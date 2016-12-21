Player Page

Alex Pietrangelo | Defenseman | #27

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (4) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Alex Pietrangelo racked up a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Blues captain had a great offensive performance, but his team wasn't able to follow through with a win. Pietrangelo is up to eight goals and 25 points in 49 games in 2016-17. Jan 31 - 10:59 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4871522-51836002103.068
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008STL801102010007.000
2009STL9112-96010007.143
2010STL791132431819410011161.068
2011STL811239511636618016202.059
2012STL47519240102401093.054
2013STL81843512032216011164.049
2014STL8173946-228111002195.036
2015STL7373037102014011182.038
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 26@ MIN1000-10000001.000
Jan 24@ PIT101100010001.000
Jan 21@ WPG100000000003.000
Jan 19WAS100000000001.000
Jan 17OTT101100010001.000
Jan 15@ ANA100020000003.000
Jan 14@ SJ101122000002.000
Jan 12@ LA1000-20000001.000
Jan 10BOS1011-20010001.000
Jan 7DAL100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 