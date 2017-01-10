Player Page

Justin Abdelkader | Winger | #8

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (42) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Justin Abdelkader scored the game winning goal at the 2:31 mark of overtime, which lifted the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Abdelkader has not been very productive recently and was riding a 22-game goalless streak during which he earned only five assists. Only one of these assists came in the past seven games, so it is too soon to form a bandwagon for him. Mar 1 - 12:48 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
424913-13272101065.062
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007DET200002000006.000
2008DET200000000002.000
2009DET50336-11350000079.038
2010DET7471219156100011129.054
2011DET818142246200001121.066
2012DET48103136340000096.104
2013DET7010182823112003147.068
2014DET7123214437286005154.149
2015DET82192342-1612067004155.123
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21NYI100002000000.000
Feb 19@ PIT101100000002.000
Feb 18WAS100000000001.000
Feb 15STL100000000002.000
Feb 12@ MIN1000-10000003.000
Feb 11@ CLM1000-10000004.000
Feb 9@ WAS1000-10000001.000
Feb 7CLM1011-10010001.000
Feb 4@ NAS100002000000.000
Feb 3NYI101102000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Drew Miller
RW1Thomas Vanek
2Gustav Nyquist
3Andreas Athanasiou
4Justin Abdelkader
5Riley Sheahan
6Johan Franzen
7Joe Vitale
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Jonathan Ericsson
4Xavier Ouellet
5Niklas Kronwall
6Ryan Sproul
7Nick Jensen
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 