All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares produced two goals and an assist in a 6-3 victory versus Buffalo on Saturday night. Tavares scored the first two markers of the contest and the first goals of the season for the Islanders after the team was shutout by Columbus on Friday. He also added an assist on Casey's Cizikas' second tally of the match in the third period. Cizikas posted a three-point night as well with an assist coming on a goal by Anthony Beauvillier. Josh Bailey concluded the game with a goal and a helper.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

It seems very likely that Mathew Barzal will make the Islanders' opening game roster. Islanders coach Doug Weight was asked if Barzal had done enough to make the team and Weight responded with, "Yes." Barzal scored a power-play goal on Monday and leads the team with three markers. The 2015 16th overall pick had 10 goals and 79 points in 41 WHL contests last season.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored his first two goals of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 loss in Anaheim. Nelson certainly did his part, beating John Gibson on a couple of even-strength tallies. However, none of his teammates were able to follow suit in the road loss. After being blanked in his first two outings Nelson has picked up two goals and an assist over the past two contests.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas scored a pair of goals for the Islanders on Saturday. It was the first two of the season for Cizikas as they evened their record at 1-1-0. He played between Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Ho-Sang in the contest. Cizikas' first goal was shorthanded, 50 seconds after John Tavares scored shorthanded on the same penalty. Cizikas had eight goals and 17 assists in 59 games last season. Look for 35-40 points from the center this year.

5 Alan Quine I.L.

Alan Quine will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. Quine had five goals and 18 points in 61 games last season for the Islanders. His absence for the start of the year will open up a spot for the team's younger players to compete for at training camp.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored his first goal of the season Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis. Lee got the game-tying goal with one minute left in regulation. Andrew Ladd got the Islanders on the board in the third period with his first marker of the year.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers and Islanders played two split-squad games tonight. The Isles won this game, which was played in Brooklyn, while the Flyers won the game played in Lehigh Valley. Ladd's first year in New York was disappointing, as he scored 23 goals and just 31 points in 78 games. Expect him to be a little more comfortable now that he's entering his second year with the Islanders, but that might not translate into more fantasy success.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier notched two markers in the Isles' 5-2 preseason win over Philadelphia on Sunday evening. The 20-year-old had 24 points in 66 games last season. Making the jump right from juniors last year, the Quebec native should be able to contribute more than 30 points this year.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin's upper-body injury was a shoulder problem. Kulemin won't need surgery to correct the problem. He had 12 goals and 23 points in 72 contests this season.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Sidelined

Jordan Eberle sustained an undisclosed injury during Thursday's practice. Eberle missed Friday's practice as a result. Islanders coach Doug Weight doesn't think Eberle's injury is a long-term issue, but he's still being evaluated. For now, consider him questionable for Saturday's game.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey was not protected by the Islanders for the expansion draft, but New York may have insured that he stays on their roster. It's rumored that the Islanders will trade a first-round pick to the Golden Knights, but it isn't clear who that would make Vegas stay away from in the expansion draft. New York also exposed Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome, Calvin de Haan, Thomas Hickey, Scott Mayfield, Shane Prince, Nikolay Kulemin, Jason Chimera, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Jaroslav Halak. It's believed that Nelson, Strome and de Haan won't be taken, but we won't know for sure until Wednesday. Bailey could be an attractive option for the Golden Knights if he's available.

3 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang posted a pair of assists with a plus-2 rating with a minor penalty in Wednesday's loss in Anaheim. Ho-Sang has three assists through three games, which is pretty good production considering he is averaging about 13 minutes per contest. If he keeps playing this well he'll make Doug Weight's decision very difficult once Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) is healthy enough to return.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Sidelined

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) is probable for Saturday's game. Clutterbuck has missed three straight games. He had five goals and 20 points in 66 contests last season.

5 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Islanders coach Doug Weight has sky high expectations for Nick Leddy. "He should be in the conversation for those (All-Star) teams and Norris Trophies," Weight said. "He can skate, he can shoot, he’s a savvy player as well. Maybe he doesn’t have the deception of a (Brent) Burns or a (Erik) Karlsson, but there’s probably three people in the world that do so I wouldn’t hold that against him. He’s right there in that upper echelon of D and he’s going to be big for us this year for sure." Perhaps being a major Norris Trophy contender is taking it too far with Leddy, but it is true that he's a superb blueliner. He had 11 goals and 46 points last season and it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach the 40-point milestone again in 2017-18.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan recorded an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. de Haan had been held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first three games. He had five goals and 25 points in 82 contests in 2016-17 and should finish around there again this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will play his second straight game as a winger on Thursday against the Hurricanes. Once again, he'll skate to the left of Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey on the team's third line. Hickey scored the overtime winner over Nashville on Tuesday. He has four goals and 20 points with 87 hits and 102 blocks in 73 games this season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Seidenberg suited up in the Islanders' first game of the season, but he finished with a minus-3 rating in the defeat. Ryan Pulock will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield registered an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. It was Mayfield's first point in three games in 2017-18. He's expected to have a limited role with the Islanders this season, as illustrated by the fact that he was limited to 15:11 minutes of Wednesday, which was the lowest among the Islanders' defensemen.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech has signed a four-year contract with the New York Islanders. Pelech's new deal will reportedly have an average annual value of $1.6 million. "Adam has proven at a very young age that he's capable of playing an important defensive role on our team," said GM Garth Snow. "He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I'm excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level." He produced 10 points in 44 games with the Isles last year and he had five points in 13 AHL appearances with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock is projected to be a healthy scratch on Friday. Pulock had 15 goals and 46 points in 55 AHL contests last season. He might have some fantasy value if he plays regularly, but obviously him being scratched for the season opener isn't encouraging.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss will be the Islanders' starter on Saturday. Greiss struggled badly in his first start of the season, allowing five goals on 26 shots before being yanked halfway through the contest. He was better on Monday though as he stopped 33 of 35 shots in regulation in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis.