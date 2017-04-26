Player Page

Colin Wilson | Winger | #33

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 221
College: Boston University
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / NAS
Colin Wilson (undisclosed) will miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
He didn't participate in Monday's morning skate. Wilson has two goals and two assists in 12 playoff games. Consider him day-to-day for now. May 29 - 7:47 PM
Source: Adam Vingan on Twiter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7012233571861000113.106
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009NAS358715-271200358.138
2010NAS8216183491724002101.158
2011NAS6815203552157005114.132
2012NAS2571219142400126.269
2013NAS81112233-12123003112.098
2014NAS77202242192234005172.116
2015NAS6461824-11410000108.056
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ WPG000000000000.000
Apr 6@ DAL000000000000.000
Apr 4NYI101110000002.000
Apr 2@ STL1000-20000002.000
Apr 1MIN100000000001.000
Mar 30TOR1000-10000000.000
Mar 28@ BOS100010000000.000
Mar 27@ NYI1000-10000002.000
Mar 25SJ103330000000.000
Mar 23CAL102232000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
5Vernon Fiddler
6Frederick Gaudreau
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Pontus Aberg
4Austin Watson
5Cody McLeod
6Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2Viktor Arvidsson
3James Neal
4P. A. Parenteau
5Craig Smith
6Miikka Salomaki
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
3Marek Mazanec
 

 