Alex Pietrangelo | Defenseman | #27

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. The veteran pivot now has points in four of his last five games, posting two goals and five points over that span. Over 46 games thus far this season Stastny has picked up 12 goals and 28 points.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund has racked up 10 goals since Dec. 15, which ties him for the most in the NHL over that span. He has produced 11 markers this season in 45 games and could reach the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career. "What's changed is the consistent level," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "There's no dropoff in the emotion of the game, he's consistently competing at a high level for the 60 minutes." Berglund has been skating with Robby Fabbri and David Perron recently.

3 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

4 Kyle Brodziak I.L.

Kyle Brodziak will miss at least five weeks because of a foot injury. He was hurt in Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh and has been placed on injured reserve.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev has been called up by the St. Louis Blues. The Blues sent Barbashev to the minors for the duration of the All-Star break. Now that he's back, he might play on the fourth line on Tuesday.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alex Steen scored a pair of goals and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Steen scored both his goals in the third period when the game was already out of reach. He also helped set up Jaden Schwartz's goal in the second frame. Steen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 16:21 of ice time. Steen has eight goals and 30 points in 40 games.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz skipped Monday's practice for maintenance, but coach Ken Hitchcock said he will play on Tuesday night. He was limping a bit after a puck hit him on Saturday versus Winnipeg, which could have been the issue. Schwartz has generated one goal and seven assists in the last seven games.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri will skate alongside Paul Stastny and Alexander Steen on Tuesday night. He hasn't scored a goal in the last 11 games, but will get a great opportunity to change that versus Pittsburgh while skating on the top line.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron had two assists in a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. He had a power-play helper on Colton Parayko's game winner and he set up Scottie Upshall during the third period. Perron has 27 points in 48 games this season.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko can't be held off the scoreboard. The Tarasenkshow was in full display as he lit the lamp during the 10-3 Central division loss to the Pacific.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin, Scottie Upshall and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Kings on Thursday. Jaskin has posted nine points with 59 hits in 33 games this season. Upshall has picked up eight points and 39 hits in 38 games, and Hunt has accumulated five points across his nine games of action this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov and Carl Gunnarsson will be scratched against the Wild on Thursday. Through 31 games thus far the veteran defender has posted three helpers along with 22 hits and 36 blocks. Yakupov meanwhile has but six points in 26 games this season.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

The St. Louis Blues currently sit in a playoff spot, but they know they need to be better. "We’re definitely not our best in the face of adversity," forward Scottie Upshall said. "We’re having trouble grabbing key parts of games. We all have to be better. You can’t point a finger at one guy or two guys. We’re a good, solid team built from the ground up, but unfortunately right now we’re struggling to put the pieces together. We have one or two great games and then we find ways to shoot ourselves in the foot. We’re fragile when games get tough, and that’s not a good thing." The Blues have 53 points in 49 games this season, which is good enough to put them in the first Wild Card spot in the West. But with the Kings, Canucks, Stars and Jets all within striking distance, there's no doubt they'll have to pick up their play after the break.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk picked up his 10th game of the season with at least two points during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. It was his seventh game with exactly two points when he collected his 10th and 11th goals of the season. In fact, it's the third time over his last five games in which the talented blue liner has potted a pair of points. He has 32 points in 47 games thus far.

2 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo racked up a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Blues captain had a great offensive performance, but his team wasn't able to follow through with a win. Pietrangelo is up to eight goals and 25 points in 49 games in 2016-17.

3 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Parayko opened the scoring with a huge blast that beat Penguins goalie Matt Murray five hole. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and three hits in 20:20 of ice time. Parayko has three goals and 19 assists in 48 games this season. Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall also scored for the Blues.

4 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester is expected to be back in the Blues' lineup on Tuesday. He didn't play Saturday because of an injury and skipped Monday's skate for maintenance, but coach Ken Hitchcock said Bouwmeester would play against Pittsburgh.

5 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson and Nail Yakupov will be scratched against the Capitals on Thursday. Edmundson has posted 10 points along with 37 PIMs, 40 blocks and 67 hits thus far through 33 games. Yakupov meanwhile has been relegated to a spare part's role, posting just six points in 27 games so far this season.

6 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game vs. Pittsburgh. Gunnarsson played limited minutes in each of the last two games, but he'll sit out tonight. He has three assists and a minus-8 rating in 31 games this season. Jake Allen, who is away from the team, is also scratched and Dmitrij Jaskin will also watch from the press box.

7 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Carl Gunnarsson, who's regularly been scratched of late, will get into the lineup in his place. Dmitrij Jaskin will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen allowed four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Allen has now dropped four straight decisions, and he has just one win since Dec. 22. The Blues goalie has been in a terrible funk and it doesn't appear like he's ready to come out of his yet. He has a 17-13-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .895 save percentage in 2016-17. His fantasy owners shouldn't drop him yet, but they definitely shouldn't be in a rush to throw him into their starting lineup.