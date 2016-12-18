Zach Bogosian | Defenseman | #47

All Positions

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia. He finished with a plus-3 rating and led all Sabres forwards with 22:38 of ice time. O'Reilly has recorded multi-point efforts in each of his last three appearances. He has 24 points in 30 matches this season.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel stretched his point streak to five straight games Thursday night. He gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Chicago prevailed by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Eichel's marker was his eighth of the season as well as his fourth power-play tally. He has three goals and three assists during his scoring spree.

3 Johan Larsson I.L.

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored his fifth goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Jets. Now through 39 games he's posted eight points this season. For his career, Gigensons has picked up 34 goals and 77 points in 240 games.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier (flu) returned to action on Tuesday January 10. Carrier missed two straight games due to the illness. He scored the game-winning goal in his return against Philadelphia.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Kane cut the Bolts' lead to 3-2 with his goal in the third period, but that's as close as the Sabres would come to tying the game up. After a slow start to the season, he's finally starting to fill the net. Kane has 10 goals in his last 16 outings. Matt Moulson also scored for the Sabres tonight.

2 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Tyler Ennis (groin) won't play Thursday night. However, he has not been ruled out yet for Friday's match at Carolina. Ennis has been out of action since Nov. 7 due to a sports hernia.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno picked up his seventh goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Jets. Foligno now has goals in as many games, with three over his last six games. Could this be the start of something bigger? Unlikely unfortunately, as he now has just 107 points in 306 career games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday nigiht. Franson is out with an undisclosed, though non-serious, injury. Through the first dozen games of the season for Deslauriers, who started the season on I/R, he has no points with 31 hits and an average of 8:19 of ice time.

5 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo will represent the Buffalo Sabres at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. "It feels good. It feels like it's a bit of a reward for my play," Okposo said. "This year is probably not the best statistical year that I've had. With coming here and everything being new, the transition, the guys make it easy but at times it's difficult, just trying to get used to everything and still get cemented in the lineup somewhere. It definitely feels good. Feels like a reward." He currently co-leads the Sabres in scoring with 27 points in 39 games. Okposo also ranks first on the team with 12 goals.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Reinhart opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 5:15 mark of the second period, and he followed that up by setting up goals by Evander Kane and Marcus Foligno. Reinhart has been (not literally) on fire over the last few weeks. He's now picked up 12 points in his last 10 contests. The Sabres forward is up to nine goals and 27 points in 40 games. He's only owned in 29 perfect of Yahoo fantasy leagues, which seems a way too low.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson scored his ninth goal of the year Thursday night. He opened the scoring in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Moulson had just eight goals and 21 points in 81 games last season. He has been better this campaign with 18 points after 41 contests, but he still doesn't have much fantasy value.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta snapped his 10-game goal drought during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Jets. In fact, he scored the winner mid way through the third as the Sabres completed a three-goal spree to kick off the final frame. Now through 39 games this season he has eight goals and 18 points.

5 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey got his first NHL goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. "It was pretty blown up. I don't think it's been like that since I got drafted and since the day I got called up last year for the first time," Bailey said of his cell phone. "A lot of texts, real positive tweets and I appreciate all the support from everybody." He skated with Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane in the match and remained on that combination during Wednesday's practice. Bailey has one point in 12 career NHL appearances.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen added another assist to his impressive total during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The marker gives him 22 assists and 25 points this season, and 90 points for his career. That 42-point plateau he hit last season seems sure to fall some time in February.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian will play in his 500th career NHL game on Friday night against Carolina. If it feels like Bogosian has been around forever, it might be because he has been. The 26-year-old came into the league not too long ago as an 18-year-old for the then-Atlanta Thrashers, finishing 12th for the Calder. The former third overall pick in 2008 has posted 47 goals and 161 points along with 446 PIMs, 725 blocks and 971 hits. Not too shabby for the young veteran.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov (back) still hasn't been back on the ice. He has been suffering from a back issue since the preseason and it flared up again on Dec. 27."I'd like to list him at day-to-day, but it's more than a week now," coach Dan Bylsma said. "He is improving a little bit and hopefully continues to improve and gets back with us here shortly."

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe is expected to play Thursday night. He skipped Wednesday's practice to receive some maintenance. McCabe had a plus-2 rating in nearly 21 minutes of ice time against the Rangers on Tuesday. He has contributed seven assists in 37 games this year.

5 Josh Gorges Sidelined

Josh Gorges is listed as day-to-day with a hip injury. He didn't skate on Monday at practice. Gorges has missed two of the last three games due to the ailment.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson (lower body) will be back on Thursday. Franson missed three straight games due to the injury. He has a goal and eight points in 31 games in 2016-17.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk will tag in for Josh Gorges against the Jets on Saturday afternoon. Falk has posted one point and 38 hits in 22 games so far this season. While Gorges has 25 PIMs, 62 blocks and 77 hits in 34 games thus far.

8 Taylor Fedun Active

Taylor Fedun has been recalled by Buffalo. He could play Tuesday night if Josh Gorges isn't able to go. Gorges is probable to dress and if that turns out to be the case then Fedun will probably be scratched against the New York Rangers.

G 1 Robin Lehner Sidelined

Robin Lehner (flu) was not expected to travel with the Sabres on the team's upcoming road trip. Anders Nilsson and Linus Ullmark might be Buffalo's goalies for Thursday and Friday if Lehner isn't able to join the team.

2 Anders Nilsson Active

Anders Nilsson will face Carolina on Friday night. Nilsson played well versus the Hurricanes earlier in the season, stopping 21 of 22 shots in the victory. He's played especially well against Eastern foes as well, posting a 6-3-3 record with a .935 save percentage and just 26 goals against.