C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

The Ducks' 12-game losing streak is uncharted waters for Ryan Getzlaf. "Hardest thing I’ve been through in my career by far," Getzlaf said. "Been through some tough years, but this one, having a stretch like this, I’ve never been through. It’s been really tough. I can give you every cliche in the book with the way things are going now." If there's a silver lining, it's that the Ducks were in such a good position before their slump that even a 0-8-4 stretch hasn't completely destroyed their season. They are out of a playoff spot now, but are only two points back of a Wild Card spot. Their game in Minnesota on Thursday will be against the team that holds the last Wild Card spot, so ending the skid there would be particularly helpful.

2 Ryan Kesler I.L.

Ryan Kesler (lower body) has gone back to Anaheim to be re-evaluated. Kesler won't play for the rest of the Ducks' road trip, which means he will miss at least the next three games. He was injured in Tuesday's game against Detroit and has been put on injured reserve.

3 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored once and added an assist Saturday. It was for naught as the Ducks squandered a trio of two-goal leads and lost 5-4 to Arizona for their fifth straight loss. Henrique has eight goals and 22 points this season and is a fringe fantasy player at this time in most pools.

4 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney assisted on all three Anaheim goals Sunday. The bottom-six forward set up Brian Gibbons, Rickard Rakell and Andrew Cogliano and has three goals and 12 points in 26 games. The 12 points is a career high, besting the seven he had as a rookie two seasons ago in 27 games.

5 Troy Terry Active

Troy Terry has been called up by Anaheim. Terry has no points in six games with the Ducks this season. He has been productive in the minors, though, with 16 goals and 37 points in 32 contests.

6 Chase De Leo Active

Anaheim has summoned Chase De Leo from the minors. De Leo has two goals and five points in eight matches with the AHL's San Diego Gulls this year. He may get a chance to make his Anaheim debut.

7 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in return for Joseph Blandisi late on Wednesday night. Grant, who signed with the Penguins as a free agent this past offseason has collected five points in 25 NHL games this season. Last year with the Ducks, he managed 24 points in 66 regular season games and none in four playoff games. This transaction was the third deal of the day for Ducks’ GM Bob Murray who is looking to provide some sort of spark for his team that is in the midst of a 12 game losing streak. He may be worth keeping an eye out for him in the short-term given his past success with the Ducks and the fact that the team placed both Kesler and Silfverberg on IR earlier today.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. With the Ducks working a power play, Rakell slipped his way to the net to get a deflection on a Nick Ritchie shot to open the scoring. Rakell is coming off a 13-game absence due to an ankle issue, but has two goals and three points in four games since returning from his injury. As highlighted in an earlier post, he's currently at a 7% shooting percentage, well below his career mark of 13% and far below the 15% and 18.6% he accomplished in each of his last two seasons. That makes him a great candidate for some positive regression over the second half of the season. The Swede is up to seven goals and 23 points in 34 games.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie scored the only Ducks goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning on Monday night. Ritchie tied the game in the first period and was set up by Ondrej Kase and Josh Mahura. He now has five goals and 17 points this season.

3 Brian Gibbons Active

Brian Gibbons scored his first of the season Sunday. It was the 35th game of the year for the winger who had only three assists coming into the game. Needless to say, he has no fantasy value.

4 Max Jones Active

Max Jones has been brought up by Anaheim. Jones has 12 goals and 24 points in 32 games for San Diego of the AHL this campaign. He may get a chance to make his NHL debut.

RW 1 Jakob Silfverberg I.L.

Jakob Silfverberg (lower body) is listed as day-to-day. Silfverberg did not take part in Wednesday's practice after he exited Tuesday's game due to a lower-body injury. He has been put on injured reserve.

2 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase registered an assist in a 7-4 loss to Anaheim Friday night. Kase has reached the 20-point milestone in his 27th game. He missed the start of the season due to a concussion, but there's a good chance that he'll still be able to surpass his 2017-18 finish of 38 points.

3 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore has been dealt from Dallas to Anaheim in exchange for Andrew Cogliano. Shore has notched five goals and 17 points in 42 games this season. He has been struggling for a while now, with no goals and six assists in his last 26 outings. Perhaps the change of scenery will do him some good. Shore has another year left on his contract after the 2018-19 campaign.

4 Daniel Sprong Active

Daniel Sprong scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 7-4 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins, his former team. Sprong, a former prospect in the Penguins organization, was acquired from the Pens on Dec. 3 in exchange for defenseman Marcus Pettersson. He has registered six goals and eight points in 16 games since the trade, including a goal and an assist in two games against the Penguins. He'll try to keep up the good work Sunday in Winnipeg.

5 Corey Perry I.L.

Corey Perry (knee) has been making good progress in his recovery. "I’m here early, in the gym, doing my thing, doing different exercises, riding the bike and I started the slide board," Perry said. "All those things are good signs leading to the ice. It’s pretty much how it works. I’ve had a couple of days of slide board already. It’s feeling pretty good. Every day I’m ramping it up a little bit more and more intensely and we’ll see how it feels." He hasn't resumed skating yet, but that might not be too further off. If all goes well, he might be able to return around the start of March. Perry hasn't played yet this season due to a torn meniscus that he sustained during preseason warmups. Because of that injury, they took this opportunity to also repair a MCL injury that he had been playing through for years.

6 Kevin Roy I.L.

Kevin Roy (upper body) is still unable to practice. Roy was injured a week ago with an undisclosed upper body injury and has not returned to action. He is on a two-way contract and unless he can return quickly, he likely will start his season in the minors. He had six goals and a helper in 25 games with Anaheim last season.

D 1 Cam Fowler Active

The Anaheim Ducks were shut out by a score of 4-0 by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Terrible all-around night from the Ducks who couldn’t get any of their 39 shots on goal by Cam Talbot. Cam Fowler made his much anticipated return to the lineup after missing 23 games due to facial fractures. He finished with a minus-2 rating in 22:01 of ice-time.

2 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist Sunday in the Ducks' 6-5 win over Washington. Lindholm returned to the Anaheim lineup Friday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. The defenseman had an assist on Friday and is up to three goals and 13 points in 23 games in 2018-19. He should be rostered in deeper leagues.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto was traded to the Ducks in return for Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh round pick on Wednesday night. The trade between the Canucks and Ducks occurred late Wednesday night. Del Zotto had been a healthy scratch for the last four games for the Canucks and only dressed once since December 6th, 2018. Perhaps Del Zotto may see more playing time in southern California, but even if he does, this trade should carry almost no fantasy impact.

4 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour's four point effort Wednesday all came in the third period. In doing so, Montour tied Ryan Getzlaf, Vinny Prospal and Paul Kariya for the most points in a period by an Anaheim player. The strange thing is that it wasn't even good enough for Montour to be named one of the three stars of the game. The defenseman has five goals and 19 points this season in 33 games.

5 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson scored a goal in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. A solid Ducks forecheck led to Mikhail Sergachev turning over the puck behind the net before Adam Henrique found Manson alone in front for the goal. The Lightning were then able to tie up the game before the end of the second period but the Ducks got goals by Nick Ritchie and Carter Rowney in the final frame for the win. Manson finds himself at two goals and five points in 22 games this season.

6 Jacob Larsson Active

The Anaheim Ducks have scratched Jacob Larsson on Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Larsson will be making way for the return of Cam Fowler to the lineup.

7 Andrew Welinski Active

The Anaheim Ducks have summoned Andrew Welinski. Welinski has five goals and 12 points in 14 AHL games this season. He's also registered an assist in 11 contests with the Ducks.

8 Andrej Sustr Active

Anaheim has recalled Andrej Sustr from San Diego of the AHL. Sustr has two assists in 16 games at the minor-league level this season. He has also skated in five matches for the Ducks in 2018-19.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. With the Ducks heading into the final frame with a 1-0 lead, it looked like they'd finally end their 11-game losing streak. Unfortunately for them, Anthony Mantha tied things up 5:25 into the period before Gustav Nyquist gave the Red Wings the lead off a tip. Gibson himself has dropped 10 straight (0-6-4), dropping his record to 15-15-8 with a 2.76 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage.

2 Ryan Miller I.L.

Ryan Miller (sprained MCL) is still not skating. The netminder was injured on December 9 against New Jersey and was given a six-week recovery period but it looks like it is going to be longer than that as he is at the five-week mark without any sign of his seeing the ice. Miller is 4-2-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .922 save percentage as the backup to John Gibson.