James Reimer | Goalie | #34

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/15/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 217
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (99) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
James Reimer gave up one goal on 36 shots Saturday night as the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 3-1.
This snapped a two-game losing streak for the backup goalie, but even in those losses he was respectable with save percentages of .938 against the Bruins and .927 against the Habs. In fact, Reimer has been above the .925 percentage mark in his last five games that included a relief stint versus the Wild. Dec 31 - 10:47 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
14748453342.73374340.9090
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010TOR3720802010053902.6011341044.9213
2011TOR3418791414042973.10974877.9003
2012TOR331856198054762.46995919.9244
2013TOR3617851216014983.291095997.9111
2014TOR351767916015933.161001908.9070
2015SJ 4022901714076882.3111281040.9223
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 29MON160000033.004138.9270
Dec 28TOR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22BOS160010122.003230.9380
Dec 20BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16@ COL160100011.003130.9680
Dec 15@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13@ MIN11100000.00551.0000
Dec 10VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8PIT0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Greg McKegg
7Michael Sgarbossa
8Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
8Dylan McIlrath
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 