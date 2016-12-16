Player Page

Jhonas Enroth | Goalie | #35

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/25/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (46) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jhonas Enroth has been summoned back up to the Maple Leafs.
Through six games and four starts with the Maple Leafs thus far, the veteran netminder is still searching for his first win of the campaign. He's 0-3-1 with 18 goals against and a paltry .872 save percentage. Dec 24 - 2:54 PM
Source: TSN Transactions
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
6274031183.94141123.8720
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2009BUF1580100044.143733.8920
2010BUF1476992020352.73377342.9071
2011BUF261399811043632.70756693.9171
2012BUF1262344011272.60332305.9191
2013BUF281574417056742.82834760.9110
2014DAL502834182602111453.0715041359.9042
2015LA 1685675012312.17398367.9222
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 19ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 7MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 3@ VAN0000000.0000.0000

PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Zach Hyman
3Leo Komarov
4Josh Leivo
5Matt Martin
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1William Nylander
2Mitch Marner
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Ben Smith
6Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Martin Marincin
5Matt Hunwick
6Roman Polak
7Connor Carrick
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Jhonas Enroth
 

 