Cal Clutterbuck | Winger | #15

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 216
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (72) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) is probable for Saturday's game.
Clutterbuck has missed three straight games. He had five goals and 20 points in 66 contests last season. Oct 13 - 3:16 PM
Source: Arthur Staple on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1000-12000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007MIN200000000000.000
2008MIN7811718-57610001136.081
2009MIN7413821-85210201136.096
2010MIN76191534-57941013191.099
2011MIN74151227-410334402161.093
2012MIN424610-5270001187.046
2013NYI7312719-95000311172.070
2014NYI76791616001214124.056
2015NYI77158237220021580.188
2016NYI665152022801001115.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 11@ ANA000000000000.000
Oct 9STL000000000000.000
Oct 7BUF000000000000.000
Oct 6@ CLM1000-12000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
5Alan Quine
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Joshua Ho-Sang
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Jason Chimera
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 