Darren Helm | Winger | #43

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 5 (132) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Darren Helm has suffered a lower-body injury and will not return to this afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Helm is the second Red Wing to be ruled out of today's game after Justin Abdelkader left with a lower-body injury of his own. Helm has four goals and 13 points in 40 games this season. Jan 13 - 3:30 PM
Source: Detroit Red Wings on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
404913-4160012077.052
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007DET7000-22000007.000
2008DET16011-740000029.000
2009DET75111324-21800303165.067
2010DET8212203291600212177.068
2011DET689172651200002124.073
2012DET100002000001.000
2013DET42128202141020383.145
2014DET7515183371234201160.094
2015DET77131326-23200003165.079
2016DET508917-6202201198.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7TB1000-10000002.000
Jan 5FLA1000-10000000.000
Jan 3OTT1000-10000003.000
Dec 31PIT101110000001.000
Dec 29NYR100002000002.000
Dec 27@ NJ1000-20000000.000
Dec 23@ BOS101110000002.000
Dec 20@ PHI1000-10000002.000
Dec 19@ NYI100010000000.000
Dec 15TOR100010000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Justin Abdelkader
4Darren Helm
5Tyler Bertuzzi
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
7Xavier Ouellet
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
 

 