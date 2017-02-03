Player Page

Josh Bailey | Winger | #12

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Josh Bailey scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Bailey opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark of the first period. He also registered an assist on John Tavares' goal in the third period. Bailey is quietly putting together a solid season, as he now has 12 goals and 41 points in 59 games this season. It's a nice boost of production from a player that had just one assist in his last seven games. Feb 21 - 10:41 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5811283941037001130.085
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008NYI6871825-14163800074.095
2009NYI7316193551837102112.143
2010NYI70111728-133754032102.108
2011NYI80131932-103213301104.125
2012NYI3811819760200176.145
2013NYI7783038-8262800198.082
2014NYI7015264131222001140.107
2015NYI81122032-72241002105.114
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 19NJ100000000002.000
Feb 18@ NJ1000-10000000.000
Feb 16NYR101116000000.000
Feb 14@ TOR1000-10000004.000
Feb 12COL100010000003.000
Feb 11@ OTT100000000003.000
Feb 9@ PHI100000000003.000
Feb 6TOR112310000003.333
Feb 4CAR111200100002.500
Feb 3@ DET110100000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 