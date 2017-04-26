Colin Wilson | Winger | #33

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Sidelined

The Nashville Predators have confirmed that Ryan Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome. That was reported on Saturday, but now there is a Predators' statement on the matter. "Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications," Predators GM David Poile said. "His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care." Johansen will not be able to return before the end of the playoffs, but he should be available for the start of the 2017-18 season.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher is projected to play between Viktor Arvidsson and James Neal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He skated on that line during Sunday's practice, so he could be in that spot on Monday night in his return from injury. Fisher missed two games with an unknown issue, but he is ready to play again. He has zero points in 14 playoff games.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok will suit up in Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Jarnkrok missed the first game of the series with a lower-body injury, but he's back tonight. He's skating on a line with Colin Wilson and James Neal. Jarnkrok has one assist in four games this postseason.

4 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons is expected to keep his spot on the top line going into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He has played well between Filip Forsberg and Pontus Aberg, so there is no reason to look for a change. Sissons tallied a hat trick in Game 6 against Anaheim to propel Nashville to the Stanley Cup Final. He has posted five goals and 10 points in 16 postseason outings.

5 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Ducks on Tuesday night. It was speculated earlier in the day that Fiddler would be scratched and that will be the case. He wasn't even on the ice for the pre-game warmup. Fiddler has one goal and a minus-2 rating in five playoff games. Brad Hunt, Anthony Bitetto, P.A. Parenteau, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy will also watch from the press box.

6 Frederick Gaudreau Active

Frederick Gaudreau played well in his playoff debut on Saturday night. Gaudreau hadn't played in an NHL game since January, but he was forced into duty because of injuries to Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher. Gaudreau didn't pick up a point, but he still managed to win an impressive 71.4 percent of his draws. If Nashville's injury trouble doesn't get better, expect him to stay in the lineup for Game 6 on Monday night.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Sidelined

Colin Wilson (undisclosed) will miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He didn't participate in Monday's morning skate. Wilson has two goals and two assists in 12 playoff games. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Kevin Fiala Sidelined

Kevin Fiala has a timetable of four-to-six months for his recovery from a fractured femur. He traveled back to Nashville with the team Friday and was encouraged to start walking by doctors. It wouldn't be surprising if this injury kept Fiala on the shelf for the start of the 2017-18 season.

3 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg earned two assists Monday night in a 6-3 win over Anaheim. He helped set up two of Colton Sissons' three goals in the contest. Aberg had the game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final and he came up big in Game 6 as well. He has four points in 10 playoff games this year.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson tallied a pair of goals in Game 6 against Anaheim. He got Nashville on the board just 1:21 into the first period and he rounded out the goal scoring in the third with an empty netter to seal Nashville's trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Watson has scored four goals in the 2017 playoffs and all of his markers came in the Western Conference Final against the Ducks. He has six points in 16 postseason appearances along with a league-leading 81 hits.

5 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod is slated to be in the lineup on Monday night for Game 1 against Pittsburgh. He took part in line rushes alongside Vernon Fiddler and Austin Watson on the fourth line. McLeod will play in his 13th straight playoff game this year because Colin Wilson is out with an injury.

6 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim on Thursday night. Zolnierczyk suited in Game 3, but he had just 6:12 of ice time in that game. P.A. Parenteau is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Vernon Fiddler, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy are also expected to watch from the press box.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg revealed to the media that he has played for the Stanley Cup plenty of times in video games. Forsberg laughed and said it's time for him to try it in real life now. With Ryan Johansen out, the Predators will continue to lean on Forsberg for offensive production if they wish to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champions. Forsberg will be looking to prove himself against two of the game's best in Crosby and Malkin for the Stanley Cup.

2 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is on a three-game point streak. Arvidsson recorded two assists in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. He's up to two goals and 10 points in 14 playoff games, including five assists in his last three contests.

3 James Neal Active

James Neal registered an assist in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday. Neal has only been held off the scoresheet in one of his last four games. He has five goals and seven points in 14 playoffs games this year.

4 P. A. Parenteau Active

It appears Mikka Salomaki will enter into the lineup for Game 5 and take P.A. Parenteau's spot alongside Vernon Fiddler and Cody McLeod. Already dealing with two major injuries at the center ice position, the Predators have elected to make another change to the lineup. Brad Hunt, Anthony Bitetto, Marek Mazanec, Harry Zolnierczyk will be joining him in the press box.

5 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith could play alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Colin Wilson on Monday night versus Pittsburgh. He joined that combination for Sunday's practice. Smith appears to be on track to return from a lower-body injury and play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He has been sidelined since Game 1 of Round 2 against St. Louis.

6 Miikka Salomaki Active

It appears as though Miikka Salomaki will be among Nashville's healthy scratches on Monday night. Salomaki was in the lineup for Games 5 and 6 against Anaheim in the Western Conference Final, but stayed out late during the team's optional morning skate. Nashville is expected to get back Mike Fisher and Craig Smith in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, so Salomaki, P. A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk might be heading to the press box.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban is averaging 25:52 of ice time during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Subban is second on his team in that category behind Roman Josi, who is averaging just four seconds more of ice time per game. Subban has two goals, eight assists and a plus-6 rating in 16 playoff games.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi is averaging 25:56 of ice time during the postseason. No one is averaging more minutes on Nashville's roster. That's 52 seconds more than he was playing during the regular season. Josi has five goals and five assists in 16 games this postseason. Josi and the Predators will look to bring home the team's first Stanley Cup in playoff history. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series against Pittsburgh begins on Monday night.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis said the key moment in the Preds' playoff run was the Round 1 sweep over Chicago. "The big moment for us was just beating Chicago - getting over that hump, and we knew that was, for us, the team to beat at that point was them," he told the media on Sunday. "The way we did it kind of put that confidence in us and from there we've flourished." Ellis and the Preds open up their quest for Stanley on Monday evening.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm commented on Ryan Johansen's injury at the pre-game press conference ahead of Game 5. Ekholm stated that he wasn't aware Johansen was injured in Game 4 and that "it apparently wasn't that big of a hit" that knocked the star center out for the remainder of the playoffs. The Predators will need their skilled defensemen to contribute offensively if they want to get to the Stanley Cup Final.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Game 2 against St. Louis on Friday night. Bitetto hasn't suited up in any of Nashville's playoff games at this point. He had seven assists in 29 games this season. Brad Hunt, P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk will also watch the game from the press box. The Predators enter tonight's game with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin registered his second assist of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 against Anaheim. He has contributed two points in 16 games for the Predators, who will compete in the Cup Final against Pittsburgh or Ottawa. Yannick Weber got his first point of Nashville's playoff run on Monday night. Nashville's defense corps has supplied plenty of offense and now Irwin and Weber are finally getting into the act.

7 Yannick Weber Active

28-year-old Yannick Weber is happy to finally make it to the Stanley Cup finals. "When you've played in the League for a while, you know how much it takes, how much you have to be in the right spot and with the right team," Weber told the media on Sunday. "So being on that team this year, knowing we have the right pieces to make it far and then actually having a great playoff series - every player at the start of year, that's their goal - so it's nice to be one of the teams that actually made it." Weber picked up his first point of the playoffs in his last outing vs. Anaheim.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will make his long-awaited Preds debut on Tuesday night. Hunt was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Jan. 17, but he hasn't played in a game with his new team until tonight. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne's puck-handling skill is a big part of Nashville's transition game. He often acts like a third defenseman for the Predators and helps the team break down the opponent's forecheck. "He might be the most aggressive that I've seen," said NBCSN analyst and former NHL goalie Brian Boucher. "He probably figures that the bad bounce will only occur maybe once every 10 games. They're willing to live with that, because what it does is it really frustrates the opposition. If that's all they can get is a dump and he kills it, they've won." Rinne has posted three assists along with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage in the postseason.

2 Juuse Saros Active

Juuse Saros stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 7-3 win over the Dallas Stars. Saros has been excellent in relief of Rinne this season, really building up his experience for the future. He is highly thought of within Nashville's organization and is considered the goaltender of the future. His record is up to 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.35 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. Rinne aged 34, has another two years left on his contract at the conclusion of this season. Saros is an excellent goaltender to own in dynasty leagues.