Alex Goligoski | Defenseman | #33

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (61) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Alex Goligoski scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Coyotes are officially in the win column in 2017-18, but it wasn't easy. They were 3-0 early in the third period when they allowed the Flyers to score three goals in a row before the end of regulation. Goligoski salvaged the night with his game-winner with less than 15 seconds remaining in the overtime period. The 'Yotes defender also added a primary assist on Brendan Perlini's second goal of the season. Goligoski has one goal and six assists in 12 games in 2017-18. Arizona is now 1-10-1 this season. Oct 30 - 10:23 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11055-780100011.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007PIT302222000002.000
2008PIT45614205164400061.098
2009PIT698293772221500098.082
2010DAL831432462040717004162.086
2011DAL719213001627011140.064
2012DAL473242741801101080.038
2013DAL8163642928312000141.043
2014DAL814323602408020122.033
2015DAL8253237213414011127.039
2016ARI8263036-92817110112.054
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 28@ NJ101110000002.000
Oct 26@ NYR101102000001.000
Oct 24@ NYI1000-10000000.000
Oct 21CHI1000-20000003.000
Oct 19DAL100000000001.000
Oct 17@ DAL1000-20000000.000
Oct 14BOS100000000000.000
Oct 12DET1000-20000002.000
Oct 10@ VGK1000-10000001.000
Oct 7VGK100002000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Nick Cousins
4Brad Richardson
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
5Zac Rinaldo
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Adam Clendening
7Jakob Chychrun
8Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Scott Wedgewood
3Hunter Miska
 

 