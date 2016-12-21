Player Page

James Neal | Winger | #18

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 221
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (33) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
James Neal left Thursday's game versus Chicago because of an upper-body injury.
He had three shots in 7:48 of ice time prior to leaving the contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Friday night at St. Louis. Neal leads the Predators with 14 goals this year. Dec 30 - 11:04 AM
Source: The Nashville Tennessean
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3114620-41723002102.137
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008DAL77241337-115191002171.140
2009DAL78272855-56428114200.135
2010PIT7922234576655003212.104
2011PIT804041816871812004329.122
2012PIT4021153652697006136.154
2013PIT5927346115551115004238.113
2014NAS67231437125731006221.104
2015NAS823127582765410003268.116
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29CHI100000000003.000
Dec 27MIN100000000005.000
Dec 22LA1000-10000004.000
Dec 20@ NJ120220000015.400
Dec 19@ PHI1000-10000001.000
Dec 17NYR1000-10000003.000
Dec 15MIN1011-20010003.000
Dec 13STL110112000002.500
Dec 10@ ARI1000-20000002.000
Dec 8@ DAL1000-20000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Reid Boucher
4Miikka Salomaki
5Austin Watson
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Adam Pardy
9Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 