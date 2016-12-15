Player Page

Jonathan Ericsson | Defenseman | #52

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/2/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 9 (291) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Jonathan Ericsson suffered a fractured wrist Thursday night when he was hit into the boards by Washington's Nicklas Backstrom.
He is projected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks. "He doesn't get enough respect for what he brings to the table," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He is a big, physical defenseman that can play against the very best in the league. So when we lost him it was obviously a big loss, and it is going to be a big loss moving forward." Ericsson has nine points, 63 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 51 contests this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game. Feb 10 - 8:35 AM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
51189-2630000043.023
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007DET8101-341000019.053
2008DET19134-1150000025.040
2009DET624913-15440010155.073
2010DET74312158871000089.034
2011DET691101116470000063.016
2012DET45310136290000134.088
2013DET48110112340001066.015
2014DET8231215-5700001082.037
2015DET71312152560000068.044
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 9@ WAS100000000000.000
Feb 7CLM100010000001.000
Feb 4@ NAS100002000001.000
Feb 3NYI101100000000.000
Jan 31NJ100010000000.000
Jan 25TOR1000-30000001.000
Jan 24@ BOS100002000001.000
Jan 22NYR100002000000.000
Jan 20@ BUF100000000000.000
Jan 18BOS100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
RW1Thomas Vanek
2Gustav Nyquist
3Andreas Athanasiou
4Justin Abdelkader
5Riley Sheahan
6Tomas Jurco
7Johan Franzen
8Joe Vitale
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Jonathan Ericsson
4Xavier Ouellet
5Brendan Smith
6Niklas Kronwall
7Ryan Sproul
8Nick Jensen
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jared Coreau
 

 