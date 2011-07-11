Player Page

Roster

Torrey Mitchell | Center | #17

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 186
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 4 (126) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Torrey Mitchell from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional 2018 fifth-round pick.
If Los Angeles makes the playoffs then the Canadiens receive their own fourth-round selection instead, which the Kings current control thanks to the Dwight King trade. Mitchell has no points in 11 games this season. He was frequently scratched by the Canadiens and averaged just 9:18 minutes when he did play, so it makes sense that Montreal would be interested in moving him. He might get a more regular role with the Kings, but shouldn't be expected to have any fantasy value in standard leagues. Nov 23 - 6:20 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Torrey Mitchell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1100002000008.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007SJ 82101020-35010210110.091
2009SJ 5629116270000059.034
2010SJ 6691423104600001116.078
2011SJ 7691019-62900000100.090
2012MIN45448-8210000139.103
2013BUF672810-3250000056.036
2014MON656814-8340000255.109
2015MON71118192510012369.159
2016MON7889175380000168.118
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 22@ NAS000000000000.000
Nov 21@ DAL100000000000.000
Nov 18TOR000000000000.000
Nov 16ARI000000000000.000
Nov 14CLM000000000000.000
Nov 11BUF000000000000.000
Nov 9MIN100000000002.000
Nov 7VGK100010000001.000
Nov 5@ CHI100000000001.000
Nov 4@ WPG100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Torrey Mitchell
5Nick Shore
6Brooks Laich
LW1Alex Iafallo
2Tanner Pearson
3Jussi Jokinen
4Kyle Clifford
5Adrian Kempe
6Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Dustin Brown
3Marian Gaborik
4Trevor Lewis
5Jonny Brodzinski
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 