Kris Russell | Defenseman | #4

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 170
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (67) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Kris Russell scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers.
Russell picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, as he was able to break the 3-3 tie with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. He finished the game with one shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in 19:55 of ice time. Russell has seven points in 49 games this season. Oscar Klefbom, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton. Feb 22 - 10:41 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
48055-2150000048.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CLM672810-12141300190.022
2008CLM6621921-102811000186.023
2009CLM707152233207001108.065
2010CLM7351823-9371501088.057
2011STL55661212250100156.107
2012STL33167691100041.024
2013CAL6872229-111548011109.064
2014CAL79430341817113000111.036
2015DAL6241519-5102200170.057
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21@ TB1000-10000000.000
Feb 18@ CHI000000000000.000
Feb 16PHI000000000000.000
Feb 14ARI000000000000.000
Feb 11CHI000000000000.000
Feb 5@ MON000000000000.000
Feb 3@ CAR1000-10000000.000
Feb 2@ NAS100000000000.000
Jan 31MIN1000-40000000.000
Jan 26@ SJ100010000000.000

