C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators. His power play tally at the 6:55 mark of the first period gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at the time. Karlsson failed to convert on his shootout attempt, but teammate Reilly Smith eventually buried the game-winner. Karlsson has put together an incredible season thus far, as he has 15 goals and 26 points in 28 games. He's on pace to score 44 goals and 76 points. It's unlikely that he'll hit those numbers, but that doesn't take away from the season he's having.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula posted a goal with a pair of assists and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's shootout victory against Anaheim. Haula also won nine of his 17 faceoffs. Since flipping the calendar from November to December, the Finnish left winger has picked up the pace. He has two goals with four points and a plus-1 rating through three games in December. Haula is currently on pace for a 50-point season and that would smash his previous best of 34 points set back in 2015-16 with the Minnesota Wild.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist Sunday in the Golden Knights 4-2 win. Eakin broke out of a six game pointless streak and has three goals and nine points this season. He has been playing on the third line of late after starting the season as a top-six forward. "When we made the switch, I talked to him a little bit about it and he said he’s happy where he’s at," Knights coach Gerard Gallant said prior to the game. "He’ll score his share of goals, but he takes pride in playing real good defensive hockey, and that’s what he is."

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter was claimed off waivers by the Vegas Golden Knights. Carpenter has an assist in 16 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2017-18. It's unlikely that the change of scenery will result in Carpenter having fantasy value in standard leagues.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

6 Reid Duke I.L.

Reid Duke (shoulder surgery) will be out anywhere between four to six months. Duke was the first player to ever join the Golden Knights. The is the 21-year-old's first year as a professional hockey player, but he might not get an opportunity to suit up in the NHL. Duke had 37 goals and 71 points in 59 games with WHL Brandon last season.

LW 1 David Perron Active

David Perron scored a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights topped the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night. Perron scored his seventh goal of the season less than five minutes into the second period and added an assist on Erik Haula's insurance marker late in the third period. He now has seven goals and 22 points in 23 games. He has solid fantasy value as of now but we wary of a drop-off at some point this season.

2 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assisted on the overtime winner in Sunday's 3-2 win over Arizona. Marchessault, who broke out last year with 51 points, is on an even better pace this season with 25 points through 23 games. He currently has two goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

3 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg tallied his sixth goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Anaheim. Lindberg gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead 16 seconds after James Neal opened the scoring. He ended a 14-game pointless drought in the process. Lindberg has six points and 35 shots in 26 games this season.

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic had two assists Saturday. Leipsic has yet to find the back of the net but does have 10 helpers thus far. The former Maple Leaf farmhand leads all forwards in points who have yet to score a goal. We are sure he wants off that list, but in a good way.

5 William Carrier I.L.

William Carrier (upper body) is still not skating. Carrier was injured a week ago and has not been on the ice since. He has two points and 17 penalty minutes in 20 games with Vegas. He has no fantasy value.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal will be back in Nashville on Friday night for the first time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. Neal was taken in the expansion draft shortly after the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final. "Probably the biggest whirlwind of my life, for sure," Neal said. "You just put your heart and your soul and everything you had into a team and tried to do everything you could to try to win a Stanley Cup. And a couple of weeks later, a week later, you're on a new team. It's definitely tough, but the way things have worked out here and gone for us, it's been good." Neal has 13 goals and 21 points in 27 games for the surprisingly good Golden Knights.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith posted an even-strength goal on his only shot and he added a hit in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against Carolina. Smith also had a successful attempt in the shootout, but the rest of his teammates were unable to solve Cam Ward in the extra session. He is starting to heat up, banging home goals in back-to-back games and three of his past five outings. Smith also has five goals with 14 points over his past 19 contests. He'll never be confused with Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby, but he is posting points on a regular basis and isn't a bad depth option in pools of 12 or more teams.

3 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek scored a goal while adding an assist with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit across 10:23 of ice time in Tuesday's win against Chicago. Nosek entered the game with just one goal and a minus-1 rating, so don't get terribly excited about Nosek's multi-point game. Until he starts to produce offense on a regular basis he can be left to the waiver wire in most fantasy pools.

4 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Tuch's power play goal at the 15:46 mark of the first period gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at the time. He also helped set up Colin Miller's goal on the man-advantage late in the third frame. Tuch finished tonight's contest with one shot on goal in 14:11 of ice time. The young forward is up to three goals and two assists in six games this season.

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt missed practice Sunday. It was a scheduled day off for the Golden Knights best defenseman. At least that's what was being said. Schmidt has a goal and three points in seven games this season with a plus-two rating.

2 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Miller registered an assist on Cody Eakin's first-period goal. He then added one of his own with under four minutes remaining in the third period to cut his team's deficit to 6-4 at the time. Miller has four goals and 13 points in 25 games this season. He's on pace surpass the 40-point mark, which would be pretty impressive.

3 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Theodore was a healthy scratch Saturday versus Dallas. Brad Hunt will head to the press box instead. Theodore has one goal and four assists in 14 matches with the Golden Knights this year.

4 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against Nashville. Hunt has seven assists in 16 games this season, but he's now been scratched in five straight games. Jon Merrill and Stefan Matteau will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout against the Ducks, but he was able to post four blocked shots and two hits. McNabb leads the team with 59 hits and 54 blocked shots, and he is one of eight NHL players with at least 50 in each category this season. He doesn't offer much on the offensive end, but he's a tremendous option for his physical play in deeper pools.

6 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland scored a goal with a plus-1 rating and a hit in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Hurricanes. Engelland showed no ill effects of the hand injury he suffered last week. The goal was his first since Nov. 6 in Toronto, and his first marker at home in 14 games dating back to Oct. 10. The Vegas resident has slowed down on the offensive end, but he continues to be a solid source of hits (45) and blocked shots (56) through 29 contests.

7 Luca Sbisa Sidelined

Luca Sbisa is dealing with an unspecified injury. Sbisa will miss Thursday's contest and is regarded as day-to-day beyond that. He has a goal and 10 points in 23 games this season. Jon Merrill will draw into the lineup as a result of his absence.

8 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will be a healthy scratch when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Merrill has no points in four games this season with the expansion team. He is a healthy scratch on most nights so his fantasy value is non-existent. Joining him in the press box will be injured teammates David Perron and William Carrier.

9 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury will start for Vegas against Pittsburgh on Thursday. This will be Fleury's first game against the team that drafted him and that he won three championships with. Fleury has missed most of the 2017-18 campaign due to a concussion, but he returned on Tuesday and was sharp, stopping 35 of 37 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss.

2 Malcolm Subban Active

Malcolm Subban stopped 41 of 44 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators. Tonight's game was the first time that Subban got to face his brother P.K. in an NHL game. The victory pushes Subban's winning streak to three games. He has a 7-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage this season. He has fantasy value for now, but that will change when Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) returns to the lineup.