Harri Sateri | Goalie | #29

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (106) / SJ
Harri Sateri will be the Panthers' starter on Friday.
James Reimer is an option now, but he'll serve as the backup goaltender. It seems the Panthers want to ride the hot hand as Sateri has won four straight games while allowing a combined six goals. Feb 8 - 1:23 PM
Source: Matthew DeFranks on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
8436430212.89245224.9140
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Feb 6VAN160100011.002726.9630
Feb 3DET160100022.002826.9290
Feb 1@ BUF160100022.003230.9380
Jan 30@ NYI160100011.003332.9700
Jan 25WAS159010044.074642.9130
Jan 23@ DAL156010066.433630.8330
Jan 20@ NAS158010044.142925.8620
Jan 19VGK0000000.0000.0000
Jan 12CAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 9@ STL0000000.0000.0000

