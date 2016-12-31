Player Page

Antti Niemi | Goalie | #31

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/29/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Antti Niemi will get the start in Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Niemi entered last night's game in relief of Kari Lehtonen. He stopped the only shot he faced in the game against Kings. Niemi has an 8-6-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage. Jan 10 - 6:27 PM
Source: Eric Stephens on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
221066864522.93563511.9080
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008CHI31411101083.405951.8640
2009CHI392190267042822.25936854.9127
2010SJ 60352435180621402.3817411601.9206
2011SJ 68393634220941592.4218651706.9156
2012SJ 4325812412063932.1612201127.9244
2013SJ 64374039170721492.3917051556.9134
2014SJ 613588312307121552.5918111656.9145
2015DAL48265425130741182.6712461128.9053
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 9@ LA11510000.00111.0000
Jan 7@ STL131010011.9487.8750
Jan 4MON0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31FLA1160100311.252017.8500
Dec 29COL115000014.0054.8000
Dec 27@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20STL162000032.902219.8640
Dec 17PHI160100011.003231.9690
Dec 15NYR159010111.022928.9660

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 