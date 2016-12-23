Player Page

Roster

Roman Josi | Defenseman | #59

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (38) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Roman Josi suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against the Bruins.
He exited after taking a late hit from Bruins rookie Anton Blidh, who received a five-minute major for interference. You can watch the play by clicking the link at the bottom of the page. Josi left the game after playing just 5:52 in this one. With P.K. Subban already hurt, losing Josi for an extended period of time would be devastating for Nashville. Jan 13 - 12:06 AM
Source: Mark Harris on Twitter
More Roman Josi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4151722-51427011122.041
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011NAS52511161141300064.078
2012NAS4851318-781600196.052
2013NAS72132740-218310002168.077
2014NAS811540551526312034201.075
2015NAS81144761-343618113198.071
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 10VAN102210000001.000
Jan 8@ CHI1000-30000006.000
Jan 6@ FLA1000-10000004.000
Jan 5@ TB100030000001.000
Jan 3MON1011-10000002.000
Dec 30@ STL100010000002.000
Dec 29CHI100000000002.000
Dec 27MIN1000-20000004.000
Dec 22LA1000-22000002.000
Dec 20@ NJ102210010004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Derek Grant
6Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Miikka Salomaki
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
6Pontus Aberg
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 