Michael Del Zotto | Defenseman | #4

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 201
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (20) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Michael Del Zotto was traded to the Ducks in return for Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh round pick on Wednesday night.
The trade between the Canucks and Ducks occurred late Wednesday night. Del Zotto had been a healthy scratch for the last four games for the Canucks and only dressed once since December 6th, 2018. Perhaps Del Zotto may see more playing time in southern California, but even if he does, this trade should carry almost no fantasy impact. Jan 17 - 1:06 AM
Source: Elliott Teaford on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
23134380000021.048
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009NYR8092837-203241800181.111
2010NYR472911-5202500058.034
2011NYR771031412036113122113.088
2012NYR46318216180810081.037
2013NAS6731316-9181400090.033
2014PHI64102232-53417104119.084
2015PHI524913-8160100198.041
2016PHI5161218-5280101092.065
2017VAN8261622-84805000128.047
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13FLA000000000000.000
Jan 10ARI000000000000.000
Jan 5@ TOR000000000000.000
Jan 3@ MON1000-10000001.000
Jan 2@ OTT000000000000.000
Dec 31@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 29@ CAL000000000000.000
Dec 27@ EDM000000000000.000
Dec 22WPG000000000000.000
Dec 20STL000000000000.000

