Christian Dvorak generated 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games during his rookie season. He also recorded the second-most faceoff wins in the league among rookies (471) and finished with a 46.8 winning percentage. Dvorak made great progress over the year and should be a key player on the Coyotes in 2017-18. "As time went on, you saw his confidence increase," said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. "You saw his production increase. You saw him expand his game and, trust me, that's just a sign of things to come. He is a real, real promising young player."

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers in exchange for the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft and Anthony DeAngelo. Interesting. This move might suggest that the Rangers are shifting their focus towards rebuilding while it looks like Arizona is making moves to try to end its five-year absence from the playoffs. Stepan is still just 27 years old though, so while the Coyotes are giving up a high pick for him and Raanta, they're at least getting a player that could be a big contributor for years to come. Stepan had 17 goals and 55 points in 81 contests in 2016-17.

Jordan Martinook had the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-2 victory over Carolina. He was set up by Shane Doan, who racked up three points in the contest, in the third period for his 11th goal of the season. Martinook went seven straight games without a point going into Friday's match.

Peter Holland is expected to be a healthy scratch Saturday night. It would be Holland's second straight game in the press box. He has five goals and 12 points in 48 contests this season.

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Nick Cousins and goalie prospect Merrick Madsen to the Arizona Coyotes for the rights to forward Brendan Warren and a 2018 fifth-round pick. Cousins played in 60 games with the Flyers last season and he posted six goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1, so Arizona will have to work out a new deal with him. Cousins also has arbitration rights.

Josh Jooris and Kevin Connauton will be scratched against the Sabres on Sunday. Through 20 games with the Coyotes, Jooris has posted four points with 10 blocks and 12 hits. Connauton has a point with 38 hits in 18 games.

The Coyotes have shut Brad Richardson down for the rest of the season. He underwent a procedure on his leg Friday. He is expected to be ready for training camp. In 16 games he posted five goals and nine points with 15 PIMs and 19 hits.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

Max Domi recorded an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Domi is on a three-game point streak. He has nine goals and 37 points in 57 contests in 2016-17. If he can stay healthy next season, he should be able to breach the 50-point mark like he did as a rookie.

Brendan Perlini scored the Coyotes' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota Saturday night. It was Perlini's 14th goal and 21st point in 57 games this season. Shane Doan registered an assist in what could be the last game of his career. If this is the end, Doan is finishing with 972 points in 1,540 contests.

Clayton Keller gained valuable experience at the World Hockey Championship. Keller had a strong tournament with Team USA with five goals and seven points in eight games and gained a lot of confidence as well. "It’s fast, skilled and guys are really smart with the puck, and everyone’s always one step ahead," Keller said. "It was great to play in the tournament and play against men." He was drafted seventh overall in 2016 and turned pro after a successful college season with Boston University where he had 45 points in 31 games. Keller had two points in three games with the Coyotes at the end of the season and looked very good at the NHL level. He is worth taking next season in all but the shallowest of pools.

Alexander Burmistrov has a three-game point streak. Burmistrov recorded an assist in the Coyotes' 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas on Tuesday. He's up to four goals and 15 points in 47 contests this season. Those numbers might not be impressive, but he has 13 points in 24 games since joining Arizona, which has been giving him an average of 15:19 minutes of ice time per game. Before that he was with Winnipeg, which had been using him for an average of just 11:02 minutes per contest. With that in mind he's something of a sleeper candidate for the 2017-18 campaign.

Lawson Crouse will return to action on Friday against the Stars. This will be the youngster's first game since Feb. 11th due to a lower body injury. He has eight points and 115 hits in 48 games this season.

If Radim Vrbata does re-sign with the Coyotes, it will just be on a one-year deal. Vrbata has already stated that he wants to return for the 2017-18 campaign, but perhaps he doesn't want to make a commitment beyond that. He had 20 goals and 55 points in 81 games in 2016-17, so it's likely that the Coyotes and other squads will be interested in his services.

Tobias Rieder underwent successful ankle surgery and his recovery period is expected to be 8-12 weeks. Rieder sustained his injury during the World Hockey Championship where he had one goal in three games for Germany. He finished the NHL regular season with 16 goals and 34 points in 80 games. He has the potential to put up a few more points if he is fully recovered from his ankle ailment.

The book is now closed on Anthony Duclair's disappointing sophomore campaign. Duclair had 20 goals and 44 points in 81 contests as a rookie, but he fell hard in 2016-17 with five goals and 15 points in 58 games. The Coyotes are hoping that he'll be a big part of their future so we'll have to see if he bounces back in 2017-18. He's far from a safe bet, but at the same time a comeback campaign is a distinct possibility.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be the Arizona Coyotes' new team captain, according to what Shane Doan was told. As previously reported, former captain Doan will not be offered a new contract by the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes reached out to Doan on Saturday to let him know of their intentions and thank him for his long tenure. If Ekman-Larsson is indeed the captain then he'll have big shoes to fill as Doan had held that post since 2003. Ekman-Larsson would be the fourth team captain since the Winnipeg Jets moved to Arizona after Doan, Teppo Numminen, and Keith Tkachuk.

Alex Goligoski scored a late third-period goal in the 3-1 loss to St Louis Wednesday night to keep the Coyotes from being shutout. Goligoski earned his third point in the last five games. This increased his goal total to six and point total to 32. Goligoski’s goal was the only of the night for the Coyotes and was assisted by Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller. This was Keller’s first NHL point since he started with the team in Monday night’s matchup against St Louis.

You might accuse certain Arizona Coyotes of phoning it in, but defenseman Jakob Chychrun is probably an exception. At least, his work in a 3-0 loss against the St. Louis Blues from Saturday certainly gives that indication. While he couldn't beat Jake Allen (like the rest of his teammates), Chychrun fired six SOG, delivered three hits and blocked two shots in 21:41 of TOI in this one.

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Niklas Hjalmarsson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin. Hjalmarsson had five goals and 18 points in 73 games in 2016-17 while averaging 21:30 minutes per contest. This provides the Coyotes with an experienced top-four defenseman while the Blackhawks are clearing up a little cap space and getting some cost certainty as Murphy is both younger and locked up for far longer. Hjalmarsson has two seasons left on his five-year, $20.5 million contract.

Many people were surprised to see the Arizona Coyotes keep Luke Schenn in the expansion draft. But GM John Chayka was obviously not among them. "Luke's a unique player," Chayka said. "He can play up and down your lineup. He brings an element. He brings some things that we don't necessarily have a lot of on our team. At a reasonable cap hit for a right-shot defenseman, which is even rarer in the NHL, that was kind of the decision-making process." Schenn has no fantasy value in traditional pools but is a serviceable NHL defenseman.

Kevin Connauton is expected to return Sunday night against the Kings after missing the last 15 games due to an upper body injury. Through just 20 games this season he has an assist with eight PIMs, 15 blocks and 40 hits.

Zbynek Michalek will wait until the summer before deciding if he'll extend his career into 2017-18. Michalek, 34, is a veteran of 783 career NHL games, but he spent the majority of the season in the minors. In fact, the Coyotes have only used him in two games so far in 2016-17. "I know this could be if not my last game playing for the Coyotes but potentially my last game in the NHL," Michalek said of Saturday's season finale. "So I couldn’t be happier to wearing a Coyotes uniform. It’s pretty special."

Pending unrestricted free agent Chad Johnson has been traded from the Calgary Flames to the Arizona Coyotes. Here's the whole trade: Arizona gets Johnson, Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round pick for goaltender Mike Smith. If the Coyotes want to keep Johnson, they'll have to work out a new contract with him before he's eligible to hit the open market on July 1st. Johnson had an 18-15-1 record with a 2.59 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage this season. The conditional third-round pick becomes a second-rounder if the Flames make the playoffs next season.

Louis Domingue allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 win over Vancouver. Domingue is finishing the season strong with six straight starts where he has allowed three goals or less. He's 6-1 in his last seven starts. Overall his 2016-17 record is nothing to shake at as you might imagine.