Mikkel Boedker | Winger | #89

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (8) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Mikkel Boedker found the back of the net once in the first period and twice in the second to score his first hat trick of the season while the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Tuesday night.
Boedker’s hat trick doubled his point total for the season. He may have been on a few been on a few radar screens after scoring a goal in his latest outing against the Red Wings Saturday night. Then again, to find another goal one has to scroll all the way back to November 1st, so it was only the most intrepid players who risked starting him. Boedker’s hat trick came with only 12:17 minutes of ice, which was the third least among Sharks skaters. Jan 10 - 11:49 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39369-680100046.065
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008ARI78111728-61820003116.095
2009ARI1412320000007.143
2010ARI34410141180200039.103
2011ARI82111324-2120100286.128
2012ARI48719260123400283.084
2013ARI82193251-920511001166.114
2014PHO45141428-1063900279.177
2015COL80173451-3312316005166.102
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7DET1101000000011.000
Jan 5MIN000000000000.000
Jan 3LA100000000002.000
Dec 31@ LA101110000000.000
Dec 30PHI100000000002.000
Dec 27@ ANA101100000000.000
Dec 23EDM100002000003.000
Dec 20CAL100000000001.000
Dec 18@ CHI1000-30000004.000
Dec 16@ MON101100010000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7Mirco Mueller
8David Schlemko
9Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 