Roman Josi | Defenseman | #59

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen had two assists Thursday in a 6-1 victory over Tampa Bay. He helped set up goals by Mike Fisher (power play) and Filip Forsberg in the match. Johansen hasn't scored a goal himself in six straight games, but he has earned six helpers during that stretch.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro has been made a healthy scratch against the Bruins on Thursday. Through 31 games this season Ribeiro has posted four goals and 22 points.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher turned in two assists during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fisher now has four points in his past three games, and has altogether produced 11 goals and 24 points in 36 games this season. That's already one point better than his output in 70 games last year.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks. With the Predators shorthanded in the extra frame, Roman Josi and Jarnkrok entered the Canucks zone on a 2-on-0 breakaway. Josi fed the puck over to his teammate, who buried it by Ryan Miller (click on the link below to see a replay of the goal). The 25-year-old now has six goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Austin Watson also scored for the Predators tonight.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant will make his Predators debut on Thursday against Boston. Grant had a trio of helpers in 35 games with the Sabres this season. He'll be tagging in for Mike Ribeiro.

6 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons scored a hat trick in Nashville's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sissons' offensive outburst was far from expected. The Preds forward entered tonight's game with just two goals in 27 games this season. His first goal gave Nashville a 3-1 lead in the second period before his two third period goals gave his team 5-1 and 6-1 leads. The 23-year-old has six points in 28 games in 2016-17. Ryan Ellis, Mike Fisher and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Sidelined

Colin Wilson was not on the ice for line rushes Sunday morning. That's a good indication that Wilson, who left Friday night's game with an undisclosed injury, won't be playing Sunday night against Chicago. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored in Tuesday's 2-1 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Fiala opened the scoring at the 19:06 mark of the second period. Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi picked up the assists on Nashville's only goal. Fiala finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:35 of ice time. He's amassed six goals and two assists in 27 games in 2016-17.

3 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will skate on the fourth line against the Panthers on Friday. Through 62 career games in the NHL, Zolnierczyk has posted nine points with 87 PIMs and 101 hits. So if you're in the need of his kind of services, he'll be skating to the left of Mike Ribeiro and Craig Smith.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg has been summoned from the minors. He skated on Nashville's fourth line during Tuesday's morning session. Aberg has one goal and one assist in nine NHL games this year.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins. All three goals were scored in the second period. Forsberg's marker at the 17:36 mark of the middle frame broke the 1-1 tie. Forsberg finished the game with a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal in 21:33 of ice time. He has 10 goals and 16 assists in 42 games this season. Austin Watson scored the other goal for the Predators.

2 James Neal I.L.

James Neal (upper body) won't play Tuesday night. He isn't eligible to come off injured reserve yet even if he was ready. This will be the fourth consecutive game he has missed due to an upper-body injury.

3 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Smith tied the game at one at the 5:03 mark of the third period. Mike Ribeiro and Filip Forsberg picked up the assists on Nashville's only goal. Smith finished the game with three shots on goal and four hits in 15:51 of ice time. The 27-year-old has seven goals and seven assists in 38 games.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is back in the Predators lineup on Tuesday night. He missed each of his team's last two games with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 15 assists in 38 games this season.

D 1 P.K. Subban I.L.

P.K. Subban (upper body) skated with the Predators on Thursday. Subban has been sidelined for 12 straight games. The Predators put him on the injured reserve list on Jan. 1 and at the time they planned to re-evaluate him in two-to-three weeks, so we could get a better idea of how close he is to returning in the near future.

2 Roman Josi Sidelined

Roman Josi suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against the Bruins. He exited after taking a late hit from Bruins rookie Anton Blidh, who received a five-minute major for interference. You can watch the play by clicking the link at the bottom of the page. Josi left the game after playing just 5:52 in this one. With P.K. Subban already hurt, losing Josi for an extended period of time would be devastating for Nashville.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis tallied his fourth goal of the year in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was making his second appearance since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Ellis has 10 points in 21 matches this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm accounted for a goal and an assist Tuesday night. It was his first goal in 32 games this season along with his 10th assist. Ekholm is trying to bounce back from a slow start. He has six points in the last 10 outings after he had five points in his first 22 appearances.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto has been summoned from his AHL conditioning assignment. Bitetto only ended up spending a day in the minors. He hasn't played for Nashville since Nov. 29 due to a broken hand.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks. Rinne nearly recorded a shutout in this game, but Vancouver's Brandon Sutter scored the game-tying goal with 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Thankfully for Rinne's fantasy owners, he was still able to come away with the win. The Preds goalie has a 15-11-6 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage in 2016-17. Rinne has won two of his last three starts.