All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton is reportedly looking for another three-year contract. Thornton is in the final season of his fourth straight three-year contract. The difference is that Thornton will turn 38 on July 2, so another three-year deal will be a tough sell. He has two goals and 26 points in 40 contests this season. While he's always been known for setting up goals, his struggles to find the back of the net are noteworthy. Both of his goals in 2016-17 have been empty netters too.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored the first goal of the night at the 11:56 minute mark of the second, but the Sharks failed to score again as they lost a 2-1 contest to the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday. Couture snapped a nine-game streak in which he failed to score a goal. As a matter of fact, he did not have many assists during that period with only three to his credit. With 24 points for the season, however, he is fourth on the Sharks’ leaderboard and deserves some attention.

3 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored and assisted on another but it wasn't enough as the Sharks blew two leads in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. That's four points in his last four games for the 37-year-old who can still be effective at the NHL level. He added four shots on goal in just over 16 and a half minutes of ice-time. That's 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points 39 games. Joel Ward also scored and picked up an assist while Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi scored the other goals.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Michael Haley and Tim Heed will be scratched against the Red Wings on Saturday. Through 26 games this season the veteran enforcer has posted 47 PIMs and 63 hits while averaging 8:08 of ice time per match. Heed meanwhile will have to wait a bit longer to make his NHL debut.

LW 1 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Despite returning to the ice, Tomas Hertl isn't expected back until mid-to-late February unfortunately as he recovers from another right knee surgery. Hertle underwent a "minor procedure" per GM Doug Wilson in an effort to help prevent future issues. Hopefully it's exactly what the doctored ordered for the 23-year-old, and will be able to get back up to full speed before the playoffs.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker found the back of the net once in the first period and twice in the second to score his first hat trick of the season while the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Tuesday night. Boedker’s hat trick doubled his point total for the season. He may have been on a few been on a few radar screens after scoring a goal in his latest outing against the Red Wings Saturday night. Then again, to find another goal one has to scroll all the way back to November 1st, so it was only the most intrepid players who risked starting him. Boedker’s hat trick came with only 12:17 minutes of ice, which was the third least among Sharks skaters.

3 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (head) was able to play in Tuesday's contest. Karlsson had to leave Sunday's game after being elbowed in the head, but fortunately that hit doesn't seem to have caused him any significant issues. He blocked two shots in 12:19 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski's two goal effort was his first multi-goal game of the season. Pavelski has 15 goals and 37 points in 40 games and it was the 42nd time in his NHL career that he has scored more than once. Pavelski should be owned in every hockey pool, save I guess, for goalie pools.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward picked up a goal and assisted on another in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. It's just his second multi-point game of the season for Ward who saw time on the top power-play unit in an obvious attempt to get him going offensively. That's just 12 points in 37 games for Ward. Brent Burns added two assists while Patrick Marleau also had a multi-point night.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi provided half of the scoring as the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night. The first period was quiet for both teams, but the Sharks came out shooting in the second. Patrick Marleau and Paul Martin scored before the halfway mark of that period, but Donskoi got two insurance goals at the 14:23 and 16:19 minute mark. His second goal was unassisted. Donskoi has been quiet much of the season, but he has come on strong recently with two multi-point efforts in the past three games. He had two assists Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels will tag in for Mikkel Boedker against the Wild on Thursday. The rugged winger has six points along with 51 hits in 29 games this season. Which unfortunately isn't very much at all.

5 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier was placed on the top line during Tuesday's second period. The ninth overall pick in the 2015 Draft took over from Patrick Marleau on a line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski and acquitted himself quite well as he had a couple of scoring chances. The talented Mr. Meier has great upside so don't be discouraged by his having only one goal in eight games this season. He is a must-own in keeper leagues and if he continues to see first line action, he will be the same in all leagues.

6 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has netted four goals in the last eight games. He potted two goals, including the overtime winner, against Edmonton on Friday before the holiday break. Labanc skated on a line with Logan Couture, who assisted on both markers, and Mikkel Boedker in the contest. If he can build some chemistry with Couture then it could make him an attractive waiver option.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Remarkably, Brent Burns is on pace to score even more than the 27 goals he generated in 2015-16. He collected his 15th goal of 2016-17 in the San Jose Sharks' 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Burns now has 15 goals and 35 points in 37 games. His second-highest career mark was 22 goals in just 69 games back in 2013-14.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (facial fractures) has been activated from injured reserve. He is listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday's game, but this is another strong indication that he is ready to return to the lineup. It was believed that he would be back after the morning skate.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin scored his first of the season Saturday. The defenseman has nine points thus far and is a plus-six for the Sharks. The defenseman can be taken in deep, deep leagues but doesn't produce enough to be taken in most. Nevertheless, he should get more than 20 points for the first time in five seasons.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo replaced the injured Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the San Jose lineup. DeMelo played on the third pairing with Brenden Dillon. It looks like Vlasic will be day-to-day so there is no telling when DeMelo will get back in the Sharks lineup. He has a goal and two points in 10 games so the decision will not affect your fantasy lineup.

7 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Mueller picked up a goal and an assist in San Jose's last game, but that wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. Tommy Wingels and Tim Heed will also watch the game from the press box.

8 David Schlemko I.L.

David Schlemko (upper body) has been moved to injured reserve. The move made it possible for the Sharks to activate Marc-Edouard Vlasic for Tuesday's game. Schlemko hasn't played since Dec. 31.

9 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed was recalled back to the Sharks from the AHL on Saturday. The 25-year-old defender has posted nine goals and 31 points for the Barracudas over 28 games. It's his first twirl through North American hockey after spending the last seven years in Sweden, though he's still yet to make his NHL debut.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones blocked 33 shots and let three get past him as the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Tuesday night. This was not an atypical night. In fact, with a save percentage of .917 he exactly matched his season average. In his last outing on Saturday night against the Red Wings, he had a .914 with 32 saves on 35 shots. Still, Jones has had a one-goal game only once in his last 14 efforts and that has limited his fantasy point production.