All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (lower body) is on the injured reserve list. That makes sense given that the Panthers expect Barkov to be sidelined for two-to-three weeks. Barkov has nine goals and 27 points in 36 games this season.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck now has two goals in as many games. Mark it two goals and three points over his last pair of matches, which gives him 19 points in 37 games this season. Unfortunately, Florida fell to Montreal 3-2 in overtime despite the effort.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad centered the top line Thursday night against Montreal. He skated between Jaromir Jagr and Seth Griffith because of an injury to Aleksander Barkov. Bjugstad has been getting chances on Florida's top-two lines lately to try to get him going offensively, but he is still stuck on one goal and one assist over 18 appearances.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin, Dylan McIlrath and Shawn Thornton will be scratched against Detroit on Friday. Of the three only the youngster Malgin has posted a modicum of fantasy value with eight points and 19 hits in 31 games. He's seen just 11:47 of average ice time, which indicates his rank on the roster unfortunately.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie skipped practice on Monday because "he wasn't feeling great," according to coach Gerard Gallant. However, he is expected to play on Tuesday night. Newcomer Seth Griffith filled in on the third line in MacKenzie's absence at practice.

6 Greg McKegg Active

The Florida Panthers have called up Greg McKegg. McKegg has two goals and four points in seven AHL games. He also has two assists in 19 contests with Florida in 2016-17.

7 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has been called up by the Florida Panthers. He was brought up after Aleksander Barkov was hurt Wednesday night against Toronto. Sgarbossa was acquired from Anaheim last month in exchange for Logan Shaw. He has two assists in nine games with the Ducks this season and three helpers in 19 career NHL appearances.

8 Paul Thompson Active

Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Stars on Saturday. Through 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has posted just two points with 15 PIMs and 26 hits. Pretty good if you're in a reverse league.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau is still looking at a possible return in February from an Achilles tendon injury. He is making progress in his recovery and could be available to make his season debut in mid-February.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen will skate alongside Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck on Wednesday night versus Toronto. He has accounted for just two goals and six points in 25 games this year. Jokinen ended a seven-game point skid last Friday against Detroit. He was a 60-point player last season and interim coach Tom Rowe thinks Jokinen is showing flashes of that form recently.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault now owns a nice little two-game point streak. The winger picked up a helper during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal, giving him three points over that span. He has recorded 11 goals and 23 points in 30 games this season, and appears to be regaining his early season form.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr has been chosen as the first star of the week. The 44-year-old winger collected five assists in three games to move into second place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Jagr earned his 252nd career three-point performance against Buffalo on Dec. 20 to tie Mark Messier and then he pulled ahead with a helper in each of his next two appearances. He has six goals and 21 points in 35 contests this season.

2 Reilly Smith Active

The Panthers will get Reilly Smith back against the Stars on Saturday. The 25-year-old has posted seven goals and 15 points in 35 games this season with 27 hits to his credit as well. He's slated to skate to the right of Jonathan Marchessault and Vincent Trocheck on the team's second line.

3 Colton Sceviour Sidelined

Colton Sceviour has been sidelined with a minor shoulder injury. He didn't travel with the team to Dallas, so he's out for tonight's match. The next chance he'll have to play is Wednesday when the Panthers host the Jets.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton will tag in for Denis Malgin against the Canucks on Saturday. It'll be the veteran pugilist's seventh game of the season. He's at one or fewer across nearly all stats, so we wouldn't expect that to change tonight. Even if Derek Dorsett and Alex Burrows are on the other team.

5 Seth Griffith Active

Seth Griffith played very well on the Panthers' top line Saturday night. Griffith seems to mesh very well with Aleksander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr in the Cats' 4-2 win over Vancouver. Griffith registered an assist and was the game's third star. Interim Florida coach Tom Rowe thought Griffith played a great game and seems content to leave him on the first unit for now. If Griffith is available in your deep pool, you may consider picking him up.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle picked up a power-play helper during Thursday's 3-2 OT loss to the Canadiens. He has accounted for a point in three of his last five games, with a goal and two assist in that span. Yandle's now up to 15 assists and 17 points in 37 games this season.

3 Jason Demers Active

Don't look now but Jason Demers is heating up for the Panthers. The rugged defender picked up his seventh goal of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He's now matched his career high, set last season with Dallas. He also has points in three of his last five games with two goals and two helpers in that span. Demers now has 16 points on the year.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic (ankle) is expected to miss another four weeks. He had surgery on his broken ankle in late November and was initially give a six-to-eight week timetable. Petrovic hasn't played since Nov. 15.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The rookie now has three goals eight assists and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He's averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues this year, but he has some nice long-term potential.

8 Dylan McIlrath Active

Dylan McIlrath didn't come out of the press box for Thursday's game. This is McIlrath's sixth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. He has a goal in five games this season.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo stopped 38 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. The Panthers found themselves down 2-0 heading into the third period, but they managed to score twice to force overtime. Leafs rookie Mitch Marner was the only player to score in the shootout. Luongo has now dropped three shootout decisions in his last four games. He has an 11-9-5 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage.