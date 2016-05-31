Slava Voynov | Defenseman | #26

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar has been chosen as one of the nominees for the Selke Trophy. The 30-year-old had a terrific season, as he posted 35 goals and 92 points in 82 games with the Kings. He's also been one of the better two-way players in the game for quite some time, so it's not surprising to see him receive a nomination for this award. Boston's Patrice Bergeron and Philadelphia's Sean Couturier are the other two nominees. Kopitar is likely the favorite to win the award in 2018.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter scored three goals in a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The center last scored a hat-trick five years ago, in a Mar. 4 game against the Nashville Predators. The 33-year old still has a scoring touch as he now has seven points in four games for the Kings. Carter has 13 goals and 20 points in 23 games this season.

3 Torrey Mitchell Sidelined

It looks like Torrey Mitchell won't suit up tonight against the Dallas Stars. He wasn't on the ice for the morning skate due to an illness. The fourth liner has no fantasy upside.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson scored his first goal with Los Angeles on Thursday. It was also Thompson's first marker since Dec. 16, back when he was with Ottawa. He has five goals and 14 points in 52 contests this season. That includes three points in nine games with the Kings.

LW 1 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo scored the opening goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Anze Kopitar found Iafallo in front and the rookie forward made no mistake for his first career playoff goal. Unfortunately for the Kings, the Golden Knights responded with three straight third period goals to come away with the Game 3 win and a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Anze Kopitar scored the other goal for the Kings in the loss.

2 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson has reached the 40-point milestone. Pearson got there by registering two assists Thursday night. This is the second straight campaign that he's hit the 40-point mark after he finished with 24 goals and 44 points in 2016-17.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe will suit up for Sweden at the World Championships in May. Kempe had 16 goals and 37 points in 81 games but was unable to find the back of the net in his last 29 contests. The Swedes will hope for more than that in Denmark where the championships are being held.

4 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford picked up a goal with a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 victory against the Avalanche. Clifford's sixth goal of the season was an insurance marker early in the third period, helping the Kings pick up a valuable two points. He still has just six goals and nine points through 48 games, and he is better known for his physical play. Clifford tallied three hits in the game to give him 121 on the season.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Los Angeles' first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Andreoff was also scratched in seven of the Kings' final eight regular season games. He had three goals and six assists in 45 games this season. Jonny Brodzinski, Michael Amadio and Kevin Gravel will also watch the game from the press box. Jake Muzzin and Derek Forbort will miss the game due to injury.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli has more shots in the playoffs than any other player without a goal. Toffoli has launched 14 shots on goal over three games, but his efforts haven't been rewarded. It has to be particularly frustrating for him given that the Kings have lost each of the first three games by just a single goal. "Ty had three great chances last night," Kings coach John Stevens said in reference to Game 3. "The one, I told him 99 times out of 100 he makes that shot, so he owes me 99 more." Keep an eye on Toffoli on Tuesday, because he might finally break through.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown finished scoreless with two shots on goal, a blocked shot, a minor penalty and six hits in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Vegas on Wednesday. Brown had a glorious chance in the third period but he lifted it over the wide-open cage as the Golden Knights held off the Kings for the 1-0 victory. The veteran is going to have nightmares about that missed opportunity, especially if L.A. goes on to eventually lose this series. He had Marc-Andre Fleury beat and just couldn't knock in the loose change. The good news from this one is that he was briefly shaken up and forced to the room after a blocked shot, but he returned and finished up.

3 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis picked up an assist with a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 victory against Colorado. Lewis is now up to a respectable 15 goals with 26 points through 66 outings, but his real value in deeper fantasy pools is his physicality. The center has rolled up 125 hits so far this season, and that's his biggest contribution.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder will get into his first career playoff game on Wednesday. Rieder is in his fourth NHL season and he started his career with Arizona. However, the Coyotes shipped him to Los Angeles on Feb. 21 as part of the Darcy Kuemper's trade. Rieder has played a supporting role with Los Angeles, scoring four goals and six points in 20 contests while averaging 12:50 minutes per game. "We had a couple playoff-type games at the end of the regular season, so I think I kind of know what to expect," Rieder said. "But, obviously, I’ve never been in a playoff game, so I don’t, really. From watching it on TV, there’s a high intensity. Like I said, I’m really excited for it."

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

The Kings' number one priority this off-season will be signing Drew Doughty to a contract extension. Doughty has one more year on his current contract for $7 million per season but will be in line for a significant raise based on his performance this and past seasons. For his part, Doughty would like to remain a King. "I'm a big part of that team and I've got to try to bring us into that winning ways again," Doughty said. "I take the responsibility for that, along with some of our other leaders. It's not that they have to show me or prove to me anything for me to sign here. I've always wanted to be an L.A. King and I want to stay an L.A. King." It will be interesting to see if the Kings and Doughty can come to an arrangement come July 1st when negotiations can start.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin will indeed return to the lineup for Game 3 on Sunday night. Muzzin was alongside Drew Doughty during the morning skate and they are paired again for the pregame warmups. The Kings will get their top-two blueliners back in the lineup for a pivotal Game 3 against the Golden Knights. Muzzin had been out of action since Mar. 26 with an upper-body injury.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez scored both Los Angeles Kings goals in a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Martinez tried to kickstart a Kings comeback against the Stars by scoring both his goals in the second period, but alas the Kings couldn't add anymore after their defensemen's efforts. Martinez ends his season with nine goals and 25 points in 77 games this season.

4 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf collected an assist in a 2-1 double overtime loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Phaneuf's hook on Tomas Nosek's partial break saved a goal but sent him to the box for a couple of minutes and put the Kings on the ropes. His teammates were able to kill his penalty but they looked out of gas during the final extra period and were outplayed all night from the start of the game. Phaneuf was acquired from the Senators at the trade deadline and he has collected 11 points in 28 games in a Kings jersey so far this season. The 33 year-old blueliner finished the game with an assist, four penalty minutes, five hits, six blocks and 33:44 of ice-time.

5 Derek Forbort Sidelined

Derek Forbort (lower body) has not gotten back on the ice yet. Forbort has not played since Apr. 2 because of a lower-body injury. "He's just progressing along with his rehab and therapy," coach John Stevens said. "He's nowhere near the ice yet or anything. ... He's got to get healthy before he gets back on the ice, and then once he gets back on the ice, you take it from there. But he's nowhere near that yet."

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin was scoreless in Monday's 3-1 win against the Avalanche but he was able to log six blocked shots and six hits. It was an important, playoff-like battle against a team the Kings are trying to push past for a postseason spot. Folin stepped up his physicality, and that's his best attribute as far as fantasy is concerned. The young rearguard has just three goals and 11 points through 63 outings, but he has a respectable 166 hits and 103 blocked shots.

7 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel might draw into the Kings' lineup for Game 2. The NHL has suspended Drew Doughty for Game 2 and Jake Muzzin is doubtful for the contest, so the Kings need to lean on their defensive depth. Gravel had three assists in 16 regular season games. This would be his first career playoff contest.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick stopped 20 of 21 shots in Los Angeles' 1-0 loss in Game 4 Tuesday night. With that, the Kings have been swept in the first round of the playoffs, though this series certainly what you would imagine when you think of a sweep. Los Angeles lost each game by just a goal and Quick was brilliant throughout the series. He posted a 1.55 GAA and .947 save percentage in the four contests. Quick certainly wasn't to blame for the Kings' fast elimination.