Player Page

Roster

Tyler Myers | Defenseman | #57

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 229
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (12) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Myers underwent surgery Monday to repair his lower-body injury and he is projected to need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time.
Coach Paul Maurice didn't disclose the issue, but said the procedure was not to Myers' hip or knee. He also stated that the team expects to get Myers back at some point this season. The defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 11. Feb 7 - 12:34 PM
Source: Ken Wiebe on Twitter
More Tyler Myers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
112355130001016.125
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009BUF821137481332313011104.106
2010BUF80102737040311005122.082
2011BUF55815235333400184.095
2012BUF39358-8321200248.063
2013BUF6291322-26583600099.091
2014WPG7172128-67724020124.056
2015WPG739182767202010140.064
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4@ COL000000000000.000
Feb 2@ DAL000000000000.000
Jan 31@ STL000000000000.000
Jan 26@ CHI000000000000.000
Jan 24SJ000000000000.000
Jan 23ANA000000000000.000
Jan 21STL000000000000.000
Jan 18ARI000000000000.000
Jan 16@ SJ000000000000.000
Jan 14@ LA000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Nic Petan
5Marko Dano
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Andrew Copp
4Shawn Matthias
5Kyle Connor
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Toby Enstrom
4Tyler Myers
5Josh Morrissey
6Mark Stuart
7Ben Chiarot
8Paul Postma
G1Ondrej Pavelec
2Connor Hellebuyck
3Michael Hutchinson
 

 