John Carlson | Defenseman | #74

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (27) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
John Carlson scored a pair of goals in Friday's 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Carlson scored the first two goals of the game in the first period. The markers were his second and third of the 2016-17 season. He finished the game with six shots on goal and four blocked shots in 23:50 of ice time. Alex Ovechkin and Marcus Johansson also found the back of the net for the Caps. Dec 23 - 10:49 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3231417-101700181.037
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009WAS221561180000021.048
2010WAS8273037214415003144.049
2011WAS8292332-152243010152.059
2012WAS486162211180500097.062
2013WAS82102737-322517010208.048
2014WAS821243551128313103193.062
2015WAS56831391614212014124.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23TB120220000016.333
Dec 21@ PHI1011-10000002.000
Dec 17MON1000-10000003.000
Dec 16@ CAR1011-10010000.000
Dec 13@ NYI1011-20010004.000
Dec 11VAN101100010001.000
Dec 9@ BUF110110100004.250
Dec 7BOS100000000002.000
Dec 5BUF101100010002.000
Dec 3@ TB101100010006.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Zach Sanford
5Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
5Jakub Vrana
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 