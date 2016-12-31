Brad Marchand | Winger | #63

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Bergeron's second period-goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the time, but the Oilers responded by scoring three in a row. The Bruins center also helped set up David Krejci's power play goal in the third frame. The 32-year-old is having a disappointing offensive season in 2016-17. He's now scored eight goals and six assists in 38 games.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. He scored during a five-on-three advantage with just 2:56 left in regulation, but the Bruins couldn't get the equalizer. Krejci didn't have a point in his previous two contests, but now he has three goals and three assists over his past six outings.

3 David Backes Active

David Backes will return to the lineup from his concussion on Saturday against the Panthers. Backes only missed three games with the latest head injury, which is rather fortunate. He has nine goals and 19 points in 33 games this season.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner has been playing some of his best hockey of late. Spooner scored two goals in Thursday's win over Buffalo and head coach Claude Julien has been pleased with his effort. "Ryan Spooner, give him credit," said Claude Julien. "He’s been good lately. There have been times when we’ve been hard on him and I think rightfully so, but when he plays well, he deserves the accolades and Ryan Spooner’s been a good player for us lately. You hope he continues to grow." The 24-year-old is currently riding a four-game point streak. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 37 games this season.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik is getting second power-play ice time with the Bruins. Boston's first power-play unit features Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner. Czarnik is getting the chance to skate on the second team with David Krejci, David Backes, Frank Vatrano and Colin Miller. Although he has only registered nine points in 35 games thus far, Czarnik has offensive potential as evidenced by his 61-point season with Providence in 2015-16. Keep an eye on him.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller scored his fifth goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Coming into the season Schaller had two goals and five points in 35 games with the Sabres. This season, he's up to 11 points in 33 games. Amazing what can happen when a guy gets a shot, and feels comfortable.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored twice as the Boston Bruins won 4-0 over the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Marchand’s first goal came at the 12:48 mark of the first and proved to be the game winner. This goal came unassisted as the Bruins skated shorthanded and he added another during a power play at the 9:40 mark of the second. Marchand now has 12 goals for the season and his 34th point.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey (knee) is expected to sit out another two weeks. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 because of a knee injury and was given a six-week timetable for his return. Beleskey has two goals and three assists in 24 matches this campaign.

3 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. With the Bruins trailing 3-0 in the third period, Blidh got his team on the board. Fellow rookie Brandon Carlo and goalie Anton Khudobin picked up the assists on the goal. Blidh has one goal and one assist in seven games this season.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. The kid is now up to four points in five games to kick off his second twirl through the NHL. If he's still available, consider picking him up.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak has not registered a point in seven straight games. Coach Claude Julien is confident that Pastrnak will start scoring again soon and he isn't worried about the young scorer's ability to battle through his recent skid. Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 19 goals in 33 games this season.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes is a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils. He's now been a healthy scratch in two of Boston's last three contests. The 27-year-old has had a disappointing season so far, as he's picked up just two goals and one assist in 33 games. Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug extended his point streak to five games with an assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Krug has picked up seven points, all helpers, during the span as well. With 20 assists and 21 points this season, we'd say the phenom has certainly figured out a way to be offensively effective without putting the puck in the net directly.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara picked up his ninth point of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Chara is now up to seven helpers as well. Chara hasn't failed to hit double-digits in both assists and points since 2000-01, when he was with the Islanders.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid picked up 17 PIMs in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. He fought William Carrier late in the first period for injuring David Backes earlier, and picked up both an instigator and game misconduct on top. Tack on his his pair of hits and those who benefit from such ruffian conduct is surely a happy camper.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo leads all rookies in average ice time per game at 22:16. Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev is just behind him with 22:03 of average playing time. Carlo is being groomed for a shutdown role alongside veteran Zdeno Chara, but he has contributed two goals and six assists in 36 contests as well.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles will be scratched against the Panthers on Saturday. He's off I/R at least, so a return is imminent. Liles has missed 20 games now, including tonight's. He has five points in 22 games thus far.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller has not posted a point in 18 games this season, but he isn't concerned. "I'm not a big points guy," said Miller. "I mean, you want to contribute anywhere you can. It just hasn't gone in for me. If anything, I feel I've been more offensive this year than last year. The pucks just haven't gone in. Sometimes the bounces go in and some times they don't. Last year, they did at times. Right now, not just with me but the whole team, the bounces don't seem to be going our way." Miller had 18 points in 71 games in 2015-16.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller registered his third goal of the season Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton. He scored Boston's first goal of the contest and snapped a 10-game goalless skid in the process. Miller has contributed six points in 32 appearances this season.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is a healthy scratch on Thursday. This will be the eighth straight game that Morrow hasn't participated in. He has an assist in 13 contests in 2016-17.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask will take on Florida on Saturday night. You don't need us to tell you how great Rask has been this season. He walks into the match with a 19-9-3 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Rask has also beaten the Panthers all three times this season, allowing just five goals in those games.