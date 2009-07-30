Rick Tocchet | Winger

All Positions

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have decided to keep four forwards and four defensemen. The Penguins have kept Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist up front with Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz on the blueline. Matt Murray will be between the pipes. The Penguins have made Marc-Andre Fleury available as well as Bryan Rust, Carl Hagelin and Ian Cole. Look for the Golden Knights to select Fleury off the Penguins roster.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin finished second in Conn Smythe Trophy voting. Malkin picked up three first-place votes and 11 second-place votes. Sidney Crosby, who won the award for a second straight year, captured 11 of 15 first-place votes. Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel had the other first-place vote.

3 Matt Cullen Active

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't had any conversations with free agent Matt Cullen as of Monday. The idea of bringing Cullen back was floated around because of the Hurricanes' signing of Justin Williams. Like Williams, Cullen was a big member of Carolina's Stanley Cup-winning team in 2015-16 so a reunion might be a nice sentiment. Although Cullen will turn 41 in November, he's also coming off two solid campaigns with the Penguins, so he does still have some value. It seems right now the Hurricanes aren't pursuing Cullen though.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Pittsburgh rookie Jake Guentzel became a Stanley Cup champion on Sunday night. "Just to see my family, it's special," said Guentzel. "They're just so proud of me. To hear that and all they've done for me, it means the world. Dream come true. You think about this moment your whole life. It's pretty crazy." Guentzel led the 2017 postseason with 13 goals and he finished with an incredible shooting percentage of 25.0. He came within one marker of matching Dino Ciccarelli's rookie NHL record.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust snapped a six-game goalless skid in Pittsburgh's 6-0 win over Nashville in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Rust scored the second goal of the game in the blowout victory to post his seventh marker of the playoffs. He has nine points in 22 matches.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin sustained a broken fibula on March 8 and it never fully healed. Hagelin had two goals in 15 playoff games. He won't need surgery over the summer, but the rest should do him some good.

4 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg has signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh. McKegg will earn $650,000 at the NHL level. He played in 46 games with Tampa Bay and Florida last season and collected seven points. McKegg could compete for a fourth-line spot on the Penguins at training camp.

5 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson was a healthy scratch Monday night in Game 4 against Nashville. Coach Mike Sullivan chose to use Josh Archibald instead. "We felt we wanted to try to put some enthusiasm and energy and speed in the lineup," Sullivan said. "Archie brings all those things to the table." Wilson hadn't been in the press box since Game 6 versus Washington. He has notched three goals and three assists in 18 postseason appearances.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel scored a goal and two assists in Pittsburgh's 6-0 win over Nashville in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Kessel came into this game having collected just two assists in his last six contests, but he exploded tonight. The Penguins forward found the back of the net at the 8:02 mark of the second period to give his team a 5-0 lead at the time. Kessel also helped set up Evgeni Malkin's first-period goal and Ron Hainsey's marker in the third frame. Kessel now has eight goals and 23 points in 24 games during the postseason. The Penguins are just one win away from becoming the first team in the salary cap era to hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years. Game 6 will be played in Nashville on Sunday night.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist had a broken finger when he scored the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was widely believed that Hornqvist was playing hurt in Pittsburgh's series against Nashville. He only played in one game during the Eastern Conference Final because of an "upper-body injury," but he returned to play against his former team in the Stanley Cup Final. Hornqvist scored with just 95 seconds left in regulation to give the Penguins back-to-back championships.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary has put in a request for an arbitration hearing. Sheary scored a superb 23 goals and 53 points in 61 contests last season, although he did slow down in the playoffs with two goals and seven points in 22 games. He's finished his entry-level contract and it wouldn't be surprising to see him ink a multi-year deal before his hearing date.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Sidelined

Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) won't be available for Game 6 against Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Kuhnhackl is making progress, while rehabbing his injury back in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been in the lineup since May 8.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves is happy to be a Penguin and is looking forward to the upcoming season. The tough winger was acquired on Friday with the 51st overall pick for the Penguins first rounder (31 overall) and Oskar Sundqvist, a price many thought was steep for an enforcer. "I'm always playing physical. I play physical before anything else," Reaves said. "I think that buys guys on my team a little extra room, maybe a little more security on the ice, knowing that if you go run one of our guys, I'm coming and I'm 230 pounds coming at you. Maybe think twice." The Penguins were tired of opponents running at Sidney Crosby. With Reaves in the lineup, this should curtail. Reaves should get 15-20 points next season with 150-plus penalty minutes. Draft him accordingly.

6 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney has been filling in at center with Nick Bonino out of the fold due to injury. "Rowney has played some really strong minutes for us," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a good center iceman. He's a good faceoff guy. ... We've been really pleased with how Carter's played here throughout the course of this playoffs." He has been skating on the fourth line and has collected just three assists in 18 playoff matches.

7 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Archibald played in Game 4, but the Penguins have decided to swap him out for Scott Wilson. Archibald has no points in four games during the postseason. Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Tom Kuhnhackl, Cameron Gaunce and Derrick Pouliot will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that "there is zero chance" that Kris Letang comes back before the end of the Stanley Cup Final. There were some murmurs that Letang may return if the series went six or seven games, but Sullivan has seemingly put an end to that. The Penguins defender hasn't play since Feb. 21 and had neck surgery for a herniated disc in early April.

2 Justin Schultz Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins has signed Justin Schultz to a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension. Schultz is getting a huge boost from his one-year, $1.4 million deal for the 2016-17 campaign, but it's justifiable given the season he had. Schultz came up big for the Penguins with 12 goals, 51 points, and a plus-27 rating in 78 games. He added another four goals and 13 points in 21 playoff contests. This deal is very reasonable for the Penguins, especially given that Schultz didn't end up getting a long-term contract out of them.

3 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta logged 31:57 of ice time in Game 7 against Ottawa. Maatta, Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey set career highs for ice time. Maatta averaged 18:03 of ice time during the regular season, but he's up to 21:02 per contest in the playoffs. He has also contributed seven points in 19 postseason outings. Maatta, Dumoulin and Hainsey have all stepped up for Pittsburgh's battered back end to help the team reach the Stanley Cup Final.

4 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole played with some significant injuries during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe, Cole sustained a broken hand and broken ribs early in the team's second-round series versus Washington. Cole had nine assists and logged nearly 19 minutes of ice time per match in 25 postseason outings en route to a Stanley Cup triumph.

5 Matt Hunwick Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Hunwick to a three-year/$6.75 million contract. Hunwick is not a fantasy threat but will replace the departed Ron Hainsey on the Pens blueline. He had a goal and 19 points in 72 games with Toronto last season and should have similar numbers in 2017-18.

6 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin has filed for salary arbitration. Dumoulin earned $800,000 in 2016-17. He had a goal and 15 points in 70 games while averaging 20:33 minutes per contest. He went up to an average of 21:59 minutes in 25 games during the Penguins' playoff run.

7 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel has re-signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins to a two-year, $1.3 million contract. Ruhwedel had two goals and 10 points in 34 games in 2016-17. When everyone is healthy, Ruhwedel will probably serve as the seventh defenseman, but he's an inexpensive and solid option for that role.

8 Mark Streit Active

It appears Mark Streit will not play in Game 3 against the Predators. The only change Mike Sullivan is making is replacing the injured Nick Bonino with Carl Hagelin. Mark Streit, Josh Archibald, Oskar Sundqvist, Cameron Gaunce, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Derrick Pouliot, Daniel Sprong, Dominik Simon, David Warsofsky, Frank Corrado, Kevin Porter, Garrett Wilson, Tom Sesito, Tristan Jarry, Sean Maguire will all watch from the press box tonight.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

The injury that sidelined Matt Murray just before the start of the playoffs was a torn hamstring. Murray was expected to start in the Penguins' playoff opener, but he was a last minute exclusion from that game due to the injury. Marc-Andre Fleury stepped up in Murray's absence, but when Fleury later hit a rough patch, Murray started on May 19 and led the Penguins the rest of the way.

2 Antti Niemi Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Antti Niemi to a one-year/$700,000 contract. The Penguins needed a backup goalie and we guess they got one although there were lots of better options in our opinion. Niemi was horrible in Dallas last season with a 12-12-4 mark to go with a 3.30 GAA and a .892 save percentage. Only take him in fantasy pools if he is a friend or relative. He probably won't play much behind Matt Murray.