Braden Holtby | Goalie | #70

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 217
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (93) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Braden Holtby is rediscovering the form that won him the Vezina trophy last season.
Holtby is sporting a 5-1-2 record in his last eight games, with a 1.47 goals against average and a .949 save percentage. He is currently sitting at three shutouts, which places him behind Devan Dubnyk (5), Tuukka Rask (4), and Peter Budaj (4) for most in the NHL. Holtby is back in the form that not only won him a Vezina trophy last season, but many fantasy owners some titles as well. Dec 26 - 8:26 PM
Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2515121573501.98702652.9293
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010WAS14736102020221.79332310.9342
2011WAS736142010152.49192177.9221
2012WAS3620892312012902.5811231033.9204
2013WAS48265623150431262.8514751349.9154
2014WAS734247412001041572.2220441887.9239
2015WAS6638414890731412.2018021661.9223
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23TB16010000.0023231.0001
Dec 21@ PHI165000021.853836.9470
Dec 17MON158010022.072523.9200
Dec 16@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13@ NYI160100022.002826.9290
Dec 11VAN16010000.0020201.0001
Dec 9@ BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 7BOS162100032.903431.9120
Dec 5BUF162100021.943331.9390
Dec 3@ TB16400001.943332.9700

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
5Jakub Vrana
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 