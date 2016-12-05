Player Page

Derek Dorsett | Winger | #15

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/20/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 192
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (189) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Derek Dorsett scored two goals and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win over Buffalo.
Dorsett picked up the primary assist on Markus Granlund’s first-period goal. He also added a shorthanded goal in the second period and an empty-netter in the third frame. The Canucks forward is off to a terrific start this season. Not only has he scored in back-to-back games, he’s also up to four goald and five points in seven games. Don’t be fooled by the hot start, he isn’t worth owning in standard fantasy leagues. Oct 20 - 10:39 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6202042000006.333
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008CLM52415-11500000159.068
2009CLM514101461050100057.070
2010CLM7641317-1518400030112.036
2011CLM7712820-1123521101137.088
2012NYR24369-11530000038.079
2013NYR51448-11280000067.060
2014VAN797182541750020389.079
2015VAN7151116-131770001091.055
2016VAN14134-6330000024.042
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 19@ BOS1101117000002.500
Oct 17@ OTT1000017000000.000
Oct 14CAL1101-120000011.000
Oct 12WPG1000-12000001.000
Oct 10OTT100004000002.000
Oct 7EDM100010000000.000

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Markus Granlund
4Brandon Sutter
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Patrick Wiercioch
8Derrick Pouliot
9Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 