Darren Helm | Winger | #43

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Despite missing practice today, Henrik Zetterberg is expected to be ready to play tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The news came from head coach Jeff Blashill himself. Zetterberg has picked up 10 points in his last nine games, bringing his total to 28 in 40 games this season.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin got his first goal in seven games on Sunday in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. Larkin produced seven assists during his six-game goal skid. He has six markers and 32 points in 38 games this season.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen has excelled in the shootout over his career. Nielsen has the most career shootout goals in the NHL with 47 over his 94 attempts. This season specifically he's three-for-four in the skills competition. Those numbers might not get a lot of attention most of the time, but it's a meaningful part of his upside to Detroit. "It’s an asset. It gives you points, and they’re big points," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "Here, and the course of his career, I’m sure he’s accumulated a lot of points for us and the (New York) Islanders. Last year our fortunes changed a lot in shootouts and a large part of it was because of Frans." Unfortunately, he hasn't been as desirable offensively outside of the shootout as he has nine goals and 14 points in 37 contests this season.

4 Luke Glendening I.L.

Luke Glendening (hand) is expected to miss the next four weeks. Glendening was hurt during Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. He has seven goals and 10 points in 34 contests in 2017-18.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar picked up an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tatar fired away a point-shot that Abdelkader picked up and made a nice move to score with a "spin-o-rama" backhand. Tatar's point total has now risen to 19 in 42 game, putting him on pace for his lowest total since becoming a full-time NHL player during the 2013-14 season.

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha has goal and one assist in two games since returning from a groin injury. Mantha netted a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 win over Florida when he deflected a Martin Frk shot that broke his stick. The 23-year-old leads the Red Wings with 14 goals this season.

3 Justin Abdelkader Sidelined

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm are both likely out tomorrow due to lower-body injuries suffered today against the Pittsbugh Penguins. Abdelkader pinched in with a goal this afternoon against the Penguins but wasn't able to finish the game after sustaining his injury. The Red Wings are expected to call-up at least one player ahead of tomorrow's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

4 Darren Helm Sidelined

Darren Helm has suffered a lower-body injury and will not return to this afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Helm is the second Red Wing to be ruled out of today's game after Justin Abdelkader left with a lower-body injury of his own. Helm has four goals and 13 points in 40 games this season.

5 Tyler Bertuzzi Active

Detroit plans to keep Tyler Bertuzzi for the rest of the season. Bertuzzi was told to get a place to stay, as the Red Wings have liked what they have seen from the 22-year-old forward since he was called up a couple of weeks ago. "He's one of those real good complementary wingers," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He can play with two skilled guys, he can be the guy that is a real hard forechecker, he can be the guy who is real hard at the net, but he's got a good skill set to go along with it. He can score, he can do all those things, so you don't lose any of that skill set with him." He has been skating alongside Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist lately. Bertuzzi has contributed three assists in the last three games. He is still looking for his first NHL goal, though.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist already has more goals than he had last season. Nyquist has 10 more markers than he had after 41 games last year. He has found the back of the net six times in the last nine matches to give him a total of 14 on the campaign. Nyquist also has 10 points in 15 outings.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Athanasiou has scored in back-to-back games for just the second time this season. Detroit also got goals from Tomas Tatar, Anthony Mantha, and Gustav Nyquist. The young forward has nine goals and 17 points in 30 games.

3 Martin Frk Active

Martin Frk (groin) will return to the Red Wings' lineup on Saturday. Frk has missed Detroit's last eight games. He has six goals and nine points in 18 contests this season.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

It appears Luke Witkowski will be scratched for tonight's matchup with the Ottawa Senators. The Red Wings will go with 11 forwards with seven at the back. Xavier Ouellet will draw into the lineup while David Booth will be scratched. Luke Glendening will also miss the game due injury.

5 David Booth Active

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that David Booth will be scratched this afternoon vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Booth has three goals and four points in 14 games this season. He will be joined in the press box by Xavier Ouellet and the injured Luke Glendening.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green will be Detroit's lone representative at the All-Star Game this year. This will be Green's second All-Star appearance. He ranks fourth on the Red Wings in scoring with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) through 41 contests. Detroit forward Dylan Larkin would have been a great choice for the event, but Green got the nod instead.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley netted his second straight game-winning goal on Tuesday night in Detroit's 6-3 victory over the Islanders. Daley gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead at the 10:03 mark of the third period. He has two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. DeKeyser tied the game at one early in the second period. Trevor Daley (shorthanded) and Tomas Tatar (power play) also added goals for the Red Wings in this one. DeKeyser has one point and a minus-9 rating in 15 games this season.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall has found the back of the net in two straight games. Kronwall got his first goal of the year Sunday against Colorado and he scored again Wednesday night versus Edmonton. The veteran defender registered only two goals and 13 points in 57 appearances last year. Kronwall has five points in 19 games, but he isn't worth rostering in the majority of fantasy leagues at this time.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen picked up three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He registered the primary assists on Henrik Zetterberg's first-period goal and Jonathan Ericsson's tally in the second frame. He also helped set up Tomas Tatar's goal in the second period. Jensen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and two hits in 18:05 of ice time. The 27-year-old now has four assists in seven contests this season. He isn't worthy of a pickup in any fantasy league at this time, though.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson will suit up in Wednesday's game against the Red Wings. Ericsson was a game-time decision for tonight, but he's healthy enough to play. He has one goal and three assists in 21 games this season.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet is projected to dress as the seventh defenseman again on Sunday night. Detroit had seven defenders in the lineup on Friday against the New York Rangers and Ouellet logged just 6:02 of ice time. Luke Witkowski is expected to be a healthy scratch.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

Jimmy Howard allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Howard actually had a great game and wasn't put in a good position by his teammates to make saves on any of the goals scored by the Penguins. The loss breaks his four-game winning streak and drops his record to 14-13-6 with a 2.68 goals against average and .915 save percentage.