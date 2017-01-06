Player Page

Tyler Ennis | Winger | #63

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/6/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 175
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Ennis (groin) is returning to the Sabres' lineup on Monday.
Ennis is projected to play alongside Kyle Okposo and Ryan O'Reilly. This will be his first game since Nov. 7. He has a goal and two points in 12 games this season, but is capable of much more than those numbers suggest going forward. Jan 16 - 11:18 AM
Source: Sabres.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
12112-600000029.034
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009BUF10369160300023.130
2010BUF8220294903059001210.095
2011BUF4815193411142200182.183
2012BUF47102131-1416212000108.093
2013BUF80212243-2542610000210.100
2014BUF78202646-1937611102185.108
2015BUF233811-9112200057.053
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13@ CAR000000000000.000
Jan 12@ TB000000000000.000
Jan 10PHI000000000000.000
Jan 7WPG000000000000.000
Jan 5@ CHI000000000000.000
Jan 3@ NYR000000000000.000
Dec 31@ BOS000000000000.000
Dec 29BOS000000000000.000
Dec 27@ DET000000000000.000
Dec 23@ NYI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cal O'Reilly
6Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 