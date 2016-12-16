Jordan Eberle | Winger | #14

Player Page

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 181
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (22) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Jordan Eberle picked up two assists Edmonton's 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Eberle snapped a six game pointless streak with the apples. He also recorded five shots on net in the win. The 26-year-old has 25 points in 37 games. Patrick Maroon opened the scoring on the power-play while Eric Gryba had the game-winner and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sealed in with an empty netter. Dec 30 - 1:16 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3681523-643600090.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010EDM69182543-122247205158.114
2011EDM783442764101010004180.189
2012EDM48162137-41636003133.120
2013EDM80283765-1118713104200.140
2014EDM81243963-1624615002183.131
2015EDM69252247-121474004173.145
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ SJ1000-10000002.000
Dec 21@ ARI100000000002.000
Dec 19@ STL100000000000.000
Dec 17TB100000000001.000
Dec 13CLM100000000001.000
Dec 11WPG100000000001.000
Dec 9@ MIN1011-10010001.000
Dec 8@ PHI1011-10010001.000
Dec 6@ BUF110100100004.250
Dec 4MIN100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Benoit Pouliot
3Taylor Beck
4Patrick Maroon
5Matt Hendricks
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Jesse Puljujarvi
3Leon Draisaitl
4Zack Kassian
5Tyler Pitlick
6Iiro Pakarinen
D1Adam Larsson
2Andrej Sekera
3Oscar Klefbom
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Mark Fayne
9Matthew Benning
10Andrew Ference
11David Musil
G1Cam Talbot
2Jonas Gustavsson
 

 