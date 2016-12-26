Jeremy Smith | Goalie | #40

All Positions

Matt Duchene is trying to put the trade rumors behind him as the deadline for the 2016-17 season approaches. "Yeah, sometimes you wonder where you're going to be tomorrow, where you're going to be next week, where you're going to be in two weeks, where you're going to be in six months," Duchene said. "That's where your head can go sometimes, but once it's gameday, I try to tune that out the best I can. I play for the Colorado Avalanche and I'm going to play as hard as I can." The price to acquire Duchene and/or Avs teammate Gabriel Landeskog will be high, but they will be interesting players to watch come March 1.

Carl Soderberg scored his first goal since Dec. 8th in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It'd been 23 games since the pivot lit the lamp, and he had just two assists in that span as well. Soderberg now has five goals and 11 points in 49 games this season.

Mikhail Grigorenko scored his fifth goal of the 2016-17 season, but his efforts fell short as the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks in OT on Saturday. This marks his first goal since a tally in a loss to the Stars on Dec. 29. He's been on a bit of a hot streak lately overall, however, as he now has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four contests. He now has 15 points in 41 GP in 2016-17, barely managing more than one SOG per game (50 in those 41).

John Mitchell racked up 17 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Los Angeles. He dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb just before the two-minute mark of the first period. Mitchell was coming to the defense of teammate Rene Bourque, so he got an extra minor for instigating and 10-minute misconduct. He was scratched on Saturday and has one goal in 40 games this season.

Gabriel Landeskog scored the first goal of the night for Colorado as they lost 4-2 to the Rangers Saturday. This was the fourth consecutive game in which Landeskog earned a point. He had two against The Canadiens on Tuesday. His productivity was somewhat limited overall, as his goal was earned with only two shots.

Rene Bourque is on the mend from a head injury. However, he won't travel with the team on Friday. Bourque could still be ready to play during Colorado's road trip, though. He hasn't played since Feb. 1 because of the injury.

Matthew Nieto was fine to play on Thursday night. He was hit in the leg by a shot from Montreal's Shea Weber on Tuesday, but he didn't miss any additional playing time. Nieto logged 17:54 of ice time against Pittsburgh.

Joe Colborne put an end to his infamous 41-game goal drought on Sunday with Colorado's only marker in a 5-1 loss against the Islanders. Colborne netted a hat trick in the first game of the year, and four months later he finally has his fourth goal of the season. It's his first point since Oct. 20, a span of 39 games. At this rate, Colborne should score his next goal during the 2017-18 season, but we hope this could spur a turnaround.

Andreas Martinsen suited up in his 100th career game Thursday night. He became the fifth Norwegian-born player to reach that mark. The 26-year-old has 16 career points, including five this season.

Nathan MacKinnon ended his eight-game goal drought during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. The tally gives the All-Star 12 goals and 34 points in 49 games this season. During the goal drought however, MacKinnon picked up four assists.

Mikko Rantanen has racked up seven points in his last seven games. That includes the hat trick he scored in Tuesday's win over the Montreal Canadiens. Rantanen has been playing solid hockey of late and he seems to have really found a home on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. "We were finding some chemistry in the O-zone and we have to try to do that every night and help the team, like we have done the last two games," Rantanen said. "I have great linemates playing beside me. It’s a good place to play." He's not a must-own in standard fantasy leagues, but he's a strong option in dynasty/keeper leagues. The 20-year-old has 11 goals and 14 assists in 46 games

Jarome Iginla gave his traded value a bit of a boost with a goal during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It's the future Hall of Famer's seventh goal of the season, giving him 14 points through 49 games.

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

Tyson Barrie, who has missed the last four games and eight of the last 10, will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Islanders. He has three goals and 23 points along with 45 blocks in 44 games thus far, so feel free to activate him if you normally would.

Nikita Zadorov picked up both an assist and a fight with Jacob Trouba during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Zadorov laid out Mark Scheifele with a high hit, which prompted the scrap. Trouba was given 17 PIMs worth of infractions as Zadorov served the usual five for fighting. Zadorov now has 10 assists and 65 PIMs in 48 games.

Francios Beauchemin added a helper to his ledger in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It's the veteran defender's 10 assists of the season, giving him 12 points through 48 games thus far.

Patrick Wiercioch and Joe Colborne will be scratched against the Sharks on Saturday. Through 37 games this season Wiercioch has posted nine points along with 35 hits and 38 blocks. Colborne meanwhile has four points in 33 games thus far.

Mark Barberio contributed two assists in Colorado's 4-0 win over Montreal on Tuesday night. He was making his second appearance with the Avalanche since he was claimed off waivers from the Canadiens and he got his first points against his former team.

Fedor Tyutin will play in Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tyutin was a game-time decision because of a groin injury, but it looks like he's healthy enough to suit up.

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

Calvin Pickard allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday night. Pickard has now lost three straight games since shutting out the Canadiens last week with 11 goals allowed in that span. This season, he is 9-17-1 with a 3.02 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Jeremy Smith will make his NHL debut in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. It's a nice story. The 27-year-old has been in the minors 2009-10 and he never got to play in an NHL game, but that's all going to change. He has a 5-8-0 record with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage this season. He isn't worth adding in standard fantasy leagues.