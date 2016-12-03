Tom Sestito | Winger | #25

Player Page

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/28/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 228
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (85) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Tom Sestito has been suspended for four games for boarding Winnipeg defender Toby Enstrom.
Sestito racked up 20 minutes in penalties in just 1:02 of playing time Wednesday night. He got a five-minute major and game misconduct for his hit from behind on Enstrom. Sestito will be eligible to return Mar. 17 against New Jersey, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the minors by then. Mar 9 - 7:14 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
9011144000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CLM1000017000000.000
2009CLM300007000000.000
2010PHI9224-440110007.286
2011PHI14011-383000004.000
2012VAN30303-2650000114.214
2013VAN77549-142131000031.161
2014VAN301117000001.000
2015PIT4011119000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 8@ WPG1000120000000.000
Mar 5BUF000000000000.000
Mar 3TB000000000000.000
Mar 1@ CHI000000000000.000
Feb 28@ DAL000000000000.000
Feb 25PHI000000000000.000
Feb 21@ CAR000000000000.000
Feb 19DET000000000000.000
Feb 17@ CLM000000000000.000
Feb 16WPG000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 