C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele has been one of the top point producers in the NHL since the middle of last season. Since Feb. 18, 2016, only Sidney Crosby has scored more points than the Jets forward, and it's only by a slim margin (88 to 87). Scheifele's success has continued into this season, as he's amassed 25 goals and 53 points in 51 games this season. He might just be the most underrated superstar in the NHL.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little stretched his point streak to five games Thursday night. He generated a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Chicago. Little has scored six goals and three helpers during his scoring spree. He has 26 points in 29 appearances this season.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry potted both goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The physical forward now has nine tallies on the year with 15 points over 55 games. He sits just nine points shy of setting a new career high, a mark he needed 80 games to achieve two seasons ago as a rookie.

4 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

5 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano will miss eight weeks with a lower body injury. The kid just can't catch a break. Dano has already played more games with Winnipeg than he did with Chicago and Columbus, so this injury especially hurts. With three goals and 10 points along with 63 hits, hopefully he'll be able to return to action in time to assist in the playoff push in early March.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers pitched in a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Dallas. He has two goals and two assists over a three-game point streak. Ehlers has reached another gear during his sophomore season with 19 goals and 47 points in 54 matches.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault will indeed return to the Jets' lineup on Thursday against the Stars. Through 36 games thus far the veteran forward has posted four goals and 16 points along with 22 PIMs and 48 hits. Make sure to put him back in your lineup as well.

3 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-3 win against Chicago. Copp has been quite the roll offensively of late. He has four goals and one helper in the last five games. Copp has taken advantage of his opportunities, while playing well with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

4 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will play in his 500th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The 28-year-old has been a well-traveled forward, playing for Florida, Vancouver, Toronto, Colorado and now Winnipeg after being drafted 47th overall by Detroit in 2006. He's posted 87 goals and 166 points, including six goals and seven points this season for the Jets. He may never be a top-line player, but every team wants a player like Shawn Matthias.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor has been sent to the minors. Connor has a goal and four points in 19 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Jets' last five games, so this doesn't come as a major surprise.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler extended his point streak to four games with an assist during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The Captain now has a goal and six points during the streak. For the season he has 16 goals and 46 points in 55 games.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine chipped in two assists in a 4-3 win against Dallas Thursday night. He has recorded at least one point in four straight games since returning to the lineup from a concussion. The sensational rookie has two goals and four assists during that span. Laine is up to 43 points in 46 contests.

3 Drew Stafford I.L.

Drew Stafford did not return to action Saturday night against the Avalanche. Stafford had hoped he could jump back in after missing five games with a lower-body injury but his return will now have to wait until Tuesday against Minnesota. We will update you on Stafford's condition early next week.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia scored his first goal since Oct. 25th during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. It'd only been 12 games in the NHL for Armia over that time, but still, that's a long time between goals. Through 17 games this season he's now up to two goals and five points.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will dress Monday night against Calgary. He has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games. Thorburn has three goals and 65 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien added a helper to his ledger in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Through 55 games this season Big Buff now has 27 assists and 34 points. Not too shabby for the Jets' top blue liner.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba picked up 17 PIMs during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avlanche. Trouba fought Nikita Zadorov in response to a high hit he gave Mark Scheifele. Trouba was given five for fighting, plus a two-minute instigator and a 10-minute game misconduct. Through 40 games this season Trouba has four goals and 21 points with 41 PIMs.

3 Toby Enstrom Active

Toby Enstrom (upper body) is good to play on Thursday. Enstrom sustained the ailment during Tuesday's contest. He has 12 points and 32 penalty minutes in 48 contests this season.

4 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers underwent surgery Monday to repair his lower-body injury and he is projected to need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time. Coach Paul Maurice didn't disclose the issue, but said the procedure was not to Myers' hip or knee. He also stated that the team expects to get Myers back at some point this season. The defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 11.

5 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey had two assists in a 4-3 loss to San Jose on Tuesday night. He posted a plus-3 rating and logged a season-high 23:14 of ice time in the defeat. Morrissey has posted 11 points in 51 games this season.

6 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to Arizona. Before last night, Stuart had been a healthy scratch in each of Winnipeg's games since Nov. 29, but he suited up because of an injury to Ben Chiarot. His goal at the 2:46 mark of the third period cut Arizona's lead to 4-2 at the time.

7 Ben Chiarot I.L.

Ben Chiarot (upper body) has been moved to injured reserve by Winnipeg. He is dealing with an upper-body injury and is retroactive to Jan. 11. In 43 games this season, Chiarot has contributed six assists

8 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

G 1 Ondrej Pavelec Active

Ondrej Pavelec faltered in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Pavelec made just 23 of 27 stops, including four of five on the kill. The defeat drops his record to 4-3 with 23 goals against, and he's still yet to allow fewer than three goals in a game.

2 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Hellebuyck has now won all four games he has played against Chicago this season, giving up a combined five goals. He sat six straight games for the Jets, but we'd expect Winnipeg to give him the first chance to reclaim the starting position coming out of the all-star break. The win improves his record to 17-13-1 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.