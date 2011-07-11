Torrey Mitchell | Center | #17

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar registered an assist in the Kings' 2-1 loss to Winnipeg. Kopitar enjoyed a 10-game point streak from Oct. 26 through Nov. 16, but he had been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests going into Wednesday's game. He now has nine goals and 24 points in 22 contests this season. That's quite the turnaround after he was limited to 52 points in 2016-17.

2 Jeff Carter I.L.

Jeff Carter was seen wheeling around in the Staples Center on a motorized scooter. His injured ankle was bandaged and elevated. It looks as if the original prognosis for Carter's leg injury (6-8 weeks) could be accurate based on what he is doing and how he is doing it.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd could draw into the Kings' lineup Saturday afternoon against Florida. He practised alongside Jussi Jokinen and Jonny Brodzinski on the Kings' rought unit on Friday and looks to be a good bet to dress for Saturday's matinee. Dowd has no fantasy value.

4 Torrey Mitchell Active

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Torrey Mitchell from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional 2018 fifth-round pick. If Los Angeles makes the playoffs then the Canadiens receive their own fourth-round selection instead, which the Kings current control thanks to the Dwight King trade. Mitchell has no points in 11 games this season. He was frequently scratched by the Canadiens and averaged just 9:18 minutes when he did play, so it makes sense that Montreal would be interested in moving him. He might get a more regular role with the Kings, but shouldn't be expected to have any fantasy value in standard leagues.

5 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore struck for the game-winning goal in overtime in Tuesday's game in Anaheim. Shore entered the game with just one goal and three points through his first 11 games, so he has a lot of work to do beyond these late-game heroics to get back into the good graces of fantasy owners.

6 Brooks Laich Active

Brooks Laich registered an assist in Los Angeles' 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night. It was Laich's first point in 10 games with Los Angeles. The Kings inked him to a one-year, two-way deal on Oct. 19 after Jeff Carter suffered a leg injury.

LW 1 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo scored his first career NHL goal but the Los Angeles Kings dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Nashville Predators. It took Iafallo 14 games to pot his first one, but it finally came just 16 seconds into the third period on a ridiculously nice pass from Anze Kopitar. Not a bad way to score a first NHL goal by any means. He now has four points this year and is getting extended ice time with Kopitar and Dustin Brown.

2 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson scored in the Kings' 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. Pearson now has four goals and 12 points through 21 games this season. The 25-year-old has three shots in just over 16 minutes of ice time on Sunday.

3 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen picked up an assist in his second straight game Saturday. After getting only one assist in 14 games for the Oilers, Edmonton traded him on Tuesday to the Kings where he has points in both games thus far. The veteran loves LA.

4 Kyle Clifford I.L.

Kyle Clifford (upper body) might start participating in Kings' practices soon. As reported last week, Clifford has resumed skating and he was on the ice again on Wednesday. He has an assist in three games this season.

5 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe (illness) practiced on Saturday and is ready to play Sunday. Kempe missed Thursday's game against Tampa Bay but was centering Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson in practice Saturday. He has seven goals and 11 points in 15 games with a plus-11 rating. He should be in someone's lineup in deeper leagues.

6 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-0 win over Florida on Saturday. Toffoli's marker was the first of the game, so it also counts as the game-winner. Andy Andreoff, Jonny Brodzinski, and Trevor Lewis each found the back of the net for the Kings. Dustin Brown, Nic Dowd, Jussi Jokinen, Tanner Pearson, Drew Doughty, and Adrian Kempe each recorded an assist on Saturday.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown registered an assist in the Kings' 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. That extended Brown's point streak to four games. After years of being limited from 27 to 36 points per season, Brown seems to have rebounded in a big way. He already has eight goals and 18 points in 18 contests this season.

3 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik (knee) may make his season debut this week. Gaborik could be back as early as Wednesday, but the Kings want to see how he responds after he fully participated in Tuesday's practice. He said he is "really close" and is taking it day by day.

4 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lewis picked up the primary assist on Adrian Kempe's second-period goal that cut Toronto's lead to 2-1 at the time. Lewis' shorthanded goal cut his team's deficit to 3-2 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. Unfortunately for the Kings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Lewis now has three goals and three assists in eight games this season. He's picked up five of those six points in his last three contests.

5 Jonny Brodzinski Active

Jonny Brodzinski scored his first NHL goal Saturday. This is Brodzinski's second tour of duty with the Kings this season as he was pointless in three games earlier in the season. He is the fifth King to score his first of his career this season, joining Kurtis MacDermid, Michael Amadio, Alex Iafallo and Oscar Fantenberg. Congratulations on the feat to Jonny Brodzinski.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Monday's game against St. Louis will be the 700th contest of Drew Doughty's career. "700 games is pretty crazy, and to be able to do it with the same team is even cooler," Doughty said. "It’s an exciting time for me, but when the puck drops, I won’t be thinking about that anymore. I’m just going out there to try and get a win. We’ve had a good road trip thus far, but it’s not over, and we’ve got to win tonight." The 27-year-old defender has accounted for 370 points in his career so far.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin is on a five-game point streak. Muzzin kept that run going by registering an assist Wednesday night. He has a goal and five points in six games this season.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez blocked five shots on Sunday and moved into a first place tie in the category with Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev. Both have blocked 62 shots this season. Martinez has been off to a slow start offensively as he has only two goals and four points this season. He had 39 points last year so he is capable of more but just has not done so in 2017-18.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort has agreed to a two-year, $5.05 million contract extension. Forbort is in the final season of a two-year, $1.3 million deal. If he didn't re-sign then he could have become a restricted free agent this summer. He has two assists in six games this season.

5 Christian Folin Active

Defenseman Christian Folin scored his first goal of the season on Saturday. The 26-year-old defenseman has only the one point in 11 games so while it was nice to finally hit the scoresheet, Folin has no fantasy value.

6 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel being waiver exempt might end up costing him in the battle for a roster spot. At the end of the day Gravel could make the Kings' opening game roster anyways, but it would be easier to move him to the AHL than it would Christian Folin and Kurtis MacDermid, who would need to go through waivers. On the plus side, Gravel can serve as either a left or right defenseman, which is an added bit of versatility that the Kings don't have a lot of. He also brings a blend of skill and size, though he isn't a major offensive force. Gravel had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season while being limited to 14:09 minutes per game.

7 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Oscar Fantenberg posted an assist with a pair of hits in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against the Jets. Fantenberg's helper came on the power play, and four of his six points this season have come on the man advantage. Unfortunately, he is just not doing enough on a consistent basis to warrant fantasy consideration outside of the deeper of pools.

8 Kurtis MacDermid Active

Kurtis MacDermid netted his first career NHL goal on Thursday. MacDermid was never drafted, but he fought his way into the Kings' lineup at the age of 23. Thursday's game was his fifth career NHL contest. "It’s a lot of work and a lot of time, but it’s all worth it," MacDermid said. "I wouldn’t do it any other way."

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed two goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against the Jets. It was a hard-luck loss, as Quick did enough to win but received very little in the way of offensive support. It wasn't from a lack of trying, as the Kings squeezed off 39 shots, but only one made it past Steve Mason. Quick and the Kings will look to bounce back Friday in a favorable matchup in Arizona.