Rick Tocchet | Winger

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (53) / 4/9/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
Drafted: 1983 / Rd. 6 (125) / PHI
The Arizona Coyotes are reportedly working on a four-year contract with Rick Tocchet to serve as the team's new head coach.
Tocchet played 213 of his 1,144-game career with the Coyotes. He also briefly served as an assistant coach with the squad in 2005, but he took a leave of absence after being charged with financing a gambling ring and later pleading guilty to promoting gambling and conspiracy to promote gambling. He again briefly joined the Coyotes as an assistant coach in 2008 before taking a coaching job with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He later became an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014 and has been part of the club's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. Jul 7 - 4:43 AM
Source: Arizona Republic/Phoenix Gazette
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993PIT51142640-1513450100150.093
1994LA 36181735-8707010095.189
1995BOS7129316010181100000185.157
1996WAS53211940-39840000157.134
1997ARI68261945115780000161.161
1998ARI81263056514760100178.146
1999PHI80152035-19042001130.115
2000PHI6014223610835400276.184
2001PHI14022-2280000010.000
