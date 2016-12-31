Player Page

Brad Marchand | Winger | #63

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 181
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (71) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Brad Marchand scored twice as the Boston Bruins won 4-0 over the Florida Panthers Saturday night.
Marchand’s first goal came at the 12:48 mark of the first and proved to be the game winner. This goal came unassisted as the Bruins skated shorthanded and he added another during a power play at the 9:40 mark of the second. Marchand now has 12 goals for the season and his 34th point. Jan 7 - 10:44 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4110223224226003116.086
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009BOS20011-3200000032.000
2010BOS77212041255121512149.141
2011BOS76282755318751123167.168
2012BOS4518183623274020591.198
2013BOS82252853366411505149.168
2014BOS7724184259520215180.133
2015BOS77372461219062426250.148
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 5EDM1011-20010004.000
Jan 2@ NJ1000-24000001.000
Dec 31BUF101102010002.000
Dec 29@ BUF101100000004.000
Dec 27@ CLM100000000002.000
Dec 23@ CAR1101001000011.000
Dec 22@ FLA101100000000.000
Dec 20NYI1000-20000006.000
Dec 18LA100002000003.000
Dec 15ANA101100000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Anton Blidh
4Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Zane McIntyre
 

 