C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid's empty net goal Saturday was his 20th of the season. It's the first time the NHL's leading scorer has hit the 20 goal plateau as he had only 16 in his rookie season which lasted 45 games. McDavid has 67 points, three ahead of Sidney Crosby in the Art Ross Trophy race. If there is any reason that he is not in your lineup, please let us know why.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins does not have a point in his last six games. Nugent-Hopkins has 11 goals and 26 points in 56 games, not the best stats in the league from a former first overall pick (It's fortunate that it is not the worst either as former teammate Nail Yakupov has only six points). Frustration may be setting in as Nugent-Hopkins had seven penalty minutes which included a fight with Vinnie Hinostroza of Chicago. He is not worth owning in any league unless your pool requires you to take a player with a hyphenated name.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. Letestu get that hot streak going on Wednesday when he registered an assist versus Anaheim. He has 10 goals and 23 points in 47 contests in 2016-17.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored the game winning goal at 9:50 in the third as the Oilers beat the Blackhawks 3-1 Saturday night. Lucic’s 12th goal of the season snapped a 10-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net. In that span of games, he earned only three assists, which has limited his relevance.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon recorded two assists in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Maroon also got into a fight with Brandon Manning. That gives Maroon 30 points and 73 penalty minutes in 58 games.

3 Benoit Pouliot I.L.

The Oilers placed Benoit Pouliot on IR with an undisclosed injury on Saturday. Through 51 games this season the winger has posted five goals and 10 points with 28 hits and 30 PIMs. More to come.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks got back in the lineup Friday and scored his second goal of the season. He was a healthy scratch for Edmonton's previous two matches. Hendricks also had four penalty minutes and two hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. He has four points in 20 outings this year.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will sit out Wednesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Replacing him in the lineup will be Jujhar Khaira who dresses for the fourth time in 2016-17 and still looking for his first point. Slepyshev played only a touch over eight minutes in the last Oilers game. This will be the first scratch since January 10, a stretch of 17 games.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will get back into the lineup on Wednesday against Florida. Matt Hendricks could be the odd-man out to make room for Khaira, who will play in his first game since Jan. 18. He was out with a wrist injury for most of that time.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored one goal and earned two assists as the Oilers beat the Coyotes 5-2 Tuesday night. The Oilers trailed 1-0 entering the second and they came out of the locker room with a mission. Draisaitl’s tying goal was earned at the 2:51 mark and they would not give up the lead for the remainder of the night. He also had an assist on the game winning goal scored by Mark Letestu at 10:24 in the second and on an insurance goal by Oscar Klefbom at 2:43 in the third. This was Draisaitl’s sixth three-point game of the season, but his first since January 12.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle will play with Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon on Tuesday night versus Arizona. "For me, defensively on the wall, you got to make plays to be able to get him the puck with speed so that he can carry it in," said Eberle. The Oilers want to get him going because he hasn't picked up a point in the last seven contests.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Anaheim. Kassian is on a four-game point streak. He has four goals and 15 points in 47 contests this season.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen scored Edmonton's only goal in their 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was his first goal of the season. Pakarinen cut Tampa's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but that's as close as the Oilers would come to tying the game. Pakarinen has three points in four games in 2016-17. Oscar Klefbom and Adam Larsson picked up the assists on Edmonton's only goal.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera is on a three-game point streak. Sekera recorded an assist in Edmonton's 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. He has seven goals and 25 points in 50 contests this season. That puts him just five points away from his 2015-16 total.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Coach Todd McLellan believes in the offensive potential of Oscar Klefbom. "I concur that he can be a 40-point player. He has the vision and the shot and the legs to put himself in those offensive situations," said McLellan. "It's just experience for him now. Coming back from his injury, the tendency is to play conservatively, trying to not make mistakes, but now he's doing a better job of that and the offense is coming." He has 10 goals and 14 assists in 58 games this season, with five points coming in the last five outings.

3 Adam Larsson Sidelined

Adam Larsson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup on Wednesday night. He missed most of the third period on Tuesday because of an unspecified injury. Larsson was seen limping after the game and should be considered day-to-day for now.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Russell picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, as he was able to break the 3-3 tie with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. He finished the game with one shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in 19:55 of ice time. Russell has seven points in 49 games this season. Oscar Klefbom, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse (ankle) might make his return on Friday or Sunday. As previously reported, Nurse will miss Edmonton's games on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the fact that he might return shortly after that is encouraging. He hasn't played since Dec. 1, so getting into the swing of things during the final push might be an issue, but Nurse is optimistic about that. "It’s a tough time to come back because everybody’s pushing and teams are going full steam, but it’s not like I haven’t played in the league before or I’ve been out all year. Way I look at it is I’ll be fresh, I can bring some legs and energy," said Nurse.

6 Matthew Benning Active

The Oilers activated Matthew Benning from I/R on Saturday in time for their match with Chicago. Expect him to play as well. In 41 games this season the rookie defender has posted two goals and 10 points in addition to 19 PIMs, 45 blocks and 74 hits.

7 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson is still unhappy on Matthew Tkachuk's opening night hit on him. Davidson missed two months from an upper body injury after he was slew-footed by the rookie. "I was miserable for a long time over that," Davidson said. "It’s definitely a game I had circled on the calendar for a long time. It was a dirty play. It put a damper on things and put me behind the eight ball...He shot the puck, it went up off my stick and into the mesh (above the glass). The whistle blew, we skated three seconds to behind the net and it was a slew foot, you can clearly see from the video." The two teams battled Saturday for the first time but there were no incidents between Davidson and Tkachuk.

8 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will suit up on Wednesday night against Florida. He may skate alongside Brandon Davidson with Adam Larsson out with an undisclosed injury. Gryba has four points and 47 penalty minutes in 29 appearances this campaign.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. The Oilers were never to pull away by more than a goal, but they never trailed either. All three of Florida's goals were scored in the second period and two of them came on the power play. Talbot has now won each of his last four starts. He has 31-16-7 record with a 2.36 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage in 2016-17.