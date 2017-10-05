Alex Goligoski | Defenseman | #33

All Positions

Derek Stepan will play against the Rangers in New York Thursday for the first time since his offseason trade. It will be a special appearance for the former Ranger who spent the first seven years of his career there. "I know that I’m going to be emotional with it," Stepan said. "It’s going to be tough to go into the building and go into a different locker room. But such is life. You just gotta embrace it and have some fun with it, and that’s kind of my game plan in my head right now. We’ll see if I can go through with it on Thursday." The Coyotes first play the Islanders Tuesday so Stepan will spend some time visiting former teammates as their stay in New York will be a few days. Stepan has two goals and six points in eight games after four straight 50-plus point seasons with the Rangers.

Christian Dvorak generated 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games during his rookie season. He also recorded the second-most faceoff wins in the league among rookies (471) and finished with a 46.8 winning percentage. Dvorak made great progress over the year and should be a key player on the Coyotes in 2017-18. "As time went on, you saw his confidence increase," said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. "You saw his production increase. You saw him expand his game and, trust me, that's just a sign of things to come. He is a real, real promising young player."

Nick Cousins will get back in the lineup Monday night. Cousins was a healthy scratch Saturday against New Jersey. He has one goal and one assist in nine games this year. Anthony Duclair will be scratched to make room for Cousins in the lineup.

Brad Richardson returned to action on Saturday October 21. Richardson had missed a week of action with the injury. He has no fantasy value at this time with no points in six games and a minus-three rating.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

Max Domi registered an assist in the Coyotes' 5-2 loss to the Rangers Thursday night. Unfortunately Domi also had a minus-three rating as the Coyotes' season-opening winless streak extended to 10 games. He has a goal, eight points, and a minus-six rating in 10 games this season. All-in-all, he's been one of the bright spots of Arizona's largely disastrous start.

Brendan Perlini potted his first of the season Saturday. Perlini missed six games with a suspected concussion before returning to the Coyotes lineup on Thursday. The 12th pick of the 2014 Draft had 14 goals and 21 points in 57 games last season as a rookie and could find himself in a top-six role this season which could give him fantasy relevance. The problem is that Arizona is so bad right now that if you are in a traditional league, his peripheral stats will hurt you.

Clayton Keller is on a five game scoring streak. Keller is one of the few bright lights in a dismal start to the season for the Arizona Coyotes as they are 0-10-1 and flirting with the NHL's all-time worst start. Keller leads all rookies with eight goals and 12 points and has to be considered a favorite to win the Calder at this early stage of the season.

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

Zac Rinaldo will make his Arizona Coyotes debut on Tuesday night. Rinaldo missed the first five games of the season because of a suspension, but he's finished serving that now. The 27-year-old had five goals and two assists in 29 games in the AHL last season.

Tobias Rieder recorded an assist in the Coyotes' 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Rieder ended his five-game point drought. He has two goals and four points in nine contests this season. He's expected to record 30-40 points in 2017-18 as long as he stays healthy.

Anthony Duclair will be a healthy scratch for the Arizona Coyotes on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Duclair has five points in 11 games this season for the winless Coyotes.

Christian Fischer will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. It's the second time this season that Fischer will serve as a healthy scratch for Arizona. He scored a goal two games ago, but finished minus-2 in his last game against the Islanders. He has two goals in eight games this season. Kevin Connauton will also watch the game from the press box.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is OK to play Monday night at Philadelphia. Ekman-Larsson passed his concussion tests after he left Saturday's game late in the third period against New Jersey. OEL has registered six points in 11 games this season.

Alex Goligoski scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Coyotes are officially in the win column in 2017-18, but it wasn't easy. They were 3-0 early in the third period when they allowed the Flyers to score three goals in a row before the end of regulation. Goligoski salvaged the night with his game-winner with less than 15 seconds remaining in the overtime period. The 'Yotes defender also added a primary assist on Brendan Perlini's second goal of the season. Goligoski has one goal and six assists in 12 games in 2017-18. Arizona is now 1-10-1 this season.

Niklas Hjalmarsson suffered an upper-body injury in Monday's game against the Flyers. The Coyotes have already announced that he won't return to tonight's game. We'll consider Hjalmarsson day-to-day at this point.

Jason Demers scored the lone goal for the Coyotes as they dropped a 3-1 contest to the Dallas Stars. It was Demers' first goal of the season and his first as a member of the Arizona Coyotes, who acquired him in a trade with the Florida Panthers less than a month ago. He now has two points this season. He is a top-four defenseman, but not one that will rack up the points offensively, therefore limiting his fantasy value.

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

Adam Clendening will be a healthy scratch for the Arizona Coyotes ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Clendening was scratched Tuesday against Dallas and he'll sit again against Chicago. He'll sit alongside Lawson Crouse in the press box.

Jakob Chychrun is skating today for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in August. Chychrun was injured during off-season training. He had 20 points in 68 NHL games last season but won't likely have any fantasy value when he returns from his lengthy absence. According to GM John Chayka, there is still no timetable for his return.

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

Antti Raanta (lower body) has been moved to injured reserve. Raanta is eligible to come off at any time because he's retroactive to Oct. 12 when he was hurt. He hasn't been ruled out for Monday night yet, but Hunter Miska has been called up from the minors for now.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. This was his first start as a member of the Arizona Coyotes and it was also the first win of the season for them. Wedgewood managed to keep the Flyers off the board in the first two periods, but he gave up three goals in the final frame. Wedgewood now owns a 1-0-0 record with a 2.78 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage this season. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.