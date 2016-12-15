Jonathan Ericsson | Defenseman | #52

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin has been cleared to return and he will play Tuesday night versus New Jersey. He declared himself ready to play after Monday's practice. "I feel good. Took a few days to get away and obviously, with missing the last two games, I feel ready to play [Tuesday]. Cleared this morning. Just a matter of getting back into the lineup and playing." Larkin has struggled during his sophomore season, but he is still tied with Thomas Vanek for first on the Red Wings with 12 goals.

2 Frans Nielsen I.L.

Frans Nielsen (upper body) skated on Wednesday in a no-contact jersey. He hasn't been cleared for battle drills yet, but feels that will come soon. "Hopefully, it'll heal good enough that, at some point on this road trip, I'll be able to come back," said Nielsen. Coach Jeff Blashill isn't sure when Nielsen will be ready to return. He isn't eligible to come off injured reserve until Saturday, but he may not be ready to play until next week.

3 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm scored a goal in his return to the Red Wings lineup on Friday night. Helm came back after missing 28 games with a shoulder injury. His third period-goal gave the Wings a 2-1 lead at the time. "That definitely gave me a little extra boost for the last part of the game," Helm said. "It was kind of the way I expected. I was pretty gassed a lot of the game, but I kind of pushed through it and it got better." The 29-year-old finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and two hits in 13:58 of ice time. He has five goals and three assists in 18 games.

4 Luke Glendening Active

It looks like Luke Glendening will be playing through a bit of an illness on Friday. Glendening does still expect to play though, so just keep in mind that he might be less than 100%. He has a goal and 11 points in 45 contests this season.

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg potted his 12th goal of the season in Thursday's loss to Washington. He has been much better in the goal department this year after he scored 13 times in 82 matches last season. Zetterberg has three goals and five helpers in the past seven contests.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

The Detroit Red Wings were blanked 4-0 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Tomas Tatar and Riley Sheahan finished with a minus-2 rating, while defensemen Xavier Ouellet and Jonathan Ericsson finished minus-3. The Red Wings were also outshot 28-22 in this one.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Mantha's goal gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead in the second period. He also helped set up Henrik Zetterberg's go-ahead goal (4-3) later on in the frame. Mantha has 12 goals and 13 assists in 36 games this season.

4 Steve Ott Active

Steve Ott will be scratched on Tuesday night. He was taken off injured reserve Monday, but won't play against Columbus. That means that Tomas Jurco will remain in the lineup.

RW 1 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek contributed two assists in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He assisted on a pair of goals by Andreas Athanasiou in the match, which briefly gave Detroit a 2-1 lead. Vanek has racked up 35 points in 42 appearances this season.

2 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist didn't have a role on Detroit's power-play combinations during Thursday's practice. Coach Jeff Blashill also removed Anthony Mantha from power-play drills because he didn't like the efforts of both players when the Red Wings surrendered two shorthanded goals to New Jersey on Tuesday night. "We talked about that," Nyquist said. "We have to make sure we do the little things right and we didn't do that on that play. Coach makes the decisions on the power play and, right now, we're off it. I'll be ready if I get called again." Dylan Larkin and Riley Sheahan got power-play time at practice instead. We'll see how long those changes last.

3 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Both of Athanasiou's goals came in the first period, and they were scored less than three minutes apart. His first marker tied the game at one, while his second gave the Wings their only lead of the game. Athanasiou has 13 goals and five assists in 39 games this season. Henrik Zetterberg also scored for Detroit.

4 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader will continue to play on the Red Wings' fourth line until he is in game shape. Abdelkader returned this past week from a knee injury that had him sidelined since December 1st and Detroit coach Jeff Blashill likes to bring his players back into the lineup gradually after lengthy absences. Look for Abdelkader to play a game or two more on the fourth unit before being moved up.

5 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will be scratched against the Stars on Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted just six helpers with 41 hits in 40 games this season. Ouch.

6 Tomas Jurco Active

Coach Jeff Blashill believes Tomas Jurco is frustrated. "He's frustrated, for sure," Blashill said. "He wants to be a full-time player and he believes he is good enough to be a full-time player. I think with lots of opportunity he can be a full-time player. The thing that we have here is, we have lots of good players. He's got to find a way to separate himself from the other guys. How do you do that? You go out and play great hockey. Sometimes it's in limited minutes." Jurco has averaged just 10:17 of ice time per game, while appearing in 14 contests. He has zero points and 11 shots as he continues to have trouble establishing himself at the NHL level.

7 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

8 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green’s only shot on goal made the difference in 1-0 win against the Predators Saturday night. Detroit defenseman Mike Green scored the only goal of the contest against Nashville Saturday night. Green’s goal came late in the first period and was assisted by captain Henrik Zetterberg and forward Anthony Mantha. This was Green’s 10th goal of the season and second game-winner. His last goal came in Detroit’s January 24 loss to the Boston Bruins, in which he also scored an assist.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. DeKeyser's shot from the point with under 30 seconds remaining bounced a few times before making its way into the net. The goal gave Detroit a late 5-4 lead and they never looked back. "(Zetterberg) did a good job of winning the draw," DeKeyser said. "It hit a couple of guys going to the net. You just try to throw it on net." DeKeyser has three goals and eight points in 51 games. He has no value in standard leagues.

3 Jonathan Ericsson Sidelined

Jonathan Ericsson suffered a fractured wrist Thursday night when he was hit into the boards by Washington's Nicklas Backstrom. He is projected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks. "He doesn't get enough respect for what he brings to the table," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He is a big, physical defenseman that can play against the very best in the league. So when we lost him it was obviously a big loss, and it is going to be a big loss moving forward." Ericsson has nine points, 63 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 51 contests this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up his fifth point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. Now through the first 52 games of his NHL career, the youngster has nine points. Which unfortunately indicates that he's probably best left to your waiver wire.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith was activated from I/R on Saturday. Smith has been out since Jan. 4th with a knee injury. Through 24 games this season the young veteran has posted five points with 26 PIMs and 33 hits.

6 Niklas Kronwall I.L.

Niklas Kronwall (lower body) may be back in the lineup this weekend. He practiced in no-contact jersey Wednesday. Kronwall has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington.

7 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul will tag in for Xavier Ouellet against the Capitals on Thursday. The rookie defender has posted six points along with 11 blocks in 21 games this season, his rookie campaign.

8 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Jensen scored his first career goal by making a nice play to bank the puck in off Cory Schneider. Jensen was a solid point producer at St. Cloud State but he doesn't bring much offensive upside at the NHL level. The former 5th round pick of the Red Wings now has five points in 17 games this season. Henrik Zetterberg and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit in the loss.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek gave up five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Wings held a 2-1 lead in the first period, but it was all downhill from there, as the Caps scored five of the next six goals. Mrazek has now dropped back-to-back games to the Blue Jackets and Capitals and he's given up eight goals during that span. He'll enter his next start with a 12-13-6 record, a 3.14 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage.