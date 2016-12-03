Tom Sestito | Winger | #25

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby reached the 70-point milestone with an assist on Wednesday. Crosby is in a four-way tie for second place in the scoring race with Brad Marchand, Patrick Kane, and teammate Evgeni Malkin. This is the fourth straight season where Crosby has recorded at least 70 points and the ninth time he's done so in his career.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin had a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) in Pittsburgh's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Not only did he finish the night with a pair of goals and an assist, but he also dropped the gloves with Jets captain Blake Wheeler (Malkin caught him with a dangerous hit the last time these two teams met). The Pens forward now has eight points in his last three games, and he's picked up a least one point in six of his last seven and nine of his last 11. Malkin's up to 31 goals and 70 points in 58 games this season.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored a hat trick in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Bonino's first goal tied the game at one in the opening period and his pair of power play goals in the next frame gave his team 4-3 and 6-3 leads. Bonino finished the game with a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal and one takeaway in 19:40 of ice time. The Penguins forward is up to 12 goals and 16 assists in 64 games this season.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory by the Penguins over the Flyers Saturday night. Cullen snapped a four-game goalless streak during which he had only one assist. He added to his fantasy production with two more shots on goal, giving him three for the game and making him the second most prolific Penguin in Saturday night’s outdoor contest.

5 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel has spent the last two games as a right winger on Sidney Crosby's line. Right wing is a relatively new position for Guentzel, but the Penguins are testing him out in that role and as a member of the top line. "I told him we’ll try it, we’ll see how it goes and, if we like it, we’ll stay with it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Nothing’s etched in stone, we can always move him back to the left side." Guentzel has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He's not a bad player to gamble on in standard leagues where he's still available.

6 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Wilson's goal at the 17:00 mark of the second period tied the game at one, but unfortunately for Pittsburgh, things fell apart after that. The 'Hawks scored three in a row to close out the game. Wilson now has seven goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season. Ron Hainsey picked up the lone helper on the goal.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz has five points in his last five games. Kunitz also has seven points over the span of nine contests dating back to Jan. 18. That's a change of pace for Kunitz, who had been having a fairly slow season offensively. At this point he's up to seven goals and 17 assists in 46 contests. It's also worth noting that with his goal on Tuesday, Kunitz is just two away from his 250th career marker.

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin lined up on Saturday with Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist. Hagelin, who has played in more playoff games (64) than any other NHLer since 2012, gets a boost in his fantasy value playing with Crosby. Hagelin has only six goals and 20 points in 55 games this season so he could very well be available in your fantasy pool.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary has five points in his last four games. Sheary recorded a pair of assists in Pittsburgh's 7-4 win against Winnipeg on Wednesday. He's up to 18 goals and 39 points in 45 games this season. That's a huge jump from the 10 points in 44 contests he had as a rookie. Of course, it's helped that Sheary has gotten regular minutes with Sidney Crosby this season.

4 Tom Sestito Suspended

Tom Sestito has been suspended for four games for boarding Winnipeg defender Toby Enstrom. Sestito racked up 20 minutes in penalties in just 1:02 of playing time Wednesday night. He got a five-minute major and game misconduct for his hit from behind on Enstrom. Sestito will be eligible to return Mar. 17 against New Jersey, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the minors by then.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel recorded an assist in the Penguins' 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. Kessel is on a three-game point streak. He has 21 goals and 60 points in 65 games this season. He's just six assists away from his career-high set in 2011-12.

2 Patric Hornqvist Sidelined

Patric Hornqvist didn't play Wednesday night because of a concussion. He has been sent back to Pittsburgh, but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of Pittsburgh's road trip yet. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Bryan Rust I.L.

Bryan Rust (upper body) won't travel with the Penguins to Western Canada. That means he probably won't be available for the next four games. Rust has been sidelined since Feb. 9 because of an upper-body injury.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl tallied his third goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Mark it now seven whole points for the rugged winger who has now skated in 33 games. Through 75 career games he's up to eight goals and 22 points.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Penguins are on the road to play Winnipeg. Tonight's game marks the third straight scratch. He's been used sparingly since a late January call up from Wilkes-Barre and if he isn't being used regularly may be returned at some point. Scott Wilson draws in to replace the injured Patric Hornqvist. An update will be given after tonight's game.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang is still rehabbing from his upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan has confirmed that Letang isn't dealing with a concussion or an issue related to his previous stroke. He called it a hockey injury. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when Letang will be available to return, but at least now you can place him on injured reserve.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz has found the back of the net in three straight games. Schultz has also recorded three assists over that span. He's up to 12 goals and 45 points in 62 games this season.

3 Trevor Daley I.L.

Trevor Daley has undergone knee surgery and will miss six weeks as a result. Daley was hurt during Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 19 points in 54 games this season. The Penguins' defense was already depleted due to the loss of Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta. With that in mind, the Penguins also acquired blueliner Ron Hainsey from Carolina.

4 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit doesn't want this to be his last season. "Obviously, I’d like to keep playing," Streit said. "I feel good. I love the game, have a lot of passion for it. But I’m really not worried about next year." Now that he's been acquired by the Penguins, Streit's focus can be on challenging for the Stanley Cup. The Penguins have a real shot at defending their championship, but it sounds like even if they win, the 39-year-old defenseman would take that opportunity to end his career with the Stanley Cup victory.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey has averaged 22:30 minutes per game in five contests with the Penguins. Hainsey has an assist and plus-four rating over that span. He was acquired to help Pittsburgh stabilize their blueline after suffering a series of injuries and thus far he's helped do that. With Kris Letang and Trevor Daley still a ways away from returning, Hainsey should be expected to continue to log big minutes.

6 Olli Maatta I.L.

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had successful hand surgery. He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve. His proposed timetable has him out until late March.

7 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday night. He tied the game shortly after Ryan Murray gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during the second period. Cole has four goals and 19 points along with a plus-21 rating in 57 games this campaign.

8 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel registered three assists in a 7-4 win against Winnipeg Wednesday night. That's quite the change of pace for Ruhwedel, who now has seven points in 20 games this season. This was his first career multi-point contest.

10 Cameron Gaunce Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Cameron Gaunce. Gaunce has two goals and 11 assists in 49 AHL games this season. With Pittsburgh he has two assists in six contests.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray allowed four goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins had a rocky first period as they trailed three separate times in the opening frame, but they fought back by scoring five unanswered goals. The victory improves Murray's record to 25-8-3. He'll enter his next appearance with a 2.39 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage.