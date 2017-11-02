Cody Franson | Defenseman | #11

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews potted his fourth goal of the year on Wednesday night. Toews snapped a seven-game goal drought when he scored on a breakaway to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia. He has accounted for nine points in 13 contests this year.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Schmaltz redirected Michal Kempny's shot in behind Jonathan Bernier for his third goal and fourth point in eight games this season. Schmaltz has been more traditionally known as a playmaker but has been more of a goal scorer so far this season. Ryan Hartman and Artem Anisimov also scored in the losing effort.

3 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov had to re-learn the center position after head coach Joel Quenneville shook up the lines and took Patrick Kane off his wing. Kane was usually the one dominating the puck and leading the rush, a task usually assigned to the center ice position. Anisimov let Kane do his thing and focused mostly on banging in rebounds and being defensively responsible. "I feel much better because I have the puck more, and I make more plays and feel confident," Anisimov said. "I carry the puck more through the neutral zone [now] and just try to make plays and be responsible in all zones." Understandably, Anisimov's point total has dropped since Kane was removed from his wing, but the talented Russian center has still managed to pick up six points in 13 games this season playing alongside Patrick Sharp and John Hayden. Anisimov would only warrant fantasy consideration if he is placed on a line with Kane again.

4 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Flyers. Kero has just one assist in six games this season. This will be the fifth time in a row that he serves as a healthy scratch. Jordan Oesterle will also be scratched, while Gustav Forsling is out with an injury.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad skated alongside Patrick Kane at Tuesday's practice. Coach Joel Quenneville has been changing up his combinations frequently lately and he chastised his players during the session. Chicago has lost five of six games and they will look to bounce back on Wednesday versus Philadelphia.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp has played fewer than 15 minutes in eight of Chicago's 12 games this season. Sharp has been on the third line all year and he has chipped in four points in 12 matches. He has gone six straight games without a point. "I feel comfortable being back in Chicago, playing with my friends and teammates in the organization I want to play for," Sharp said. "But I want to be able to contribute at a high level. That's why I came back here. I didn't just come back to put the jersey on; I wanted to come back and have a good season. Hopefully, I'm on my way."

3 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma chose a great time to score his first goal as a member of the Blackhawks. Bouma broke a 2-2 tie with just 4:24 left in regulation on Saturday night against Arizona. He also added an assist in the contest for his first points in nine games this season.

4 John Hayden Active

John Hayden scored his first goal of the season, a shorthanded tally, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss at Vegas. Hayden scored on his only shot of the game while adding a pair of hits in 12:02 of ice time. He has posted a goal with four points through 10 games, but he is only worth a look in the deepest of pools at this point.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired a lot of pucks on net, but they still have not scored consistently lately. The Blackhawks have scored two goals or less in six of their last seven games (the only time they scored more was against Arizona). In last night's 2-1 loss to Nashville, they managed to fire 44 shots on Pekka Rinne, but it wasn't enough to earn them a win. "When you put up 40-plus shots you’re probably doing something right," Patrick Kane said. "I think more times than not we could probably have more traffic in front. But that’s something we’re trying to stress here, too. Hopefully we can make it harder the next time we do."

2 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. He had scored three goals in his first three games, but he was held off the board three contests. Panik's power play goal late in the third period cut St. Louis' lead to 4-1. Teammate Ryan Hartman cut the deficit to 4-2 less than two minutes later, but that's as close as the Blackhawks would come to tying up the game. Panik finished the game with one shot on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in 14:12 of ice time. He's up to four goals and three assists in seven games this season.

3 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman found the back of the net in Chicago's 6-3 loss to Colorado on Saturday. That's the good news. The bad news is that Hartman logged just 8:30 minutes of ice time. At one point he had been skating alongside Patrick Kane, but he's been knocked down to the fourth line. Hartman has plenty of potential, but he'll need to work his way back into a top-six position if he is going to be worth owning in the long run. Maybe netting that goal will help him regain his former role though.

4 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat scored an empty-netter on Wednesday night against Philadelphia. DeBrincat's second goal of the season late in the third period sealed a 3-0 win for the Blackhawks. He has one goal and one assist in his last two appearances to give him six points through the first 13 games of his rookie campaign.

5 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal and registered an assist in Chicago's 4-2 win against Arizona on Saturday. Prior to that contest, Wingels had bene fairly quiet offensively in 2017-18 with an assist in six games. He's not going to be much of an offensive threat overall and we don't recommend owning him in standard fantasy leagues.

6 Jordin Tootoo I.L.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Jordin Tootoo suffered an upper-body injury during training camp. Tootoo was put on long-term injured reserve after he cleared waivers on Tuesday. Quenneville said there's a possibility that Tootoo will return this season, but he wouldn't go into specifics about the situation.

7 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith registered an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton. Keith has collected a helper in each of the last three games to give him a total of five on the year.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook was scoreless with a blocked shot, a minor penalty and four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss at Vegas. Even when Seabrook is held off the scoresheet he contributes positively for fantasy owners, at least in pools with advanced scoring systems. He has logged 21 blocked shots and 11 hits through 10 games this season.

3 Connor Murphy Active

It appears the Chicago Blackhawks will scratch Connor Murphy again tonight. Murphy is a former first round pick that has failed to live up to the hype. This will mark the second time the Blackhawks sit him this season. He has zero points with a plus-3 rating this season.

4 Gustav Forsling Sidelined

Gustav Forsling (upper body) took part in Friday's practice. While that's an encouraging sign, Forsling won't travel with the Blackhawks to Minnesota for Saturday's game. The Blackhawks are back at home for a game on Sunday though and he hasn't been ruled out for that contest.

5 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny may get back in the lineup on Friday night. He was paired with Connor Murphy during Thursday's practice. Kempny has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. He has one assist and a plus-6 rating in seven matches this campaign. Based on the combinations from the session, Jordan Oesterle and Cody Franson could be scratched.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson appears to be have been promoted to the top pairing for tonight's contest against the Minnesota Wild. Franson will join Duncan Keith on the top pairing and will likely log some big minutes in both five-on-five and the power play situations. Franson has three points in four games this season and definitely warrants some fantasy consideration with his increased responsibility. If you are in need of help along your blue line, it's better to be a little early picking up Franson than late.

7 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta has been occupying the left side for the Blackhawks lately. Rutta shifted from the right after Chicago defender Gustav Forsling was injured. "It's just a little weird to be on the left side. The angles are a little bit different," Rutta said. "I wasn't skating on the left very much but after two practices I felt more comfortable there." He started the season with two goals and two assists in three games, but he has earned just one helper in his last 10 outings.

8 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle will be a healthy scratch for the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening while his team will play the Colorado Avalanche. Oesterle has played three games for the Hawks this season, recording just one assist in that span. He'll sit out Saturday's game along with Connor Murphy and Tanner Kero.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford was the first goaltender off the ice at Chicago's morning skate, indicating he will start tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Crawford is coming off an impressive shutout performance against the Flyers on Wednesday. He should be well rested and ready for Chicago's big game against the Wild. He has a 1.92 goals against average and a .941 save percentage.