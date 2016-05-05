Player Page

Travis Green | Center

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (46) / 12/20/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 2 (23) / NYI
Travis Green will be hired as the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, according to Sportsnet.
He has spent the past four seasons coaching Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. Green has registered a 155-110-29 record in 304 minor-league games and he was behind the bench for Utica's Calder Cup Final appearance in 2015. Apr 25 - 1:04 PM
Source: Sportsnet.ca
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993NYI83182240164410000164.110
1994NYI425712-9250000059.085
1995NYI69254570-2042140100186.134
1996NYI79234164-538100000177.130
1997ANA76192342-288290000141.135
1998ANA79131730-78130100165.079
1999ARI78252146-44564002157.159
2000ARI69131528-116333000113.115
2001TOR82112334136134002119.092
2002TOR751212242672010386.140
2003BOS6411516-66720012104.106
2005BOS82101222-27900211118.085
2006TOR311124270000022.045
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

