Erik Karlsson | Defenseman | #65

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/31/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (15) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Erik Karlsson lifted his point streak to five games during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
The sensational defender assisted on both of Ottawa's tallies, giving him a goal and seven points during the streak including back-to-back two-assist efforts. He's now up to 42 assists and 51 points in 57 games this season. Feb 19 - 9:16 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5694049318116012138.065
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009OTT6052126-52419000112.045
2010OTT75133245-3050417014182.071
2011OTT811959781642325005261.073
2012OTT176814882210279.076
2013OTT82205474-1536526001257.078
2014OTT82214566742624003292.072
2015OTT82166682-250125003248.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 18@ TOR102220010003.000
Feb 16@ NJ110120000004.250
Feb 14BUF101100000003.000
Feb 11NYI101120000003.000
Feb 9DAL1000-10000001.000
Feb 7STL1000-20000004.000
Feb 4@ BUF1000-20000001.000
Feb 2@ TB103320010003.000
Jan 31@ FLA111200000008.125
Jan 26CAL1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
5Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Chris Neil
4Tommy Wingels
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 