Luca Sbisa | Defenseman | #47

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/30/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (19) / PHI
Luca Sbisa is dealing with an unspecified injury.
Sbisa will miss Thursday's contest and is regarded as day-to-day beyond that. He has a goal and 10 points in 23 games this season. Jon Merrill will draw into the lineup as a result of his absence. Dec 14 - 3:24 PM
Source: Sinbin.Vegas
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
231910680001022.045
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008PHI39077-6360400038.000
2009ANA8000-16000003.000
2010ANA682911-11431002076.026
2011ANA8051924-5660300088.057
2012ANA411780230300139.026
2013ANA301560430000030.033
2014VAN763811-8460000279.038
2015VAN412685260001129.069
2016VAN8221113-1400000175.027
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 12CAR100000000002.000
Dec 9@ DAL100010000002.000
Dec 8@ NAS101100000000.000
Dec 5ANA101110000000.000
Dec 3ARI100010000003.000
Dec 1@ WPG100000000001.000
Nov 30@ MIN100000000000.000
Nov 28DAL000000000000.000
Nov 25@ ARI000000000000.000
Nov 24SJ000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
6Reid Duke
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4Brendan Leipsic
5William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Alex Tuch
5David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Shea Theodore
4Brad Hunt
5Brayden McNabb
6Deryk Engelland
7Luca Sbisa
8Jon Merrill
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Oscar Dansk
 

 