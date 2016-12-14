Player Page

Jonathan Quick | Goalie | #32

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 218
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (72) / LA
Contract: view contract details
GM Dean Lombardi said that there was no update on the status of Jonathan Quick who injured his groin on opening night.
Lombardi said that he was still a 'long way off'. If all goes according to schedule, Quick is anticipated to return by mid-February to the beginning of March barring any setbacks and that is always a possibility. Jan 16 - 7:50 AM
Source: LAKingsInsider
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
12000013.001514.9330
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007LA 31411200093.836253.8550
2008LA 44249521180261032.4812001097.9144
2009LA 72425839240751802.5419271747.9074
2010LA 61359135220341342.2416311497.9186
2011LA 694099352101311331.9518631730.92910
2012LA 3721341813042872.45889802.9021
2013LA 49290427170411002.0711831083.9156
2014LA 724184362201381562.2418961740.9186
2015LA 68403440230561492.2218201671.9185
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 14WPG0000000.0000.0000
Jan 12STL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 9DAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7MIN0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5DET0000000.0000.0000
Jan 3@ SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ EDM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 28@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23@ DAL0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 