Niklas Hjalmarsson | Defenseman | #4

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/6/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 197
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (108) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Niklas Hjalmarsson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin.
Hjalmarsson had five goals and 18 points in 73 games in 2016-17 while averaging 21:30 minutes per contest. This provides the Coyotes with an experienced top-four defenseman while the Blackhawks are clearing up a little cap space and getting some cost certainty as Murphy is both younger and locked up for far longer. Hjalmarsson has two seasons left on his five-year, $20.5 million contract. Jun 23 - 12:26 PM
Source: Blackhawks.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
735131812200001061.082
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CHI13011-213000005.000
2008CHI21123400001015.067
2009CHI77215179200001162.032
2010CHI80371013390000064.047
2011CHI69114159140001065.015
2012CHI46281015220000043.047
2013CHI814222611340013198.041
2014CHI823161925440000197.031
2015CHI812222413320203077.026
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ LA000000000000.000
Apr 6@ ANA000000000000.000
Apr 4@ COL000000000000.000
Apr 2BOS1000-10000001.000
Mar 31CLM100002000000.000
Mar 29@ PIT100010000000.000
Mar 27@ TB101122000001.000
Mar 25@ FLA1000-30000001.000
Mar 23DAL1000-20000001.000
Mar 21VAN1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Christian Dvorak
2Derek Stepan
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Nick Cousins
6Josh Jooris
7Brad Richardson
8Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Lawson Crouse
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Tobias Rieder
3Anthony Duclair
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Luke Schenn
6Kevin Connauton
7Zbynek Michalek
G1Chad Johnson
2Louis Domingue
3Antti Raanta
 

 