Player Page

Roster

Tanner Glass | Winger | #15

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/29/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 213
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 9 (265) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The New York Rangers are not expected to be making any changes to their lineup ahead of Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators this afternoon.
Meaning that Tanner Glass, Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein, Matt Puempel, Steven Kampfer, and Brandon Pirri will all watch the game from the press box. The Rangers are currently down 1-0 in the series but were a few bounces away from taking Game 1. Coach Alain Vigneault is confident in the lineup that got him out of the first round against the Canadiens. Apr 29 - 1:50 PM
Source: Gord Wilson on Twitter
More Tanner Glass Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11112017000008.125
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007FLA41112-5390000011.091
2008FLA300007000001.000
2009VAN67471151150000052.077
2010VAN733710-5720000145.067
2011WPG7851116-12730000186.058
2012PIT48112-11621000038.026
2013PIT674913-8900000056.071
2014NYR66156-12980000053.019
2015NYR57437-3660000049.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9PIT100000000001.000
Apr 8@ OTT100005000001.000
Apr 5@ WAS100000000000.000
Apr 2PHI100002000000.000
Mar 31PIT000000000000.000
Mar 28@ SJ000000000000.000
Mar 26@ ANA000000000000.000
Mar 25@ LA000000000000.000
Mar 22NYI100005000001.000
Mar 21@ NJ000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Tanner Glass
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Brady Skjei
3Kevin Klein
4Dan Girardi
5Brendan Smith
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Adam Clendening
9Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
3Magnus Hellberg
 

 