C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov scored two goals on Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1. Barkov scored the second and third goal for his team, his 17th and 18th on the season to assure the win for the Panthers. He now has 18 goals and 47 points in 50 games this season. He has scored in back-to-back games and has shown great offensive upside to go with his two-way game.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck earned two assists in a 4-1 win against the Islanders on Tuesday night. Trocheck picked up assists on goals by Keith Yandle and Jonathan Huberdeau in the contest. He has accounted for three goals and six assists in the past seven matches.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad picked up a couple of assists in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Bjugstad helped open the scoring by picking up an assist on Jared McCann's opening goal 6:43 into the first period. His second assist came on Jonathan Huberdeau's 13th of the season to put the Panthers up 3-0 in the second period. Bjugstad is now up to 20 points in 37 games this season, with five points in his last five games.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Calgary Flames. This will be the second straight game he watches from the press box. McCann has five goals and six assists in 30 games this season. Ian McCoshen will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie got his first goal of the season on Thursday night. MacKenzie registered a shorthanded goal in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in what would become a 3-2 win over Philadelphia. "It's nice to see our captain get rewarded," coach Bob Boughner said. "He comes to work every day hard. He's got a big job to do both on and off the ice. He's done a great job of that." MacKenzie has eight points in 32 contests this campaign.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Huberdeau collected the primary assist on Aaron Ekblad's first period goal that gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead early. The Panthers forward then scored the go-ahead goal with nine seconds remaining in regulation when he buried a rebound past Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference (Detroit had a case), but it was not overturned. The 24-year-old finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 19:43 of ice time. He has 17 goals and 49 points in 49 games this season. His point streak is now at four games. He's also accumulated 15 points in his last 12 games.

2 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin scored a couple of goals in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Malgin's first goal came off a Caps turnover from the half wall and his second off a nice touch feed in tight from new linemate Jonathan Huberdeau. The 21-year-old Russain forward is now up to seven goals 11 ponts in 27 games this season and should be monitored playing alongside Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck.

3 Jamie McGinn Active

Jamie McGinn (upper body) returned to action on Saturday February 3. McGinn was out for two games due to the injury. He had a shot and three blocks in 12:40 minutes in his return.

4 Connor Brickley Active

Connor Brickley will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. This is the third time in five games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Brickley has four goals, 12 points and a minus-5 rating in 38 games this season. MacKenzie Weegar and Radim Vrbata will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Evgenii Dadonov Active

Evgeni Dadonov scored a goal in a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders. Dadonov made a nice play to pick up the loose puck and show off his speed to finish a beautiful wraparound goal. The Russian forward is up to 11 goals and 30 points in 40 games this season. Mike Matheson, Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle also scored.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. This has become a common theme for Vrbata over the last little while. This is the fourth time in five games and the third time in a row that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. He has five goals and eight assists in 35 games this season.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour picked up a shorthanded goal with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win at St. Louis. Sceviour's shorty was impressive, but it was just his second point over the past 14 games dating back to Dec. 7. It was also his first time finding the back of the net since Dec. 1. Needless to say, he only warrants fantasy consideration in the deepest of pools.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Michael Haley was scoreless with one hit in 2:29 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-1 loss at Dallas, but he was on the ice long enough to rack up six penalties and 39 PIM. Haley was involved in a scrap with Radek Faksa in the first period, and he was charged with a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct. He came back on in the second and was sent off for a two-minute cross-checking infraction. Upon returning from the sin bin he was assessed two more game misconducts after trying to mix it up with an unwilling Antoine Roussel, chirping at the veteran skater as the ref sent him off.

5 Maxim Mamin Active

Maxim Mamin is back up with the Florida Panthers. Mamim made his NHL debut earlier this month. He has nine goals and 25 points in 32 AHL contests with Springfield this year.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad has now reached the 10-goal milestone in each of his first four seasons. Ekblad is one of just 15 defensemen in NHL history to reach double-digits in goals in each of their first four seasons. His personal best is 15, so there's a chance that he'll top that in 2017-18 given that we are still just in early February. Unfortunately, he hasn't gotten much in the way of helpers this season, so he's limited to 18 points in 50 games despite being tied for third among blueliners in goals scored.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle scored a goal and picked up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. On a five-on-three advantage, Yandle blasted a one-timer from Sasha Barkov in behind Chad Johnson. Yandle has now picked up eight points over his last nine games, bringing his totals to six goals and 29 points in 49 games this season. He's available in about 35% of Yahoo leagues and could be a good add if you're in the need of help on the back end. Denis Malgin, Colton Sceviour and Mike Matheson also scored in the win.

3 Mike Matheson Active

Mike Matheson potted a highlight-reel goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit. Matheson went over the blue line with a spin move before driving to the net and scoring on Red Wings netminder Jimmy Howard with only 1.5 seconds left in the second period. He has four goals and two assists in the last 11 contests.

4 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic piled up 17 penalty minutes on Tuesday night against Dallas. Petrovic got five minutes for fighting, two minutes for roughing and a game misconduct at the 14:25 mark of the first period. It was a chippy contest between the two teams, as they combined for 31 penalties and 138 minutes in the sin bin.

5 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and three hits across 20:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss in Chicago. Pysyk isn't much of an impact player at the offensive end, so Tuesday's assist was a bonus. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his work in the blocked shots (47) and hits (33) categories across 31 contest.

6 MacKenzie Weegar Active

MacKenzie Weegar will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Panthers have now scratched Weegar in four consecutive games. He has one goal and one assist in 16 contests this season. Roberto Luongo (lower body) and Aleksander Barkov (upper body) will both miss the game due to injury.

7 Ian McCoshen Active

Ian McCoshen will draw back into the lineup on Tuesday night. McCoshen has appeared in 29 games with the Panthers this season, but he hasn't played since Jan. 7. MacKenzie Weegar will be a healthy scratch instead for Florida's matchup against Vancouver.

G 1 James Reimer Active

James Reimer (groin) will serve as the backup goaltender on Friday. Harri Sateri, who has been red hot in Reimer's absence, will be the starter. It wouldn't be surprising if Reimer then starts in Monday's game.

2 Harri Sateri Active

Harri Sateri will be the Panthers' starter on Friday. James Reimer is an option now, but he'll serve as the backup goaltender. It seems the Panthers want to ride the hot hand as Sateri has won four straight games while allowing a combined six goals.