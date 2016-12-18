Player Page

Zach Bogosian | Defenseman | #47

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 228
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (3) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Zach Bogosian will play in his 500th career NHL game on Friday night against Carolina.
If it feels like Bogosian has been around forever, it might be because he has been. The 26-year-old came into the league not too long ago as an 18-year-old for the then-Atlanta Thrashers, finishing 12th for the Calder. The former third overall pick in 2008 has posted 47 goals and 161 points along with 446 PIMs, 725 blocks and 971 hits. Not too shabby for the young veteran. Jan 13 - 6:25 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
21033-8150000019.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008WPG479101911472310190.100
2009WPG81101323-186133110155.065
2010WPG7151217-272904001155.032
2011WPG6552530-37116000150.033
2012WPG335914-5290300085.059
2013WPG55381134801000134.022
2014BUF6231720-67802000125.024
2015BUF6471724-116833011121.058
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12@ TB100000000001.000
Jan 10PHI101110000000.000
Jan 7WPG100000000001.000
Jan 5@ CHI1000-12000000.000
Jan 3@ NYR100000000002.000
Dec 31@ BOS1000-20000000.000
Dec 29BOS100000000000.000
Dec 27@ DET101100000000.000
Dec 23@ NYI1011-10000000.000
Dec 22CAR1000-15000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Justin Bailey
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
3Linus Ullmark
 

 