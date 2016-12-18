Player Page

Jake Gardiner | Defenseman | #51

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (17) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Jake Gardiner scored a goal and an assist in Toronto's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
Gardiner opened the scoring at the 9:09 mark of the first period and he also picked up the only assist on Auston Matthew's goal in the second frame. Gardiner finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 20:12 of ice time. The Leafs defenseman has seven goals and 18 assists in 52 games this season. Feb 7 - 10:39 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
516172314242600183.072
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011TOR7572330-2181600079.089
2012TOR12044000200012.000
2013TOR80102131-31929101136.074
2014TOR7942024-232408000100.040
2015TOR7972431-1532111012122.057
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 6@ NYI100000000003.000
Feb 4@ BOS100030000001.000
Feb 2@ STL1000-10000001.000
Jan 31@ DAL1000-10000003.000
Jan 26@ PHI100010000001.000
Jan 25@ DET100010000001.000
Jan 23CAL100010000002.000
Jan 21OTT1011-10000003.000
Jan 19NYR100010000000.000
Jan 17BUF100020000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 