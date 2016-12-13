Player Page

Taylor Chorney | Defenseman | #4

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/27/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
College: North Dakota
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (36) / EDM
Taylor Chorney may be the new Babe Ruth as he called his shot before the start of the third period.
Chorney, who had only two career goals in 129 games going into Sunday's match scored the winner at 2:43 of the third. He has been a healthy scratch most of the season and it was only his seventh game of the year. Defenseman Karl Alzner spilled the beans after the game about Chorney calling his shot. "I was just joking," Chorney said of telling his teammates that he felt a game-winner coming. "I wasn’t expecting to score, but I did. When we walked out, I said, ‘It would be nice to get the first of the year on a game-winner.’ It just worked out." He must be a great teammate as the rest of the Capitals were thrilled for him. Despite the called shot, Chorney has no fantasy value but could be a good sidekick for the Amazing Kreskin. Jan 2 - 9:29 AM
Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
711234000019.111
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008EDM2000-40000000.000
2009EDM42033-21120100035.000
2010EDM12134-541200113.077
2011EDM5000-10000002.000
2014PIT7000-10000004.000
2015WAS551568210000028.036
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 1OTT1101120000111.000
Dec 31@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 29NJ000000000000.000
Dec 27@ NYI000000000000.000
Dec 23TB100010000002.000
Dec 21@ PHI000000000000.000
Dec 17MON000000000000.000
Dec 16@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 13@ NYI000000000000.000
Dec 11VAN000000000000.000

