C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan isn't happy with his performance so far in the postseason. "I've stunk since the playoffs started," Stepan said. "I've been not very good with the puck." He certainly has left something to be desired. Through seven contests he's been limited to a goal and an assist. He's also only won 41.8% of his draws, down from 47.0% in the regular season. He'll get a chance to turn things around in Game 2 on Saturday.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 OT win over the Montreal Canadiens. He also added an assist on Jesper Fast's shorthanded goal in the second period. The Rangers completely dominated the extra frame, and their hard work paid off in a big way. At the 4:22 mark of overtime, Zibanejad snuck behind Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn before burying a Chris Kreider pass behind goalie Carey Price. The win gives the Rangers a 3-2 series lead. They'll head back home for Game 6 on Saturday night with a chance to eliminate the Canadiens. Zibanejad has one goal and two assists in five postseason games.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes picked up his first point of the playoffs on Saturday. Hayes had a nice regular season with 17 goals and 49 points but was pointless in his first five games of the post-season before his assist on the winning goal by Mats Zuccarello. If you took him in a playoff pool you have to be happy with the point and the Rangers moving on to the second round.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

It appears that there will not be any lineup changes for the Rangers as they take on the Canadiens in Game 5 on Thursday. Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel, Tanner Glass, Steven Kampfer, Kevin Klein, and Adam Clendening are each expected to remain healthy scratches as the Blueshirts try to take a commanding 3-2 series lead tonight.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg registered an assist in the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday. That puts Lindberg on a three-game point streak. He has seven goals and 19 points in 57 contests this season.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash skipped Tuesday's practice for maintenance. He is expected to be back on the ice Wednesday, according to coach Alain Vigneault. Nash contributed two goals and one assist in six games against Montreal in Round 1 of the playoffs.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider has accounted for just one assist in seven playoff contests. He was in front of the net screening Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson when the Rangers scored their lone goal on Thursday in a 2-1 loss in Game 1 versus the Senators. If he keeps going to the net and parking himself there then he should be rewarded for it eventually. He also had four shots on goal in the contest. Kreider recorded only one assist in six matches in Round 1 versus Montreal.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Grabner pounced on a Canadiens turnover at his team's blue line before beating Carey Price with a fantastic breakaway move. The Rangers had a 3-2 lead in the final minute of regulation, but they gave up a goal to Tomas Plekanec with just 17 seconds remaining. The Rangers were badly outplayed for most of the overtime period and they eventually gave up the winning goal to Alex Radulov. Rick Nash and Mats Zuccarello scored New York's other two goals in the loss. Grabner has two goals in two games this postseason. The series will now shift back to New York tied 1-1.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will spend Game 1 on Wednesday in the press box. Puempel was used in four of the Rangers' final six regular season contests. He had six goals and nine points in 40 games in 2016-17.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey has contributed two assists in seven playoff games. The 23-year-old rookie had 16 goals and 27 points in 80 games during the 2016-17 campaign. "We want more quality shots and get that second and third whack and get more bodies to the net. Once we get the first goal, we've got to find a way to get a second. We've got a find a way to get a little hungrier," said Vesey. ". . . The last series [against Montreal] was more up and down. This series might have to be more possess the puck in their end and generate chances from there." He has been credited with 10 shots so far in the postseason.

6 Tanner Glass Active

The New York Rangers are not expected to be making any changes to their lineup ahead of Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators this afternoon. Meaning that Tanner Glass, Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein, Matt Puempel, Steven Kampfer, and Brandon Pirri will all watch the game from the press box. The Rangers are currently down 1-0 in the series but were a few bounces away from taking Game 1. Coach Alain Vigneault is confident in the lineup that got him out of the first round against the Canadiens.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello scored twice to lead the New York Rangers in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Saturday. Zuccarello had been fairly quiet in the first round series prior to Saturday's contest as he had one goal and no assists in five games, but he came through when the Rangers needed him the most. Thanks in part to his efforts, the Rangers are heading to the second round to face the winner of the series between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. Derek Stepan scored an empty-net goal to seal the game for New York. Kevin Hayes, J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Dan Girardi, and Ryan McDonagh each registered an assist.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller picked up his first point of the postseason Saturday. The Rangers second leading scorer in the regular season, Miller had been struggling in the playoffs before Saturday but so had most of the Rangers as they have been led by Mika Zibanejad who has only four points in six games. Miller had 56 points in the regular season and should be able to get to 60-plus points next year. Draft him accordingly.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast found the back of the net in the Rangers' 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 4 Tuesday night. Fast opened the scoring 11:39 minutes into the game. It was his first goal and second point of the 2017 playoffs. He has four goals and 10 points in 31 career postseason contests.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich recorded his first career playoff point on Thursday. Buchnevich assisted on Ryan McDonagh's goal in the Rangers' 2-1 loss to Ottawa in Game 1 of the second round series. Buchnevich was playing in his fourth career postseason contest. He had eight goals and 20 points in 41 games in the regular season.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh scored a power play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers are now down 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. McDonagh gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at the 7:10 mark of the second period, but Sens forward Ryan Dzingel responded just over 11 minutes later to tie the game at one. Unfortunately for New York, Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson scored a goal late in the third period (from a terrible angle) to give Ottawa the lead and the win. McDonagh finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal and five hits in 28:21 of ice time. McDonagh has one goal and two assists in seven postseason games in 2017. Game 2 will be played in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Coach Alain Vigneault benched defenseman Brady Skjei for the last 10:53 of the third period Saturday. Skjei, who had a great season and playoff series against Montreal, struggled on Saturday and found himself on the bench in the last half of the third. The Rangers scored only 14 goals in the series but Skjei scored twice to lead all Rangers defensemen. He is a keeper next season as the rookie ended the regular season with five goals and 39 points in 80 games.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 against Ottawa on Thursday. Klein suited up in just one game in his team's first-round series against the Canadiens, but he was less than impressive in that outing. Adam Clendening, Matt Puempel, Steven Kampfer, Brandon Pirri and Tanner Glass will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi isn't dwelling on the possibility of a buyout as he puts his energy into trying to push the Rangers to a championship. Girardi has seen his role with the Rangers diminish over the past couple seasons, but he was strong in the first round series against Montreal. "I’m not worried about what might happen later or what happened before. I’m only thinking about right now," Girardi said. "I’m just playing every game as hard as I can. I’m not doing any speculating about the future. I’m playing to help the team win. I’m not playing for next year. I’m playing to win the Cup." The Rangers next test will be facing the Ottawa Senators in the second round. That series starts on Thursday.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith will face his original club for the first time on Sunday. "I'm excited to be back here," Smith said. "I'm sad this will be the last time, but I'm going to take every moment in, and it will be fun to play against all the guys I've been competing against in practice for the last six years." Smith was drafted 27th overall in 2007 by the Red Wings and spent the first 291 games of his career wearing the winged wheel. Since joining New York he's posted no points with five hits and 11 blocks in five games while playing over 22 minutes per game on average.

6 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal returns to action on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The veteran defender has posted three goals and 10 points with 86 hits and 91 blocks in 71 games.

7 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden indeed was a healthy scratch Sunday. It was the first time this season that Holden was in the press box without an injury. Coach Alain Vigneault went with Kevin Klein instead of Holden who had 11 goals and 34 points in 80 games this season but struggled in Games 1 and 2. "I thought right-handed, left-handed might make it easier for us as far as moving the puck," Vigneault said. "We didn’t start with the puck very much in the first two periods, and we had a lot of turnovers. You have to manage the puck well against a team like this and we’re not doing it well enough right now."

8 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening and Steven Kampfer have been scratched for Game 6 against Montreal on Saturday. Unfortunately, neither defender has managed to crack the lineup this postseason thus far. Clendening posted 11 points in 31 games this season, while Kampfer picked up two points in 10 games.

9 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has inked a two-year, two-way deal with the New York Rangers. Kampfer will come with a $650,000 annual cap hit at the NHL level. He's wrapping up a two-year, $1,225,000 deal that was one-way, which means that he earned the same amount even in the AHL. He had a goal and an assist in 11 games with Florida and the Rangers in 2016-17.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

The New York Rangers are not making any lineup changes ahead of Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators. Henrik Lundqvist will once again be in goal for the Rangers. After an average regular season in goal, King Henrik has been outstanding during the post-season. He has won four of his seven starts, allowing just 13 goals. The Rangers will need more of his big saves if they wish to head back to New York with the series tied at one game a piece.

2 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta (knee) said he's available to play in the postseason. Raanta had a bone bruise that prevented him from playing in the regular season finale. "The doctors said nothing else could happen," Raanta said. "Going to have to suck it up and play with the pain." He had a 2.26 GAA and .922 save percentage in 30 games this season.