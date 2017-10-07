Player Page

Drew Doughty | Defenseman | #8

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Drew Doughty helped lead the Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Sunday night.
A shorthanded, game-winning goal in the final match of the fantasy week surely helped owners too. Doughty is off to a red hot start with two goals and five points in five games. He's surpassed the 50-point barrier only twice in his career. Oct 16 - 1:58 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4123441100113.077
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008LA 8162127-1756313001126.048
2009LA 821643592054922005142.113
2010LA 761129401368510003139.079
2011LA 77102636-269310003168.060
2012LA 486162243637000114.053
2013LA 781027371864610012177.056
2014LA 8273946356116012219.032
2015LA 821437512452915113197.071
2016LA 82123244846514011181.066
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 15NYI111220001012.500
Oct 14BUF1112-10110012.500
Oct 11CAL101112000004.000
Oct 7@ SJ100040000004.000
Oct 5PHI100002000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Alex Iafallo
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Mike Cammalleri
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Trevor Lewis
5Jonny Brodzinski
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 