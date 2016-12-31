Player Page

Roster

Cody McLeod | Winger | #55

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Nashville Predators have acquired Cody McLeod from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Felix Girard.
McLeod has a goal and 52 penalty minutes in 28 contests this season. He's a veteran enforcer that will bolster the Predators' fourth line, but shouldn't be counted on to do more than that. He comes with a $1,333,333 annual cap hit through 2017-18, but the Avalanche will be covering 40% of his salary and cap cost. Jan 13 - 11:54 AM
Source: NashvillePredators.com
More Cody McLeod Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
28101-2520000012.083
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007COL49459-61200000060.067
2008COL7915520-1116200003118.127
2009COL7471118-1313800011117.060
2010COL71538-71892000073.068
2011COL75651101640000062.097
2012COL4884124830100079.101
2013COL71581321220010076.066
2014COL827512-21910010294.074
2015COL82851311381000173.110
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12ANA100005000000.000
Jan 6NYI100000000000.000
Jan 4@ CAL100002000000.000
Jan 2@ VAN100000000001.000
Dec 31NYR1101100000011.000
Dec 29@ DAL100000000000.000
Dec 27CAL000000000000.000
Dec 23@ CHI000000000000.000
Dec 22TOR100007000001.000
Dec 20@ MIN100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Derek Grant
6Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Miikka Salomaki
4Cody McLeod
5Austin Watson
6Harry Zolnierczyk
7Pontus Aberg
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 