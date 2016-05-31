Player Page

Slava Voynov | Defenseman | #26

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 194
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (32) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Slava Voynov has completed his three year deal in the KHL and could attempt to return to the NHL next season.
Voynov is still suspended indefinitely by the NHL after he was charged with domestic violence and self-departed back to Russia in 2015 after pleading no-contest to the charge stemming from an October 2014 arrest. Voynov would need to apply to commissioner Gary Bettman for reinstatement and there is some question as to whether the Kings would want him back or not. "It’s so premature at this point, because those hurdles that he has to go through to be reinstated by the NHL don’t have anything to do with us," General Manager Rob Blake said. "To be honest with you, it’s so far away from our play right now that we haven’t had those discussions. Like I said, that’s going to be between him and his agent and his people representing him to be able to get back into that position before we could even get involved." Stay tuned. Apr 22 - 7:46 AM
Source: LAKingsInsider
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011LA 548122012123300286.093
2012LA 48619255141700279.076
2013LA 8243034644112000143.028
2014LA 602202010105.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Torrey Mitchell
4Nate Thompson
LW1Alex Iafallo
2Tanner Pearson
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Dustin Brown
3Trevor Lewis
4Tobias Rieder
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Dion Phaneuf
5Derek Forbort
6Christian Folin
7Kevin Gravel
G1Jonathan Quick
2Jack Campbell
 

 