Justin Abdelkader | Winger | #8

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin logged a career-low 7:58 of ice time in Detroit's 5-2 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The struggling sophomore has played fewer than 12 minutes in three of his last five games. "First of all, we're coming off a back-to-back. We played lots of guys. But at times, he got shorted some ice," coach Jeff Blashill said. "Right now, he's not on the power play and, right now, he's not on the penalty kill. When you're not on either one of those units, it's hard to play lots. It's just the reality of the situation." Larkin has one goal in the last 20 games and he has just three assists during that span.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen snapped his eight-game goal drought during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals. It was a power play goal, too. He now has 11 goals (two on power play) and 27 points in 55 games this season.

3 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm scored a goal in his return to the Red Wings lineup on Friday night. Helm came back after missing 28 games with a shoulder injury. His third period-goal gave the Wings a 2-1 lead at the time. "That definitely gave me a little extra boost for the last part of the game," Helm said. "It was kind of the way I expected. I was pretty gassed a lot of the game, but I kind of pushed through it and it got better." The 29-year-old finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and two hits in 13:58 of ice time. He has five goals and three assists in 18 games.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening tallied his third goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins. Through 59 games this season the young veteran is up to 13 points, eight shy of matching his career high set last season.

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Zetteberg netted a power play goal with just one second remaining in the first period to tie the game at one. Unfortunately for the Red Wings, it was the only offense they could muster this evening. The Wings captain has picked up at least one point in three straight games, six of his last seven and nine of his last 11. Zetterberg has 14 goals and 32 assists in 60 games.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar made it two games in a row with a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins. Mark it now 14 goals and 28 points in 59 games for the talented winger.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha registered an assist in the Red Wings' 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Mantha has recorded at least a point in three of his last four contests. He has 13 goals and 31 points in 44 games in 2016-17.

4 Drew Miller Active

Drew Miller is expected to step into the lineup on Tuesday night. He is slated to take the roster spot on Tomas Jurco, who was traded to Chicago during Detroit's bye week. Miller rejoined the Wings from the minors on Monday and he has posted six points in 35 appearances this year.

RW 1 Thomas Vanek Active

According to odds found on Bovada (a sports betting website), Thomas Vanek is likely heading back to Montreal before the trade deadline. With the trade deadline coming up on Wednesday, the website puts the odds of that happening at 7-1. Keep in mind that the last time the Canadiens acquired Vanek, they made it to the third round of the playoffs, but he finished that postseason run on the fourth line. Vanek to Montreal is unlikely to happen again.

2 Gustav Nyquist Suspended

Gustav Nyquist has received a six-game suspension for high-sticking Minnesota's Jared Spurgeon. His lack of suspension history and the fact that Spurgeon was OK probably played factors in the decision. However, this is the low end of what most were expecting given how vicious the incident looked. Nyquist will be eligible to return March 4 against Edmonton.

3 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andrea Athanasiou lit the lamp once again during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. Athanasiou now has three goals over his last three games, giving him 14 goals and 19 points through 41 games thus far.

4 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader scored the game winning goal at the 2:31 mark of overtime, which lifted the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Canucks. Abdelkader has not been very productive recently and was riding a 22-game goalless streak during which he earned only five assists. Only one of these assists came in the past seven games, so it is too soon to form a bandwagon for him.

5 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will be scratched against the Stars on Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted just six helpers with 41 hits in 40 games this season. Ouch.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

7 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green is expected to return from an illness on Tuesday night. He was back on the ice Monday for an optional skate and said he felt ready to return after missing two games.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. DeKeyser's shot from the point with under 30 seconds remaining bounced a few times before making its way into the net. The goal gave Detroit a late 5-4 lead and they never looked back. "(Zetterberg) did a good job of winning the draw," DeKeyser said. "It hit a couple of guys going to the net. You just try to throw it on net." DeKeyser has three goals and eight points in 51 games. He has no value in standard leagues.

3 Jonathan Ericsson I.L.

Jonathan Ericsson has been lost the Red Wings for the rest of the season has he prepares to undergo wrist surgery next week. He'll need 12 weeks to recover, putting his return well into the playoffs. With Detroit unlikely to be playing in May, his season is over. Ericsson had nine points, 36 blocks, 63 PIMs and 86 hits in 51 games this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up a pair of helper during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The young defender now has eight points in 39 games so far. Through 70 games in his short career Ouellet has just 14 points.

5 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall picked up his seventh helper during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Mark that an assist in two of his last three games as well, which hopefully is a sign of things to come for the veteran defender. He has seven assists in 34 games this season.

6 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul will tag in for Xavier Ouellet against the Capitals on Thursday. The rookie defender has posted six points along with 11 blocks in 21 games this season, his rookie campaign.

7 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen has inked a two-year, $1.625 million deal with the Detroit Red Wings. Jensen could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer. This deal represents a raise from his current $587,500 annual cap hit. He has three goals and eight points in 27 contests in 2016-17.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek stopped 25 of 27 goals Tuesday night as the Red Wings beat the Canucks 3-2. Mrazek is heading in the right direction at least. He lost four straight from February 7 through the 15th, but there is reason to be hopeful. He has now won three of his last four games with save percentages of .923 or greater. He also had respectable nights in two of his losses against the Blue Jackets February 11 and the Blues on the 15th with save percentages of .949 and .964 respectively.

2 Jimmy Howard Sidelined

Jimmy Howard (knee) will travel with the Red Wings to Vancouver for Tuesday's contest. He practiced on Monday and could do the same on Tuesday. However, he is still trying to work his way back from a knee injury. Howard might be back in the minors this week for another conditioning stint.