Player Page

Roster

Steven Stamkos | Center | #91

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Steven Stamkos (knee) is still on crutches and he continues his rehabilitation.
"It's a milestone-based recovery," said Scott Faucett, an orthopedic surgeon in Washington who has performed surgeries like Stamkos' on many college hockey players. "You can't work on strength if your knee is swollen. If you're not strong enough, you can't do a single leg squat or tolerate 5, 10 minutes of skating." He likely won't be able to resume skating for another month and isn't projected to be ready to return until mid-March. Stamkos hasn't spoken to the media since he suffered a lateral meniscus tear, which required surgery to repair. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said, "He's doing fine" when asked for an update. That suggests that he remains on schedule. Dec 26 - 11:14 AM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
More Steven Stamkos Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
17911203143400158.155
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008TB 79232346-133998001181.127
2009TB 82514495-2382417105297.172
2010TB 824546913741719008272.165
2011TB 8260379776612130012303.198
2012TB 48292857-432108002157.185
2013TB 3725154091894105124.202
2014TB 824329722491312006268.160
2015TB 77362864338149128216.167
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 22STL000000000000.000
Dec 20DET000000000000.000
Dec 17@ EDM000000000000.000
Dec 16@ VAN000000000000.000
Dec 14@ CAL000000000000.000
Dec 10PIT000000000000.000
Dec 8VAN000000000000.000
Dec 4@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 3WAS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 