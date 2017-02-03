Josh Bailey | Winger | #12

All Positions

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares had two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win. Tavares has been an assists machine of late with eight in his last nine games to give him 26 helpers in addition to 20 goals this season. The talented Mr. Tavares is trying to lead the Islanders into the playoffs after New York got off to a terrible start this season. He is a must-own.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored two goals -- including the game winner in overtime -- and chipped in with an assist to help the New York Islanders edge the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in exciting NHL action Monday night. Nelson delivered his 13th goal of the season at 2:42 of overtime. He scored his 12th at 13:48 of the second period. The Isles sent the game into OT on an Andrew Ladd deflection at 18:31 of the third period. Josh Bailey picked assists on Ladd's goal and Bailey's game winner and has 28 on the season. Bailey also scored his 13th to tie the game at 4-4 at 13:30 of the third. Ryan Strome had a goal (his eighth) and an assist (12th). Nelson collected his 13th assist on Strome's goal. Also producing a goal for New York was Nikolay Kulemin (ninth). Anders Lee had two assists to bring his season total to 13.

3 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine scored the only New York Islanders goal Saturday night as they lost a 2-1 in a shootout to the Arizona Coyotes. Quine’s second period goal was his third of the season and first since December 16th against the Buffalo Sabres. It also snapped a three-game streak in which he failed to score a single point.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas will return to the Islanders forward corps on Saturday in Winnipeg. The young veteran had been out since Dec. 15th with an upper body injury. Through 29 games this season he has four goals and 13 points with 18 PIMs, 34 blocks, and 71 hits.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd scored at 8:58 in the third to give the Islanders a little life, but they ultimately lost 3-2 to the Devils Saturday night. Ladd’s goal was challenged for goal tender interference, which was important because Cory Schneider was still working on a shutout. Schneider would have been denied anyway as Ladd was joined on the scoreboard by Anthony Beauvillier. This was Ladd’s 15th goal, lifting him to third on the team chart behind John Tavares and Anders Lee.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee has five goals and 10 points in eight February games. Lee got off to a sluggish start this season, but he scored two goals on Nov. 23 and since then he's only had one stretch where he's been held off the scoresheet for two or more games in a row. He has 22 goals and 35 points in 55 contests in 2016-17.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier moved back to center on Sunday. He swapped positions with Brock Nelson and impressed coach Doug Weight. "I know firsthand as a young guy who came up as a center, it’s hard to play along the wall when you’re not used to it," said Ryan Strome, the right winger on the line. "It’s tough to win those battles. I thought Beau looked really comfortable in the middle. He brought that speed and I think it helped our line." Beauvillier chipped in with an assist and has 14 points this season. The 28th pick of the 2-15 Draft, Beauvillier has played well in his rookie season but should not be considered in fantasy hockey just yet.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin scored twice in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Boston on Monday. It was Kulemin's second multi-point game of the 2016-17 campaign. Jason Chimera scored a goal and registered an assist for the Islanders. Josh Bailey accounted for New York's other marker. Casey Cizikas registered two assists.

5 Shane Prince Sidelined

Shane Prince won't play Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. Alan Quine will suit up against Toronto in Price's place. Consider Prince day-to-day for now.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome packed a pair of goals and an assist into Sunday's win over New Jersey. Strome found the scoresheet for the first time in three games. He now has 11 goals and 25 points in 55 games this season. The Isles beat the Devils 6-4.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Bailey opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark of the first period. He also registered an assist on John Tavares' goal in the third period. Bailey is quietly putting together a solid season, as he now has 12 goals and 41 points in 59 games this season. It's a nice boost of production from a player that had just one assist in his last seven games.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) will get back in the lineup on Tuesday night. 13 forwards will take part in the pregame warmup, so it's unclear who will be scratched. Clutterbuck has been sidelined since Feb. 3 because of a lower-body injury.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera is on a three-game point streak. Chimera has also recorded at least a point in four of his last five contests. That gives him 14 goals and 23 points in 56 games this season.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings. Gionta has played in each of the Islanders' last five contests. The veteran winger has four assists in nine games this season. Don't expect him to play very much down the stretch. Adam Pelech will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

The Islanders will indeed get Johnny Boychuk back on their blue line Sunday against the Flyers. The rugged defender has picked up five goals and 14 points along with 87 hits and blocks through 40 games this season, and belongs in your lineup as well.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy scored his eighth goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Sunday. Leddy's unassisted marker in the first period was his eighth goal and 24th point in 44 games this season. With two assists on Saturday in LA, it was a three-point weekend for the veteran blueliner.

3 Travis Hamonic I.L.

Travis Hamonic (knee) skated before the team on Thursday morning. It marked his first time on the ice since injuring his knee on Jan. 7. "I think a lot of the pain has gone out of him. I've been on that road with those knee injuries, and once you can get your mind free of that pain, you can really start pushing it," said interim coach Doug Weight. "We're going to see how he is through Saturday, and as long as nothing comes — I told him he's not going to like this very much — we're going to get aggressive, we have to get his lungs in shape and keep strengthening those legs. So, going to work at him hard. We need him back."

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey (lower body) will return Friday night. His first game since Jan. 24 will bump Scott Mayfield from the lineup. Hickey has 12 points in 46 games this season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg is tied for ninth place in the league with a plus-21 rating. That's impressive when you consider that the Islanders' have had a less than ideal campaign and entered the All-Star break with a 21-17-9 record. After Seidenberg, the next best Islanders players are Calvin de Haan and Casey Cizikas at plus-11 each. Seidenberg's analytics have been somewhat muted though. His even strength Corsi For and Fenwick For are 46.3% and 48.8% while his CF% relative and FF% relative are minus-0.2 and plus-1.1 respectively. What that suggests is that from a Corsi perspective, the Islanders have been a slightly better puck possession team when Seidenberg is on the bench rather than on the ice. Fenwick tells a bit of a different story, suggesting that the Islanders are better served from a puck possession perspective when Seidenberg is playing relative to their alternatives.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech will be scratched against the Devils on Sunday. The talented young defender has played just 26 games with the Islanders this season, posting six points.

8 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield has been adding energy to the Islanders play. Mayfield has played in the last two games and now is at 10 this season and although he has been a healthy scratch for 18 games, he wants to give the Islanders no reason to take him out of the lineup. "When you play the game I try to play, taking the body and trying to be involved, it’s easy to bring that energy every night," Mayfield said. "Sometimes it’s about controlling your emotions a little, but I never have a problem keeping the energy going." He has shown some offensive flair as well with four points including a goal in the 10 matchups.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Greiss turned aside all 23 shots he faced at even-strength. Only Henrik Zetterberg managed to beat Greiss tonight and that one came on the man-advantage. Since allowing six goals in a loss to the Leafs earlier this month, Greiss has won two of three starts. He has a 19-11-3 record with a 2.50 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage this season.