Brian Elliott | Goalie | #1

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/9/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 9 (291) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Brian Elliott is now on a four-game winning streak as the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Saturday.
Even with this nice run, Elliott's overall record is still shaky at 7-9-1 in 2016-17. His individual stats remain quite rough in a 3.01 GAA and .893 save percentage. The Flames are rolling with Elliott now, as Chad Johnson is on a four-game losing streak. Johnson's last three starts came on Dec. 29., Dec. 20 and Dec. 16. Jan 1 - 5:02 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
181038791523.01484432.8930
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007OTT1601000011.002928.9660
2008OTT311667168033772.77786709.9021
2009OTT55303829180461302.5714241294.9095
2010COL55298315270951663.3415511385.8933
2011STL3822352310044581.56972914.9409
2012STL241292148011492.28526477.9073
2013STL311624186022531.96681628.9224
2014STL4625462614034962.2611501054.9175
2015STL422263238064782.0711131035.9304
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 31ARI160100022.002927.9310
Dec 29ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ COL160100033.002825.8930
Dec 23VAN160100011.001413.9290
Dec 20@ SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 19@ ARI160100022.002725.9260
Dec 16CLM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14TB118000113.331312.9230
Dec 10WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8@ ARI0000000.0000.0000

