserve because Artem Anisimov is ready to return to the lineup.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik's line, with Dennis Rasmussen and Marcus Kruger, has impressed coach Joel Quenneville with their two-way play. "They're responsible in ways," Quenneville said. "You have two guys who can take faceoffs. We use them in our own end a lot. Sometimes we’ve been matching them up against top lines and so they get some assignments as well and if they can outscore that group it's a real plus for us. But they spend some zone time, they get good cycles shifts and they've all been managing the puck well." Panik had the game-winning goal Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has two goals and one assist in the last four outings.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman scored his sixth goal of the season in Chicago's 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. Hartman, who also added an assist in the win, now has six goals and 11 points through 29 games in his rookie season. The 22-year-old has four points in his last five.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo and Gustav Forsling will each be scratched against the Devils on Thursday. Tootoo has always been valued more for his physical play than his ability to put pucks in the net. But this season has been dreadful by that standard as well. He's posted no points with 11 PIMs and 17 hits in 19 games thus far.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero is slated to center the fourth line in his season debut Friday night. He is projected to play between Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo. Kero had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last year

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith finally posted his first goal of the season on Sunday. It took him 34 games to find the back of the net. Keith has one goal on 74 shots this season. However, he has collected 21 assists to keep him fantasy relevant.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook earned a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. He posted both helpers on the power play. Seabrook has eight of his 18 points on the man advantage this year.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell has been paired with Duncan Keith for the last two games. The change has resulted in one goal and three assists for the veteran defenseman. Campbell has also topped 20 minutes of ice time in each of those contests. "I don't think I skated great the first few games," said Campbell. "I'm really trying to put that as an emphasis on my game. I played a lot of right side in my career, it just has been a while. Now I'm getting really comfortable at it." He has five points and a plus-6 rating in seven games.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

With his third goal of the season during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, Nicklas Hjalmarsson sits just a goal shy of matching his career high for a season. That's right, Hjalmarsson has yet to post a nickle's worth of goals in a season. He has just 21 for his career. He now has six points on the season as well.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will be scratched against the Avalanche on Friday night. Through the first 23 games of his career Kempny has posted just a pair of points with 14 PIMs, 26 blocks, and 47 hits. Which isn't too shabby, but he hasn't played since Dec. 15th.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. The 38-year-old has skated in just 11 games this season. He has one assist and a plus-1 rating in 2016-17. Rozsival is nothing more than a depth defenseman at this point of his career. Michal Kempny will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling will tag in for Michal Kempny against the Blues on Saturday. Forsling has posted four points with little else to his credit through 26 games thus far. Kempny meanwhile has posted just two points with 14 PIMs, 26 blocks, and 47 hits.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford said he felt good in his return to the lineup on Friday night. The Hawks dropped a 2-1 decision to the Avalanche, but Crawford can't be blamed for that. He looked sharp after missing 10 games because of an appendectomy. "I was just trying to feel good from the start," Crawford said. "I was reading plays pretty good so that was the most important thing, seeing the puck well, reading plays and reacting after that. I felt pretty good." This is encouraging news for his fantasy stock.