All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris ended a five-game goalless skid on Thursday. He sealed Ottawa's 3-0 win over New Jersey with an empty-net goal. Turris only had one assist during his goal slump. He has 19 goals and 19 assists in 55 games.

2 Derick Brassard Active

With his assist during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets, Derick Brassard now has five points over his last three games. He has two goals and five points over that span, which lifts his seasonal sums to 11 goals and 32 points in 57 games.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau has done well as Ottawa's shutdown center this year. He was able to frustrate and hold John Tavares in check during a 3-0 win for the Senators on Saturday. "He's a spark. He plays against the best players every night," said coach Guy Boucher. "He's the ultimate soldier. It doesn’t matter what the role is. A lot of players will say that, but when it comes down to it, an offensive player having to take a defensive role is sometimes hard to accept." Unfortunately, he won't come close to the 19 goals and 43 points he scored last season, but that was expected now that Ottawa is healthier down the middle in 2016-17. Pageau has posted six goals and 20 points through 53 matches this campaign.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly's scored a first period empty net goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. As the Stars controlled the puck on a delayed penalty, Jiri Hudler let a drop pass go by all of his teammates and into the empty net. Kelly got credited with his 5th goal as he was the last Senator to touch the puck before the Stars gained possession. Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone also scored for the Sens in the win.

5 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Jets. Through 30 games this season with Ottawa he has just one point along with 51 hits. With Bobby Ryan now out indefinitely with a hand injury, the former first round pick ought to see a lot more opportunity to reassert himself at the game's highest level.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Sidelined

Mike Hoffman exited Sunday's match with Winnipeg due to a lower body injury. The scoring winger played just 5:46 before departing, and did not register on to the score sheet. We'll keep you posted on his status as it develops. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith appears to be racing towards another 20-goal campaign. He scored his 14th marker of the season during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. With plenty of season left to play, it would seem he's well on track to accomplish the feat. He may even surpass last season's career high of 36 points, as he currently sits at 29.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers. Dzingel's goals were both scored in the first period, and they were important ones too, as he tied the game 1-1 and 2-2. The Sens forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:34 of ice time. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 48 games this season.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Senators GM Pierre Dorion has spoken with Tom Pyatt's agent about a contract extension. Ottawa wants to re-sign pending UFAs Pyatt and Mike Condon rather than look to move them at the trade deadline. Pyatt has six goals and 17 points in 53 games this season and he has become a favorite of coach Guy Boucher because of his work ethic.

5 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) will be held out for the rest of the season. MacArthur sustained the injury during a training camp scrimmage. "Clarke is devastated by this news," Dorion relayed to the media this morning. "He felt he didn't have any symptoms but I think in the long-term of this process we always said that the doctors would decide if Clarke was going to play. They all feel that Clarke should not play this year." MacArthur was also limited to four games last season due to a separate concussion.

RW 1 Mark Stone Sidelined

Mark Stone left Sunday's match with the Jets early after he took a hit to the head from Jacob Trouba's shoulder. The defender was given a minor for the hit, but one suspects supplemental discipline may be coming. Stone played 16:41 and scored his 22nd goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. More to come. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Bobby Ryan I.L.

Bobby Ryan has been placed on I/R with a hand injury, which is suspected to be broken. He is out indefinitely. The veteran winger has been hampered by a hand injury all season long, this we knew. But perhaps this is the breaking point, no pun intended. In 50 games he has 12 goals and 24 points but has fired just 84 pucks on net.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be scratched against the Jets on Sunday. Through 46 games this season the brutish winger has posted 56 PIMs and 102 hits. Not too shabby if you're in the right league.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal in his first game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Wingels was acquired from the Sharks on Tuesday, but didn't make his debut until today. His goal cut Calgary's lead to 2-1 at the time. Teammate Chris Wideman tied the game at two before Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau netted the game-winning goal in overtime. Wingels has six goals and three assists in 38 games. Don't expect him to carry any fantasy value in standard fantasy leagues.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson lifted his point streak to five games during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. The sensational defender assisted on both of Ottawa's tallies, giving him a goal and seven points during the streak including back-to-back two-assist efforts. He's now up to 42 assists and 51 points in 57 games this season.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf is piling up the points in February. He picked up his fifth point over his last six games, his 16th assist and 25th point on the year through 57 games. During this streak he has three goals and five points. However the Senators fell to the Jets on Sunday, 3-2.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot will return to Ottawa's blue line against Toronto on Saturday night. With 50 games under his belt, Methot has posted eight helpers, 61 blocks and 114 hits.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. It's the second time this month that he's accomplished the feat. However Ceci is only up to six assists and seven points through 45 games.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki will tag in for Fredrik Claesson against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Through 40 games thus far the rugged defender has a pair of points along with 52 blocks, 69 PIMs and 197 hits. Claesson meanwhile has posted just four points with 15 hits in 14 games.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will return to the Senators' blue line on Sunday against the Jets. Through 18 games this season at the game's highest level he has five assists with 19 blocks.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson gave up three goals on 37 shots Saturday as the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs 6-3. As strong as the performance was, Saturday night’s .919 ranks as only his 13th best save percentage of the season. He has broken the .900 mark 14 times in 22 games and this victory lifts him to 14-7-1 with a GAA of 2.37.