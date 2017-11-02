Player Page

Roster

Cody Franson | Defenseman | #11

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 224
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (79) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cody Franson appears to be have been promoted to the top pairing for tonight's contest against the Minnesota Wild.
Franson will join Duncan Keith on the top pairing and will likely log some big minutes in both five-on-five and the power play situations. Franson has three points in four games this season and definitely warrants some fantasy consideration with his increased responsibility. If you are in need of help along your blue line, it's better to be a little early picking up Franson than late. Nov 4 - 12:37 PM
Source: Eric Lear on Twitter
More Cody Franson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
403334020009.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009NAS616152115161500390.067
2010NAS8082129103024002156.051
2011TOR5751621-1222500065.077
2012TOR45425294831000070.057
2013TOR7952833-2030117000115.043
2014NAS7872936-728512000127.055
2015BUF5941317-5261600192.043
2016BUF6831619-5341100093.032
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 1PHI101100010004.000
Oct 28@ COL100010000003.000
Oct 27NAS000000000000.000
Oct 24@ VGK000000000000.000
Oct 21@ ARI000000000000.000
Oct 19EDM000000000000.000
Oct 18@ STL000000000000.000
Oct 14NAS101110000000.000
Oct 12MIN000000000000.000
Oct 10@ MON101114010002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Tanner Kero
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Lance Bouma
4John Hayden
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Ryan Hartman
4Alex DeBrincat
5Tommy Wingels
6Jordin Tootoo
7Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Connor Murphy
4Gustav Forsling
5Michal Kempny
6Cody Franson
7Jan Rutta
8Jordan Oesterle
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
 

 