Jacob Markstrom | Goalie | #25

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/31/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 196
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (31) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jacob Markstrom gave up only one goal on 32 shots Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.
That snapped a four-game losing streak by the Canucks to the Jets and it came with a remarkable .969 save percentage. This was Markstrom’s best outing in a complete game this season; his previous high water mark was a .963 well back in October 20th against the Buffalo Sabres, so he undoubtedly was overlooked by most fantasy players. Dec 21 - 12:56 AM
More Jacob Markstrom Player News

Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
18937772412.63446405.9080
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010FLA1400100123.001412.8570
2011FLA738324013172.66222205.9230
2012FLA231266814015683.22685617.9010
2013VAN1681428032463.39361315.8730
2014VAN3781100143.083329.8790
2015VAN3318471314042842.73988904.9150
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20WPG160100011.003231.9690
Dec 18CLM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16TB0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13@ CAR113010114.6254.8000
Dec 11@ WAS159010122.032826.9290
Dec 10@ FLA159010133.054138.9270
Dec 8@ TB1600000.00221.0000
Dec 6@ NJ159010033.052219.8640
Dec 3TOR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 1ANA0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Alex Burrows
4Brendan Gaunce
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jannik Hansen
3Derek Dorsett
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Erik Gudbranson
5Philip Larsen
6Alex Biega
7Luca Sbisa
8Nikita Tryamkin
9Andrey Pedan
10Troy Stecher
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 